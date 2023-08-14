7 things to know about upcoming Fontaine Genshin Impact 4.0 update

Genshin Impact enthusiasts, get ready to embark on a thrilling journey with the much-anticipated release of version 4.0, featuring the captivating new region of Fontaine. As this two-time award-winning game for the best ongoing game gears up to introduce its fresh content, here are seven key details that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Release Date and Trailer

Genshin Impact 4.0 brings the new region of Fontaine, exciting characters, underwater exploration, and various upgrades.

If all goes according to schedule, the Genshin Impact 4.0 release is expected to launch on August 16th, following the release of version 3.8 on July 5th. To whet your appetite for what’s to come, the first trailer titled "As Light Falls Without a Reason" offers a tantalizing glimpse into the upcoming Archon Quest.

New Banners

Prepare to welcome a host of exciting characters to your roster. The first half of the Genshin Impact 4.0 banners will feature the sibling duo from Fontaine—Lyney and Lynette—and Yelan. The second half will showcase Zhongli and Tartaglia. Moreover, a lineup of four-star characters is set to make their debut in these banners, adding to the excitement.

Introducing Fontaine Characters

The Nation of Justice brings forth a new set of characters that promise to enrich the Genshin Impact universe. Among them are Lyney, a 5-star Pyro Bow user, and Lynette, a 4-star Anemo sword user. These intriguing personalities are bound to enhance your gameplay experience.

Future Character Releases

As the Fontaine story unfolds, additional characters are poised to make their appearance in subsequent updates. Keep an eye out for characters hailing from Sumeru, Inazuma, Liuye, Mondstadt, and more. These fresh faces will undoubtedly inject new energy into the game.

Exploration Mechanics

Fontaine’s exploration mechanics offer both on-ground and underwater experiences. As you traverse the nation, characters will possess an underwater oxygen bar, allowing for limited underwater exploration. Prepare for a blend of surface and submerged adventures that unveil the mysteries of Fontaine.

New Features and Upgrades

Genshin Impact 4.0 is set to introduce a range of new features and upgrades, enhancing your gaming journey. Among these are an increased inventory storage limit for artifacts, new artifact strongboxes, and the ability to observe TCG duels of your friends. The party UI is also receiving a makeover, promising fresh animations and a revamped appearance.

Fontaine Map And Theme

Fontaine is inspired by the elegance of 1910's France, and its name aptly translates to ‘fountain’ in French. This hydro kingdom showcases both opulent high-rise areas and underground regions, rich with narrative possibilities. The teaser unveils the grandeur of the Fontaine court alongside glimpses of Focalors and other intriguing characters.

With these seven points in mind, anticipation for Genshin Impact 4.0 in Fontaine is reaching a fever pitch. As the release date draws near, players can look forward to immersing themselves in an engaging world of adventure, characters, and exploration.

