8 best fitness trackers under 10000: Comprehensive guide

Introduction

Maintaining a fitness journal doesn't have to be expensive. It might be challenging to choose the ideal fitness tracker in a world full of high-tech devices that fit both your budget and your exercise routine. We've sorted through the hundreds of alternatives in our extensive guide to offer you the best 8 fitness trackers under ₹10,000.

This carefully picked list includes something for everyone, regardless of your level of experience with fitness tracking—whether you're a casual runner, a seasoned gym fan, or someone starting. These trackers provide a wide range of capabilities without sacrificing quality or price, thanks to their sophisticated features and stylish designs.

We explore the world of fitness wearables in great detail, rating each tracker according to how well it records important parameters like heart rate, steps, calories burnt, and sleep patterns. To make sure you receive the most value for your money, we go above and beyond the essentials and investigate extra features like GPS tracking, water resistance, battery life, and smartphone connectivity.

Our professional study considers each device's comfort, adaptability, and user experience. Whether you want a smartwatch with many functions or a simple band, we've selected a range of alternatives from well-known companies, each with unique qualities and advantages.

We are also aware that financial limitations are a severe issue. For this reason, we have carefully chosen trackers that provide outstanding value without sacrificing functionality. These trackers show that high-quality, reasonably priced fitness tracking is possible without compromising on functionality or quality.

Come along as we explore the details of these ten eight fitness trackers under 10,000, giving you the knowledge and ability to choose a device that will support your fitness goals without breaking the bank through this article that assesses cost, performance, and features. Reach your health objectives without going over budget with these affordable choices.

Product Description

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/Black, One Size (S & L Bands Included)

With a stylish appearance, the Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker provides thorough wellness monitoring. A free one-year Premium trial is available, offering unmatched insights into your health journey. Accurate fitness metrics are guaranteed by its round-the-clock heart rate tracking, and everyone will find it pleasant to wear, thanks to its inclusion of both small and big bands.

The monochromatic black design radiates luxury and enhances its multipurpose qualities. This gadget counts many activities, such as steps, distance, and calories burned, and stimulates users with goal celebrations. The Inspire 2 seamlessly integrates into everyday life and promotes healthy behaviours, making it a vital tool for everyone who places a high value on their health and fitness.

Specifications of Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Premium Trial

Brand - Fitbit

Model Name - Inspire 2

Style - Modern

Colour - Black

Screen Size - 0.72 Inches

Pros Cons Comprehensive Health Tracking Lack of Built-in GPS Sleek and Comfortable Design The interface might feel basic to users seeking more advanced features Free 1-Year Premium Trial Long Battery Life Water-resistant and Durable

2. Amazfit Band 7 Activity Fitness Tracker, Always-on AMOLED Display, Alexa Built-in, Up to 18-Day Battery Life, 24H Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitoring, 5 ATM Water Resistant, 120 Sports Modes (Black)

The Amazfit Band 7, which combines state-of-the-art capabilities into a stylish appearance, is the height of fitness monitoring innovation. Its AMOLED display, which is constantly on, provides bright clarity and moves between tasks with ease. Convenience is increased with Alexa integration, which offers smooth voice assistance. It surpasses the competition with an impressive 18-day battery life. Accurate 24-hour heart rate and SpO2 tracking provide thorough health information. With its 5 ATM water resistance, it's the perfect partner for working out in the water. With its 120 sports modes, it can adjust to any kind of workout. Its elegant black appearance goes well with any style. The Band 7 represents endurance, adaptability, and performance.

Specifications of Amazfit Band 7 Activity Fitness Tracker,

Brand - Amazfit

Model Name - Amazfit Band 7

Style - Modern

Colour - Black

Screen Size - 1.47 Inches

Pros Cons Impressive 18-day battery life It may have limited compatibility or support for third-party apps Always-On AMOLED Display The display might feel small for some users Built-in Alexa functionality provides voice-controlled convenience Reliance on Alexa for certain functions might pose challenges 5 ATM water resistance ensures durability

3. Huawei Band 7 Smartwatch Health and Fitness Tracker, Slim Bezel-Less Screen, 2-Week Battery Life, SpO2 Blood Oxygen & Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, 96 Workout Modes, Graphite Black

The Huawei Band 7 Smartwatch merges style with functionality, boasting a sleek, bezel-less screen that enhances its aesthetic appeal. Its 2-week battery life ensures uninterrupted usage, complemented by SpO2 blood oxygen and heart rate monitoring for comprehensive health tracking. The device excels in sleep analysis, empowering users with insightful data. With an extensive range of 96 workout modes, it caters to diverse fitness routines. Its graphite black hue adds sophistication while the compact design ensures comfort while wearing it. This smartwatch doesn't just offer fitness tracking; it's a comprehensive health companion that merges cutting-edge technology with an elegant, user-friendly design.

Specifications of Huawei Band 7 Smartwatch Health and Fitness Tracker

Brand - Huawei

Model Name - Band 7

Style - Modern

Colour - Graphite Black

Screen Size - 1.47 Inches

Pros Cons It boasts an impressive 96 workout modes It might have limited compatibility or integration with certain third-party apps Slim Bezel-Less Screen the price might be relatively higher compared to some competitors Has a graphite black color and a slim design Has a long 2-week Battery Life

4. Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker (Midnight Zen/Black) with 6-Month Premium Membership

The Midnight Zen/Black Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker is a stylish and useful combination. With its sophisticated fitness tracking features, this stylish wearable tracks heart rate, steps, distance, and calories burned while providing individualised training recommendations. Its colourful touchscreen display makes navigating through data and alerts simple and easy. By providing access to a vast library of exercises, health insights, and sleep monitoring tools, the 6-month Premium Membership offers value. This tracker fits a variety of lifestyles thanks to its extended battery life and water resistance. The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a comprehensive companion that promotes healthy behaviours, ideal for both fitness lovers and those just beginning their wellness journey.

Specifications of Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker

Brand - Fitbit

Model Name - Fitbit Inspire 3

Style - Modern

Colour - Midnight Zen

Screen Size - 0.74 Inches

Pros Cons Slim and stylish design Some users report issues with the durability of the straps The touchscreen display is user-friendly It might not be suitable for extended exposure to water activities Included 6-month Premium Membership Long Battery Life

5. SONATA GOLD Smart Band Wireless Sweatproof Fitness Band | Activity Tracker | Blood Pressure| Heart Rate Sensor | Step Tracking All Android Device & iOS Devices Smartbands

The SONATA GOLD Smart Band is a versatile fitness companion, seamlessly compatible with Android and iOS devices. Its sweatproof design ensures durability during workouts.

Packed with features like a heart rate sensor, step tracking, and blood pressure monitoring, it delivers comprehensive health insights.

The sleek, wireless band offers real-time activity tracking, empowering users to monitor their fitness goals effortlessly. Its user-friendly interface and compatibility with multiple devices make it a convenient choice for health enthusiasts. With its array of functionalities and reliable performance, the SONATA GOLD Smart Band stands as a reliable partner in achieving a healthier lifestyle.

Specifications of SONATA GOLD Smart Band Wireless Sweatproof Fitness Band

Brand - SONATA GOLD

Model Name - SONATA GOLD

Style - Minimalist

Colour - Gold

Special Feature - Sleep Monitor, Calorie Tracker, Heart Rate Monitor

Screen Size - 0.96 Inches

Pros Cons Works seamlessly with both Android and iOS devices It may not always provide pinpoint accuracy in certain health metrics Designed to withstand sweat and endure rigorous workouts The battery life may vary and might require frequent charging Intuitive interface and easy-to-navigate features It might lack certain advanced features or integrations Enables hassle-free connection

6. OnePlus Nord Watch with 1.78 AMOLED Display, 60 Hz Refresh Rate, 105 Fitness Modes, 10 Days Battery, SPO2, Heart Rate, Stress Monitor, Women Health Tracker & Multiple Watch Face [Midnight Black]

The OnePlus Nord Watch in Midnight Black boasts a stunning 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 60 Hz refresh rate, delivering vibrant visuals and seamless interactions. With a focus on fitness, it offers 105 remarkable fitness modes, ensuring comprehensive workout tracking. The device prioritises health with SPO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, and a stress monitor. Its Women Health Tracker caters to specific needs, enhancing its versatility. The watch ensures longevity with an impressive 10-day battery life, minimising interruptions. Customisation is at its core, offering a range of multiple watch faces to suit diverse styles. The OnePlus Nord Watch is a perfect blend of style, functionality, and health-focused features.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord Watch with 1.78 AMOLED Display

Brand - OnePlus

Model Name - OnePlus Nord Watch- Black

Style - Modern

Colour - Black

Screen Size - 1.78 Inches

Pros Cons Users can personalise their device. Some users might desire a higher refresh rate for smoother interactions and visuals. Versatile Fitness Modes The size and bulk of the watch might not suit users with smaller wrists. Health-focused features like SPO2 monitoring and heart-rate tracking Have a dedicated feature catering to women's health needs

7. AJO Smart Watch New Generation Bluetooth Smart Fitness Band Watch with Heart Rate Activity Tracker Waterproof Body, Calorie Counter, Blood Pressure OLED Touchscreen for Men/Women

Presenting the AJO Smart Watch New Generation, a state-of-the-art fitness band with Bluetooth capabilities that is revolutionising health monitoring. Precisely designed, it offers activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, and waterproof resilience. Its multipurpose design includes a blood pressure monitor, calorie counter, and user-friendly OLED touchscreen. Its stylish, ergonomic design, made for both men and women, guarantees comfort whether working out or wearing it every day. It allows for seamless data transfer and real-time alerts with cell phones. The AJO Smart Watch combines cutting-edge capabilities that provide customers with an unmatched smartwatch experience, whether they are fitness enthusiasts or looking for complete health monitoring.

Specifications of AJO Smart Watch New Generation Bluetooth Smart Fitness Band Watch

Brand - AJO

Model Name - AJO_ ID115 Plus Black 01

Style - Minimalist

Colour - Black

Screen Size - 1.33 Inches

Pros Cons Intuitive OLED Touchscreen Functionality heavily relies on the accompanying app Gender-Inclusive Design The customisation options for watch faces or personalisation might be limited Seamlessly syncs with smartphones with bluetooth

8. IP68 Fitness Tracker Blood Pressure Heat Rate Monitor Smart Watch Blood Oxygen Sleep Monitor Activity Tracker Pedometer Watch for Women Men Kids

This IP68 Fitness Tracker Smart Watch is an all-in-one health companion for individuals of all ages. With precision sensors, it monitors blood pressure, heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and sleep patterns. Its activity tracker and pedometer keep you motivated, tracking steps and workouts. Designed for versatility, it suits women, men, and kids, offering personalised fitness insights and encouraging a balanced lifestyle. Its durable, waterproof design (IP68) ensures uninterrupted wear during workouts or daily activities. The sleek, multifunctional display makes it easy to access data. This smartwatch isn’t just a timepiece; it’s a comprehensive wellness assistant that keeps pace with your active life.

Specifications of IP68 Fitness Tracker Blood Pressure Heat Rate Monitor Smart Watch

Brand - Yihou

Style - Fitness

Colour - Gray

Special Feature - blood pressure, heart rate, sleep monitor, pedometer, blood oxygen

Screen Size - 0.96 Inches

Pros Cons The smartwatch is versatile and suitable for the entire family The smartwatch may come with a higher price tag With its IP68 rating, the smartwatch is not only resistant to dust but also waterproof Frequent use of features may impact the battery life Motivational Activity Tracking Sleek Design and Multifunctional Display

Three best features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker with a Free 1-Year Premium Trial, 24/7 Heart Rate, Black/Black, One Size (S & L Bands Included) Free 1-Year Premium Trial 24/7 Heart Rate Monitoring Interchangeable Small and Large Bands Amazfit Band 7 Activity Fitness Tracker, Always-on AMOLED Display, Alexa Built-in, Up to 18-Day Battery Life, 24H Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitoring, 5 ATM Water Resistant, 120 Sports Modes (Black) Always-on AMOLED Display Alexa Built-in 120 Sports Modes Huawei Band 7 Smartwatch Health and Fitness Tracker, Slim Bezel-Less Screen, 2-Week Battery Life, SpO2 Blood Oxygen & Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, 96 Workout Modes, Graphite Black Slim Bezel-Less Screen 2-Week Battery Life SpO2 Blood Oxygen & Heart Rate Monitoring Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker (Midnight Zen/Black) with 6-Month Premium Membership 6-Month Premium Membership Always-on wellness tracking Stress Management Score SONATA GOLD Smart Band Wireless Sweatproof Fitness Band | Activity Tracker | Blood Pressure| Heart Rate Sensor | Step Tracking All Android Device & iOS Devices Smartbands Blood Pressure Monitoring Heart Rate Sensor Compatibility with Android and iOS Devices OnePlus Nord Watch with 1.78 AMOLED Display, 60 Hz Refresh Rate, 105 Fitness Modes, 10 Days Battery, SPO2, Heart Rate, Stress Monitor, Women Health Tracker & Multiple Watch Face [Midnight Black] AMOLED Display with 60 Hz Refresh Rate 105 Fitness Modes SPO2, Heart Rate, Stress Monitoring, Women Health Tracker AJO Smart Watch New Generation Bluetooth Smart Fitness Band Watch with Heart Rate Activity Tracker Waterproof Body, Calorie Counter, Blood Pressure OLED Touchscreen for Men/Women Heart Rate Activity Tracker Waterproof Body OLED Touchscreen IP68 Fitness Tracker Blood Pressure Heat Rate Monitor Smart Watch Blood Oxygen Sleep Monitor Activity Tracker Pedometer Watch for Women Men Kids IP68 Waterproof Rating Blood Pressure Monitoring Sleep Monitoring and Pedometer

Best value for money product

The best value for money out of all the products on the list is the Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker. It offers a tempting mix of free one-year Premium trial and necessary fitness monitoring tools. Access to advanced insights and individualised recommendations that are usually provided at an extra fee is extended during this trial. Fitbit is a unique choice for long-term use because of its strong brand image, comprehensive package with both compact and big bands, and ongoing support. For those looking for dependable fitness monitoring with the bonus of expanded functionality via the Premium trial, the Inspire 2 is a notable purchase because of its well-balanced feature set and additional perks offered at an affordable price point. It offers a complete, cost-effective option for those who prioritise fitness tracking and customised assistance without sacrificing effectiveness.

Best overall product

Among the listed options, the Amazfit Band 7 Activity Fitness Tracker stands out as the best overall product. Its vast 120 sports modes, integrated Alexa, always-on AMOLED display, and impressive 18-day battery life all come together to provide a fantastic user experience. The adaptability of the AMOLED display is further enhanced by the integration of Alexa, ensuring clear visibility at all times. The wide range of sports modes accommodates a variety of exercise enthusiasts, and the long battery life reduces the need for regular recharging. Additionally, its five ATM water resistance increases durability and practicality for a range of uses. The Band 7 is an exceptional option for those looking for a dependable and multipurpose fitness tracker that performs well in a range of fitness activities and daily tasks because of its extensive features, which include health monitoring, integration with smart assistants, and extended battery life.

How to find the best fitness trackers?

Prioritise your fitness objectives while looking for the finest fitness tracker.

Seek for features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, or dedicated training modes that align with these objectives.

Verify the style and degree of comfort to be sure you'll wear it often. Make sure the battery life fits your smartphone and takes into account your use patterns.

Verify measurement accuracy and take into account the brand's reputation for continued upgrades and support.

Establish a spending limit and look at possibilities that fall within it, keeping in mind any additional features that would be useful.

Finally, study reviews and contrasts to get insight into actual user experiences.

You may choose the ideal fitness tracker for you by balancing these factors with your fitness requirements and way of life.

