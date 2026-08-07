A future iPhone price hike could make today's Flipkart deals look even better

If you have been thinking about buying an iPhone, now may be a good time to start looking. Reports suggest Apple could increase prices across its iPhone lineup in the future, although the company has not confirmed this. That makes today's deals a little more interesting than they would normally be.

One of the lowest effective prices for the iPhone 17 Pro is now on Flipkart. (Shaurya Sharma/ HT Photo)

Flipkart Freedom Sale currently has attractive deals across the iPhone lineup, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 16, iPhone 17e, iPhone 17, and iPhone 17 Pro. In addition to direct discounts, eligible bank offers and exchange bonuses can further reduce the effective price. In this roundup, we have highlighted some of the best iPhone deals available right now. Whether you are upgrading from an older model or buying your first iPhone, these offers could help you save more than by waiting for uncertain price movements.

The 128GB iPhone 15 launched at ₹79,900, but Flipkart is currently offering the same variant for ₹55,749. Buyers using eligible Flipkart Axis Bank or Flipkart SBI Credit Cards can get an instant discount of up to ₹5,400, bringing the effective price down to ₹50,349. If you're upgrading from an older smartphone, the exchange offer of up to ₹39,950 can further reduce the cost.

Beyond the attractive pricing, the iPhone 15 has aged exceptionally well. It remains compact and comfortable to use, captures consistently impressive photos, delivers smooth everyday performance, and still looks every bit as modern as Apple's latest iPhones. At its current price, it is easily one of the best-value iPhones you can buy today.

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The 128GB iPhone 16 is currently available on Flipkart for ₹64,749, down from its launch price of ₹79,900. Eligible Flipkart Axis Bank and Flipkart SBI Credit Card users can save up to ₹5,850, bringing the effective price down to ₹58,899. Flipkart is also offering an exchange value of up to ₹44,250 on eligible smartphones, while EMI plans start at ₹2,277 per month.

The iPhone 16 justifies its higher price with several practical upgrades. It features a faster processor and improved battery efficiency compared with the iPhone 15. Charging is quicker too, whether you use a wired or wireless charger. Apple has also upgraded the ultra-wide camera with autofocus, making it better suited to close-up shots and more versatile for everyday photography.

The 256GB iPhone 17e is currently available on Flipkart for ₹64,900. Buyers using eligible Flipkart Axis Bank or Flipkart SBI Credit Cards can save up to ₹3,245, bringing the effective price down to ₹61,655. If you're upgrading from an older smartphone, Flipkart is also offering an exchange value of up to ₹49,250, while No Cost EMI starts at ₹5,409 per month.

Although the iPhone 17e may seem like a step down from the iPhone 16 for lacking a second rear camera, it remains a compelling option. It is powered by the same flagship chipset as the standard iPhone 17, supports faster MagSafe wireless charging, and delivers even better battery life, making it a smart choice for buyers who prioritise performance over camera versatility.

The 256GB iPhone 17 is currently available on Flipkart for ₹81,900, down from its launch price of ₹82,900.

Eligible Flipkart Axis Bank or Flipkart SBI Credit Card users can save up to ₹4,000, bringing the effective price down to ₹77,900. If you're upgrading from an older iPhone or an Android phone, the exchange offer of up to ₹54,400 can lower the cost even further, while No Cost EMI starts at ₹6,825 per month.

Apple and value-for-money rarely appear in the same sentence, but the iPhone 17 is an exception. It is the first standard iPhone to feature a larger 120Hz display, making everyday interactions noticeably smoother. Apple has also upgraded the ultra-wide camera to a new 48MP sensor. The new Centre Stage front camera is equally useful, allowing you to capture selfies and group photos in landscape orientation without rotating the phone. These meaningful upgrades make the iPhone 17 much easier to recommend than its predecessor.

The 256GB iPhone 17 Pro launched at ₹1,34,900, but Flipkart is currently offering it for ₹1,26,900.

Buyers using eligible Flipkart Axis Bank or Flipkart SBI Credit Cards can save up to ₹8,000, bringing the effective price down to ₹1,18,900. At a time when buyers are bracing for a possible iPhone price hike, it is surprising to see Apple's flagship available at one of its lowest effective prices. Flipkart is also offering an exchange value of up to ₹59,400 on eligible smartphones, while No Cost EMI starts at ₹4,462 per month.

Beyond the discounts, the iPhone 17 Pro remains the benchmark for a premium smartphone. Its versatile triple-camera system, dedicated telephoto lens, and Pro-exclusive imaging features give photography enthusiasts far more creative flexibility than the standard iPhone 17. Pair that with Apple's flagship performance, premium titanium build, and years of software updates, and the iPhone 17 Pro continues to justify its premium price.

FAQs:

1. When does Flipkart’s Freedom Sale 2026 begin?

Flipkart's Freedom Sale 2026 is now live, bringing discounts across smartphones, laptops, TVs, and other electronics. Several deals are available alongside bank offers, exchange bonuses, and No Cost EMI options.

2. Which iPhones offer the best value during the Flipkart Freedom Sale?

The iPhone 15, iPhone 16, iPhone 17e, iPhone 17, and iPhone 17 Pro are among the strongest deals. Depending on the model, eligible bank discounts and exchange offers can significantly reduce the effective purchase price.

3. Which bank cards are eligible for additional discounts during the sale?

Flipkart is offering instant discounts on eligible Flipkart Axis Bank and Flipkart SBI Credit Cards. Depending on the product, buyers may also find cashback, exchange offers, and No Cost EMI plans that further improve the overall value.

4. Is this a good time to buy an iPhone from Flipkart?

If you have already been planning to upgrade, the Freedom Sale is a good opportunity. With rumours of future iPhone price increases, the current combination of discounts, bank offers, and exchange benefits makes several models more affordable than usual.

5. Should you buy the iPhone 17 Pro during the Flipkart Freedom Sale or wait?

If the iPhone 17 Pro is already on your wishlist, the Freedom Sale is one of the best times to buy it. Eligible bank discounts currently bring the effective price down to one of its lowest levels. With speculation around future iPhone price hikes, waiting could mean paying more for the same device.

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