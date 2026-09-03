A smarter front door could mean fewer keys and more control with these smart locks

The humble door lock is no longer limited to a key and a mechanical latch, as smart alternatives bring technology to one of the most basic aspects of home security. Fingerprints, PINs, smartphones and other access methods can make entering your home more convenient, but the appeal of a smart lock goes beyond simply replacing keys.

Smart locks need door compatibility and the right access methods to suit your household’s everyday needs. (Urban Company)

Security features, battery backup, emergency access and compatibility with your door can all determine how useful a lock proves in everyday life. At the same time, different households have different expectations, whether it is easier access for family members, greater control over who enters, or added peace of mind when away from home.

With several options competing on these fronts, this list looks at locks from Native, Godrej and other brands to help you assess what suits your home.

The Godrej Neo Prime is a straightforward smart lock for wooden doors, offering fingerprint, PIN, RFID, and mechanical key access. Its 360-degree fingerprint sensor adds convenience, while multiple access methods make it easier for different family members to enter. The lock also includes emergency power support and a three-year warranty.

Specifications UNLOCK MODES Fingerprint, PIN, RFID, Mechanical Key BUILD Aluminium alloy SECURITY Anti-prank alarm, spycode function LOCK TYPE Digital door lock INSTALLATION Free installation by Godrej experts Reasons to Buy Four access methods 360-degree fingerprint recognition Three-year warranty Reasons to Avoid Designed for wooden doors No app-based access Limited to four access modes

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The NATIVE Lock Pro goes beyond keyless entry by combining multiple unlock methods with a connected doorbell system. Its built-in visitor photo feature lets you see who is at the door in the app before granting access. It also supports remote unlocking, making it particularly useful for homes that regularly receive visitors.

Specifications UNLOCK MODES Fingerprint, PIN, RFID, Mechanical Key, App, DoorBellLink BUILD Hidden steel mortise body SECURITY Visitor photos, access activity, alerts LOCK TYPE Smart door lock INSTALLATION Professional installation support Reasons to Buy Visitor photos through the app Remote unlocking Multiple access methods Reasons to Avoid Higher-priced option Requires Wi-Fi for remote features More features may mean a steeper learning curve

The Qubo Smart Lock Essential is designed for homeowners who want multiple entry options without a traditional key. It supports fingerprint, PIN, OTP, access card, Bluetooth and app-based controls, while its two-bolt design and long battery life make it well-suited to everyday residential use.

Specifications UNLOCK MODES Fingerprint, PIN, OTP, Access Card, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Mechanical Key BUILD Aluminium alloy SECURITY Privacy lock, spy-safe PIN, low-battery alert LOCK TYPE Smart door lock, 2 bolts INSTALLATION Free installation Reasons to Buy Seven unlocking methods App control 12+ months battery life Reasons to Avoid Not suitable for metal doors Remote unlocking needs additional hardware No in-app notifications

The Godrej Catus Advantage keeps smart access simple with four unlocking methods: fingerprint, PIN, RFID, and a mechanical key. Its 360-degree fingerprint sensor recognises a registered finger from different angles, while features such as auto-locking, privacy mode and emergency power add practicality.

Specifications UNLOCK MODES Fingerprint, PIN, RFID, Mechanical Key BUILD Aluminium alloy SECURITY Anti-prank alarm, spycode function, privacy mode LOCK TYPE Digital door lock INSTALLATION Free installation by Godrej experts Reasons to Buy Four practical access methods 360-degree fingerprint sensor Three-year warranty Reasons to Avoid Suitable for wooden doors No connected app features Limited to four access modes

The Advantis GSL D1 is designed for homeowners who want greater control over how their main door is accessed. In addition to fingerprint, PIN, RFID, and mechanical key entry, it adds NFC, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, enabling remote access and activity monitoring via the Godrej Smart Locks app.

Specifications UNLOCK MODES Fingerprint, PIN, RFID, NFC, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Mechanical Key BUILD Digital lock with 3 locking bolts SECURITY Break-in alarm, anti-prank alarm, audit trail LOCK TYPE Smart digital door lock INSTALLATION Free installation Reasons to Buy Seven access methods Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity Remote access and activity tracking Reasons to Avoid More expensive than basic locks Requires app setup for connected features Suitable for wooden main doors

The Godrej Catus Touch is a simpler option for homeowners who do not need a long list of digital access methods. It combines PIN entry with a mechanical key override, while features such as anti-prank alarms, privacy mode, low-battery alerts, and emergency power support provide useful safeguards for everyday use.

Specifications UNLOCK MODES PIN, Mechanical Key BUILD Digital lock SECURITY Anti-prank alarm, privacy function, spycode LOCK TYPE Smart digital door lock INSTALLATION Authorised installation available Reasons to Buy Simple two-way access Up to 99 PINs Emergency power support Reasons to Avoid No fingerprint access No RFID access No smartphone connectivity

The Catus Touch Plus is a practical choice for homeowners who want multiple ways to unlock a wooden door without relying solely on a key. It combines fingerprint, PIN, RFID card, and mechanical key access, while 360-degree fingerprint recognition and three deadbolts add convenience and security for everyday use.

Specifications UNLOCK MODES Fingerprint, PIN, RFID Card, Mechanical Key BUILD Digital lock SECURITY Anti-prank alarm, privacy function, adjustable spycode LOCK TYPE Smart digital door lock INSTALLATION Free installation by Godrej experts Reasons to Buy Four access methods 360-degree fingerprint recognition Three deadbolts Reasons to Avoid Designed for wooden doors No remote unlocking

Q1. What should you check to make sure a smart lock will fit your door?

Before comparing features, start with your door type, material, thickness and existing lock mechanism. Smart locks are not universally compatible, so checking these measurements first can prevent installation problems. Also consider whether professional installation is available if the lock requires modifications to the existing door.

Q2. Which unlocking method is most suitable for your household?

Choose the access method based on who will use the door. Fingerprint access suits everyday family use, PINs work well for guests or domestic help, while RFID cards can be easier for children and older users. Wi-Fi or app access is useful when you need remote unlocking and access alerts.

How Do These Smart Locks Stack Up?

Product Unlock modes Build Security Godrej Locks Neo Prime Fingerprint, PIN, RFID, Mechanical Key Digital lock Anti-prank alarm, privacy function, spycode NATIVE by Urban Company Lock Pro Fingerprint, PIN, RFID, Mechanical Key, App, DoorBellLink Digital lock Visitor photos, access activity, alerts Qubo Smart Lock Essential Fingerprint, PIN, OTP, Access Card, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Mechanical Key Digital lock Privacy lock, spy-safe PIN, low-battery alert Godrej Locks Catus Advantage Fingerprint, PIN, RFID, Mechanical Key Digital lock Anti-prank alarm, privacy function, spycode Godrej Locks Advantis GSL D1 Fingerprint, PIN, RFID, NFC, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Mechanical Key Digital lock Break-in alarm, anti-prank alarm, audit trail Godrej Locks Catus Touch PIN, Mechanical Key Digital lock Anti-prank alarm, privacy function, spycode Godrej Locks Catus Touch Plus Fingerprint, PIN, RFID Card, Mechanical Key Digital lock Anti-prank alarm, privacy function, adjustable spycode

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FAQs How important is battery backup in a smart door lock? Battery backup is essential because a smart lock should remain usable even when its battery runs low or power is unavailable. Look for low-battery alerts, emergency power support and a mechanical key override to avoid being locked out.

What security features should I look for beyond fingerprint or PIN access? Look for features such as tamper alarms, auto-locking, privacy modes and access logs, which can provide additional protection and control. For connected locks, app security and encrypted communication are also important because the lock involves both physical and digital security.

Do I need Wi-Fi connectivity in a smart door lock? Wi-Fi is useful if you want remote unlocking, access alerts or activity monitoring when you are away from home. If you only need keyless entry while at the door, a lock using fingerprint, PIN or Bluetooth can be sufficient without the added complexity of Wi-Fi.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shubh Bhushan ...Read More Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read Less Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech. Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech. See Less {{^htLoading}} Advertisement SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON {{#usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}