A smarter front door could mean fewer keys and more control with these smart locks

The humble door lock is no longer limited to a key and a mechanical latch, as smart alternatives bring technology to one of the most basic aspects of home security. Fingerprints, PINs, smartphones and other access methods can make entering your home more convenient, but the appeal of a smart lock goes beyond simply replacing keys.
Security features, battery backup, emergency access and compatibility with your door can all determine how useful a lock proves in everyday life. At the same time, different households have different expectations, whether it is easier access for family members, greater control over who enters, or added peace of mind when away from home.
With several options competing on these fronts, this list looks at locks from Native, Godrej and other brands to help you assess what suits your home.
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The Godrej Neo Prime is a straightforward smart lock for wooden doors, offering fingerprint, PIN, RFID, and mechanical key access. Its 360-degree fingerprint sensor adds convenience, while multiple access methods make it easier for different family members to enter. The lock also includes emergency power support and a three-year warranty.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Four access methods
360-degree fingerprint recognition
Three-year warranty
Reasons to Avoid
Designed for wooden doors
No app-based access
Limited to four access modes
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The NATIVE Lock Pro goes beyond keyless entry by combining multiple unlock methods with a connected doorbell system. Its built-in visitor photo feature lets you see who is at the door in the app before granting access. It also supports remote unlocking, making it particularly useful for homes that regularly receive visitors.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Visitor photos through the app
Remote unlocking
Multiple access methods
Reasons to Avoid
Higher-priced option
Requires Wi-Fi for remote features
More features may mean a steeper learning curve
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The Qubo Smart Lock Essential is designed for homeowners who want multiple entry options without a traditional key. It supports fingerprint, PIN, OTP, access card, Bluetooth and app-based controls, while its two-bolt design and long battery life make it well-suited to everyday residential use.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Seven unlocking methods
App control
12+ months battery life
Reasons to Avoid
Not suitable for metal doors
Remote unlocking needs additional hardware
No in-app notifications
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The Godrej Catus Advantage keeps smart access simple with four unlocking methods: fingerprint, PIN, RFID, and a mechanical key. Its 360-degree fingerprint sensor recognises a registered finger from different angles, while features such as auto-locking, privacy mode and emergency power add practicality.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Four practical access methods
360-degree fingerprint sensor
Three-year warranty
Reasons to Avoid
Suitable for wooden doors
No connected app features
Limited to four access modes
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The Advantis GSL D1 is designed for homeowners who want greater control over how their main door is accessed. In addition to fingerprint, PIN, RFID, and mechanical key entry, it adds NFC, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, enabling remote access and activity monitoring via the Godrej Smart Locks app.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Seven access methods
Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity
Remote access and activity tracking
Reasons to Avoid
More expensive than basic locks
Requires app setup for connected features
Suitable for wooden main doors
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The Godrej Catus Touch is a simpler option for homeowners who do not need a long list of digital access methods. It combines PIN entry with a mechanical key override, while features such as anti-prank alarms, privacy mode, low-battery alerts, and emergency power support provide useful safeguards for everyday use.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Simple two-way access
Up to 99 PINs
Emergency power support
Reasons to Avoid
No fingerprint access
No RFID access
No smartphone connectivity
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The Catus Touch Plus is a practical choice for homeowners who want multiple ways to unlock a wooden door without relying solely on a key. It combines fingerprint, PIN, RFID card, and mechanical key access, while 360-degree fingerprint recognition and three deadbolts add convenience and security for everyday use.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Four access methods
360-degree fingerprint recognition
Three deadbolts
Reasons to Avoid
Designed for wooden doors
No remote unlocking
Q1. What should you check to make sure a smart lock will fit your door?
Before comparing features, start with your door type, material, thickness and existing lock mechanism. Smart locks are not universally compatible, so checking these measurements first can prevent installation problems. Also consider whether professional installation is available if the lock requires modifications to the existing door.
Q2. Which unlocking method is most suitable for your household?
Choose the access method based on who will use the door. Fingerprint access suits everyday family use, PINs work well for guests or domestic help, while RFID cards can be easier for children and older users. Wi-Fi or app access is useful when you need remote unlocking and access alerts.
How Do These Smart Locks Stack Up?
Product
Unlock modes
Build
Security
|Godrej Locks Neo Prime
|Fingerprint, PIN, RFID, Mechanical Key
|Digital lock
|Anti-prank alarm, privacy function, spycode
|NATIVE by Urban Company Lock Pro
|Fingerprint, PIN, RFID, Mechanical Key, App, DoorBellLink
|Digital lock
|Visitor photos, access activity, alerts
|Qubo Smart Lock Essential
|Fingerprint, PIN, OTP, Access Card, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Mechanical Key
|Digital lock
|Privacy lock, spy-safe PIN, low-battery alert
|Godrej Locks Catus Advantage
|Fingerprint, PIN, RFID, Mechanical Key
|Digital lock
|Anti-prank alarm, privacy function, spycode
|Godrej Locks Advantis GSL D1
|Fingerprint, PIN, RFID, NFC, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Mechanical Key
|Digital lock
|Break-in alarm, anti-prank alarm, audit trail
|Godrej Locks Catus Touch
|PIN, Mechanical Key
|Digital lock
|Anti-prank alarm, privacy function, spycode
|Godrej Locks Catus Touch Plus
|Fingerprint, PIN, RFID Card, Mechanical Key
|Digital lock
|Anti-prank alarm, privacy function, adjustable spycode
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- How important is battery backup in a smart door lock?
Battery backup is essential because a smart lock should remain usable even when its battery runs low or power is unavailable. Look for low-battery alerts, emergency power support and a mechanical key override to avoid being locked out.
- What security features should I look for beyond fingerprint or PIN access?
Look for features such as tamper alarms, auto-locking, privacy modes and access logs, which can provide additional protection and control. For connected locks, app security and encrypted communication are also important because the lock involves both physical and digital security.
- Do I need Wi-Fi connectivity in a smart door lock?
Wi-Fi is useful if you want remote unlocking, access alerts or activity monitoring when you are away from home. If you only need keyless entry while at the door, a lock using fingerprint, PIN or Bluetooth can be sufficient without the added complexity of Wi-Fi.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
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