A smartwatch should fit your routine, not interrupt it. These five models go the extra mile

Battery life can shape how useful a smartwatch feels day-to-day. A watch that needs charging every night can become another device to manage, while a longer-lasting model can stay on your wrist for days between charges. But battery endurance is only part of the equation. Health tracking, GPS, notifications, fitness features and smart functions can all influence the experience. Some watches prioritise extended battery life, while others balance shorter charging cycles with a broader feature set. The difference can also become more noticeable when using GPS, tracking workouts or monitoring health metrics throughout the day. This list brings together five smartwatches with different approaches to battery life, helping you understand what each offers and find a model that fits your routine:
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The Redmi Watch 5 Lite extends battery life without sacrificing useful smartwatch features. Its AMOLED display, built-in GPS and Bluetooth calling cover everyday needs, while the 18-day battery life reduces charging interruptions. Health tracking, workout monitoring and 5ATM water resistance make it well-suited to regular fitness and daily use.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Bright 1.96-inch AMOLED display
Built-in five-system GNSS
Long battery life of up to 18 days
Reasons to Avoid
Limited third-party app support
No Wear OS
Plastic build
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the Redmi Watch 5 Lite for its battery life, bright AMOLED display, built-in GPS and overall feature set. Amazon customer feedback also highlights its appearance and value for money. However, some reviews point to limitations with watch faces and certain smart features.
Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?
The Redmi Watch 5 Lite is worth considering if reducing charging frequency is a priority without compromising on features such as GPS, Bluetooth calling and health tracking. Its 18-day rated battery life, AMOLED display and 5ATM water resistance offer a practical mix
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The Amazfit Bip 6 takes a practical approach to battery life, offering up to 14 days between charges while retaining everyday fitness-tracking features. Its bright AMOLED display and built-in GPS support regular workouts, while Zepp OS handles smartwatch functions. It suits users who want longer endurance without sacrificing core fitness features.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Bright AMOLED display
Accurate GPS tracking
Excellent battery life
Reasons to Avoid
No app ecosystem like Wear OS
No wireless charging
Limited smart features compared to flagship watches
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers consistently praise the Amazfit Bip 6 for its vibrant AMOLED display, long-lasting battery life, accurate GPS and comfortable design. Fitness tracking also receives positive feedback, with users highlighting its accuracy and range of features. The main criticism is its limited app ecosystem compared with more advanced smartwatch platforms.
Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?
The Amazfit Bip 6 is worth considering if fitness tracking and battery life matter more to you than access to a wide third-party app ecosystem. Its 14-day battery life, built-in GPS, bright AMOLED display and health-tracking features provide a practical set of tools for everyday use.
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The OnePlus Watch 2R takes a different approach to battery life by pairing Wear OS with extended endurance. Its dual-frequency GPS supports outdoor workouts, while the AMOLED display keeps everyday information easy to read. With up to 100 hours in Smart Mode, it suits users who want smartwatch features without frequent charging.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Excellent battery life
Smooth Wear OS experience
Accurate dual-frequency GPS
Reasons to Avoid
Android only
No LTE option
Large case may not suit everyone
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the OnePlus Watch 2R for its long-lasting battery life, smooth performance, vibrant display and comfortable design. Reviews also highlight the full Wear OS experience and accurate fitness tracking. The main criticism is its larger case, which some users find less comfortable on smaller wrists.
Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?
The OnePlus Watch 2R is worth considering if you want Wear OS features without charging your smartwatch every night. Its 100-hour Smart Mode battery life, dual-frequency GPS, and fitness tracking cover everyday use, while Wear OS gives you access to more smartwatch features and apps.
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The Garmin Forerunner 265 focuses on training rather than smartwatch extras, making its battery life part of a broader fitness-focused package. Its AMOLED display, multi-band GPS and detailed training tools support regular workouts, while up to 13 days of smartwatch battery life keeps charging relatively infrequent. It also tracks sleep, recovery and training readiness.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Accurate multi-band GPS
Bright AMOLED display
Detailed training and health tracking
Reasons to Avoid
No full onboard maps
AMOLED display affects battery endurance
Smartwatch features are more limited than on general-purpose smartwatches
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the Forerunner 265 for its accurate GPS, bright AMOLED display, detailed fitness tracking and long-lasting battery life. Reviews also highlight its lightweight design and training features. However, some users note the lack of full maps and reduced battery life when using GPS and the always-on display.
Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?
The Garmin Forerunner 265 is worth considering if fitness and training matter more to you than a wide range of smartwatch features. Its multi-band GPS, training readiness, recovery insights and 13-day smartwatch battery life make it well-suited to regular runners and athletes, while the AMOLED display makes workout data easier to read.
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Apple Watch Ultra 3
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 takes a fitness-first approach to battery life, offering up to 42 hours of normal use and 72 hours in Low Power Mode. Its dual-frequency GPS, detailed workout tools and extensive health features make it well-suited to demanding training, while watchOS and cellular connectivity keep it useful beyond workouts.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Up to 42 hours of battery life
Accurate dual-frequency GPS
Detailed health and fitness tracking
Reasons to Avoid
iPhone-only compatibility
Large and heavy design may not suit everyone
Premium pricing
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the Apple Watch Ultra 3 for its premium build, bright display, smooth performance, fitness features and battery life. Customer feedback also highlights its easy pairing with the iPhone and its everyday usability. However, some reviews point to the bundled band as an area for improvement.
Why should you consider buying this smartwatch?
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is worth considering if you want a smartwatch that combines long battery life with advanced fitness, health and connectivity features. Its dual-frequency GPS, detailed workout tools, cellular connectivity and up to 42 hours of battery life make it suitable for both regular training and everyday use.
Q1. How much battery life do you need based on how you use your smartwatch?
Battery requirements depend on how often you want to charge and how heavily you use GPS, workouts and health tracking. GPS and other active features can significantly reduce battery life, so rated smartwatch-mode endurance shouldn't be the only figure you consider.
Q2. What smartwatch features matter most for your daily routine?
Consider whether your priority is health tracking, running and GPS, notifications and apps, or a combination of these. Fitness-focused watches can offer more detailed training tools and longer battery life, while broader smartwatch platforms tend to emphasise apps and connected features.
How Do These Smartwatches Stack Up?
Product
Battery
Display
GPS
|Redmi Watch 5 Lite
|Up to 18 days
|1.96-inch AMOLED, 410 × 502
|Built-in GNSS, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS
|Amazfit Bip 6
|Up to 14 days
|1.97-inch AMOLED, 390 × 450, up to 2,000 nits
|5 satellite positioning systems
|OnePlus Watch 2R
|Up to 100 hours in Smart Mode
|1.43-inch AMOLED, 466 × 466
|Dual-frequency L1+L5, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS
|Garmin Forerunner 265
|Up to 13 days
|1.3-inch AMOLED, 416 × 416
|Multi-band GPS, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|Apple Watch Ultra 3
|Up to 42 hours
|Always-On Retina LTPO3 OLED, 422 × 514, up to 3,000 nits
|L1/L5 dual-frequency GPS, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou
Also Read:
I wore a smartwatch for 10 days, and it changed the way I move, work, check my phone and notice my surroundings
Smart bands keep things simple; smartwatches do much more. Which wearable belongs on your wrist?
I tested smartwatch battery life to see which one could last the longest in real-world use
- How important is phone compatibility when choosing a smartwatch?
Check phone compatibility before anything else. Garmin watches work with both Android and iPhone, while Apple Watch requires an iPhone. Wear OS compatibility varies by watch and software version, so check the specific model before buying.
- How does a smartwatch’s operating system affect everyday use?
The operating system affects the apps, notifications, connectivity and smart features available on the watch. Wear OS gives you access to apps like Google Maps, Gmail, WhatsApp, and Spotify, while Garmin's platform focuses more on fitness and training through Garmin Connect and Connect IQ.
- How much should GPS and workout tracking influence your smartwatch choice?
If you regularly run, cycle or train outdoors, GPS and workout tracking should be major considerations. GPS use can also drain the battery, so endurance matters alongside tracking accuracy. For casual fitness, a broader smartwatch feature set may matter more than advanced GPS capabilities.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.