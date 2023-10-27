A trusted source or a platform with low credibility? How Twitter changed under Elon Musk
NY Times speaks to X users to understand their understanding of the platform has changed under Elon Mus
A year after Elon Musk's acquisition and revamping of Twitter, now named X, users are expressing mixed feelings on the platform's transformation, as per a New York Times piece. Nicholas Campiz, a 40-year-old cartographer, relied on Twitter for real-time updates during the Ukraine crisis but found the platform less reliable during the recent Israel-Gaza conflict, with his timeline filled with unfamiliar accounts and debunked content.
Since Musk's $44 billion investment to turn Twitter into an "everything app" for conversations, payments, and more, the platform's essence has shifted, sometimes drastically. Users, content creators, and social media experts shared with The New York Times that what was once a trusted news source now demands a more skeptical approach. Some appreciate the enhanced free speech ethos, while others miss the spontaneity and community-centric aspect that Twitter offered.
The rebranding to X came with loosened content moderation rules, a slash of about 80% of its 7,500 employees, and altered authentication practices, transforming the platform's dynamics. While Musk envisions X as an "everything app," transitioning from "Twitter 1.0," user traffic has seen a 14% drop over the past year according to data from digital intelligence firm Similarweb, although the platform still competes with the likes of Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat in terms of visitation.
The New York Times article highlights how X's shift impacted users who found communities based on shared interests on Twitter, like Bryan William Jones, a visual neuroscience professor, who engaged with academics and photography enthusiasts. Many from his community have exited due to misinformation and spam, reflecting a broader exodus of users seeking the former serendipity Twitter offered.
While some laud Musk for liberating the platform from previous censorious regimes, others mourn the loss of organic interactions and discoveries that Twitter facilitated. The rebranding has stirred a continuum of reactions, indicating a marked change in user experience and the platform's community-centric ethos, marking a new chapter in social media's evolving landscape under Musk's ambitious vision.
(Several parts of this article were generated using AI tools)