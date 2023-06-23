Home / Technology / Adani Enterprises says joint venture with EdgeConneX raised $213 million to build data center

Adani Enterprises says joint venture with EdgeConneX raised $213 million to build data center

Reuters |
Jun 23, 2023 12:18 PM IST

Adani Enterprises said on Friday that its joint venture with private data center operator EdgeConneX has raised $213 million to fund its data center.

India's Adani Enterprises said on Friday that a joint venture with private data center operator EdgeConneX has raised $213 million to fund its under-construction data centers.

Adani Enterprises said on Friday that its joint venture with private data center operator EdgeConneX has raised $213 million to fund its under-construction data center
Adani Enterprises said on Friday that its joint venture with private data center operator EdgeConneX has raised $213 million to fund its under-construction data center

The capital will be used to finance two data centers in the cities of Chennai and Noida, with an aggregate capacity of 67 megawatts (MW), the company said in a statement.

The JV, called AdaniConneX, will seek to build a 1 GW clean energy data center platform by 2030, with investments planned across the country, the company added.

Lenders including ING Bank NV, Mizuho Bank Ltd, MUFG Bank Ltd, Natixis, Standard Chartered Bank, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation have committed to the financing facility.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gautam adani adani group
gautam adani adani group
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out