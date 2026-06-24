Punjab: Letters sent to all Sikh MLAs, to meet clergy at Takht secretariat room

The Akal Takht has circulated letters to all Sikh MLAs, asking them to meet the Sikh clergy at the Takht secretariat on June 29 and explain their position on the recently enacted Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami addressing the media in Amritsar on Tuesday. (HT)

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, along with Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Baba Tek Singh Dhanaula, will be present on the occasion.

While the Sikh MLAs from AAP have yet to clear the air on whether they will show up, Sikh MLAs of SAD and Congress have announced that they will abide by the decree of the highest Sikh temporal seat.

The move follows the takht’s directive on June 15, calling for the Sikh community to ostracise chief minister Bhagwant Mann over a video it said hurt Sikh sentiments.

The takht had declared Mann “anti-Guru” and “anti Panth” over the alleged objectionable video. The AAP, however, questioned the legitimacy of the clip, with Mann terming it “fake” and part of a “political conspiracy to defame him”.

Under the decree, Sikh MLAs have been summoned to appear before the Akal Takht on June 29, while non-Sikh MLAs have been asked to submit a written explanation.

Earlier, on May 8, the Akal Takht formally rejected the anti-sacrilege law and gave a 15-day ultimatum to the state government to remove “objectionable clauses” that “hurt Sikh sentiments and interfere in Panthic affairs”.

Dhami urges preaching groups to spread awareness about takht decree

On Tuesday, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami led a meeting of preachers, dhadis (ballad singers) and kavishars (poem reciters), along with nihangs associated with the Baba Jeevan Singh Rangreta Dal, to spread awareness regarding the Akal Takht decree.

Addressing the gathering at SGPC office’s Teja Singh Samundri Hall, Dhami said since chief minister Bhagwant Mann had been declared “anti-Guru” and “anti Panth” by the Akal Takht, the SGPC will fulfil its responsibility of informing the Sikh community about this decision.

He added that preachers, dhadi and kavishar jathas will reach out to the sangat and spread awareness about the order, while also encouraging them to follow it.

Stating that the takht jathedar had not taken any hasty decision in the matter, Dhami said considering the seriousness of the issue, the chief minister was called and asked to cooperate in getting the video investigated. Although the chief minister had promised to suggest laboratories for the investigation, he did not provide any cooperation afterwards.

He stated that after waiting a long time, the jathedar got the video examined by government-recognised laboratories.

“After the reports found the video to be genuine, the five Singh Sahiban took a decision in accordance with Panthic sentiments. But instead of admitting his mistake, the chief minister and his party are directly challenging the Akal Takht,” claimed Dhami.