Ghana witch doctor who put curse on Harry Kane before England game offers solution after disastrous draw
Bonsam drew viral attention during Ghana’s opener against Panama, where his sideline actions were widely interpreted by fans as attempts to influence the game.
England endured a frustrating night on the second matchday of the World Cup group stage against Ghana, as they failed to find the back of the net even once across the full 90 minutes, ultimately being held to a goalless draw.
That result brought England and Ghana level on four points each in Group L, with the European side currently sitting at the top and the African nation in second place.
Despite his earlier brace against Croatia in the opening match, Harry Kane was unable to inspire a breakthrough, as England failed to secure a win that would have guaranteed an early Round of 32 qualification.
Kane’s form under spiritual influence?
However, an unusual claim later emerged suggesting that external influences may have played a role in the England striker’s subdued display against Ghana.
It was reported that Ghanaian witch doctor Nana Kwaku Bonsam alleged he had placed a curse on Harry Kane to prevent him from scoring in the FIFA World Cup clash against Ghana.
African Facts Zone on X tweeted, “Ghanaian Witch Doctor, Nana Kwaku Bonsam says he has placed a curse on Harry Kane not to score against Ghana at the FIFA World Cup.”
Bonsam also gained viral attention during Ghana’s opener against Panama, where his on-field antics were widely interpreted by fans and observers as gestures suggesting he was influencing the game through chants and blowing into the wind.
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Kane was naturally expected to continue his goalscoring form, especially as several other major stars had already registered braces in the previous 24 hours of World Cup action.
Ghanaian witch doctor offers solution
While the authenticity of claims linking Ghanaian witch doctors to Harry Kane’s form remains unverified, the witch doctor later posted a video on Facebook in which he suggested that his subsequent actions could “release” Kane and allow him to score in the matches ahead of the tournament.
“I am the most powerful spiritualist in the whole world now I am going to release Harry Kane so that his next match he can score a goal,” Bonsam captioned the three-minute video, in which he was seen inside a room seemingly performing rituals while speaking.
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He also added that he has affection for Harry Kane and expressed his intention to visit him. “harry I will come and visit you ok we are brothers I love you soo much,” he wrote.
England are set to face Panama in their final Group L fixture on Saturday, June 27.
It will be interesting to see how the 32-year-old English striker performs after the series of unusual events and messages involving the Ghanaian witch doctor leading up to the match.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More