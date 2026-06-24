Ghana witch doctor who put curse on Harry Kane before England game offers solution after disastrous draw

England endured a frustrating night on the second matchday of the World Cup group stage against Ghana, as they failed to find the back of the net even once across the full 90 minutes, ultimately being held to a goalless draw. Ghanaian witch doctor Nana Kwaku Bonsam alleged he had placed a curse on Harry Kane to prevent him from scoring in the FIFA World Cup clash against Ghana. (L - Harry Kane/IG ; R - Nana Kwaku Bonsam/FB)

That result brought England and Ghana level on four points each in Group L, with the European side currently sitting at the top and the African nation in second place.

Despite his earlier brace against Croatia in the opening match, Harry Kane was unable to inspire a breakthrough, as England failed to secure a win that would have guaranteed an early Round of 32 qualification.

Kane’s form under spiritual influence? However, an unusual claim later emerged suggesting that external influences may have played a role in the England striker’s subdued display against Ghana.

It was reported that Ghanaian witch doctor Nana Kwaku Bonsam alleged he had placed a curse on Harry Kane to prevent him from scoring in the FIFA World Cup clash against Ghana.

African Facts Zone on X tweeted, “Ghanaian Witch Doctor, Nana Kwaku Bonsam says he has placed a curse on Harry Kane not to score against Ghana at the FIFA World Cup.”