PUNE: Phursungi police registered a case of extortion and firing after unidentified persons fired at an industrial establishment on Monday night. Significantly, the complainant, Amol Rajendra Chamadai, was at the police station filing an extortion complaint when four rounds were fired at his business establishment, H Vikas Pipes and Steel Pvt. Ltd, at 8:10 pm. While no injuries were reported, the firing damaged the banner and signboard, triggering panic among employees and other traders in the area. Extortion call, then firing at Phursungi biz house; Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

According to the police, Chamadai had approached Wanwadi police station at 7 pm on Monday to report receiving an extortion call at 4:30 pm. The caller identified himself as Arzoo Bishnoi and demanded ₹5 crore from Chamadai and his business partners.

However, Wanwadi police directed the businessman to file the complaint at the Phursungi police station because his establishment fell under its jurisdiction. When Chamadai went there and was filing the complaint, reports came in that unknown persons had fired at his establishment. This led police to suspect that the shots were fired as a warning and to create fear.

As the word spread, senior Pune city police officers, crime branch officers, and forensic experts rushed to the scene and launched an investigation. Police collected evidence from the scene and began scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused. Multiple teams were formed to trace the shooters.

Gauhar Hasan, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said, “Two unidentified individuals fired four rounds at the complainant’s establishment, H Vikas Pipes and Steel Pvt Ltd, in Phursungi. We immediately launched an investigation into the firing incident and the extortion demand.”

Following the incident, social media posts from two accounts - Aarzoo Bishnoi and Shubham Lonkar - claimed that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang carried out the firing. The post also alleged that Chamadai was involved in hawala dealings. They claimed they had called Chamadai, but he ignored them. Hence, they resorted to firing at his company premises. They warned that if he ignored their calls again, he would be shot next time. The post included a video of the firing incident.

Regarding the post, DCP Hasan said the police are aware of it. “Right now, we cannot share information related to this as the investigation is underway,” he said.

Phursungi police said the process to identify the suspects involved in the firing is ongoing. However, police have not arrested anyone yet.

A similar firing incident occurred in May outside AJ Furniture Mall on Ravet Road in Pimpri Chinchwad. Police said then that two men on a motorcycle fired five to six rounds at the showroom before fleeing the spot.

At that time, too, Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Shubham Lonkar claimed responsibility for the attack through a social media post, calling the firing a “trailer” while issuing threats to mall owner Ashok Nain Bishnoi.