After Musk’s Twitter takeover, Jack Dorsey testing new social media app: Report

Twitter's co-founder and former chief executive officer (CEO) Jack Dorsey is beta testing a new social media application. A week before Elon Musk took total control of Twitter, Dorsey had announced that his decentralized social app Bluesky was seeking beta testers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The next step is to start testing the protocol. Distributed protocol development is a tricky process," the company said in a statement last Tuesday, a report by People on Friday highlighted.

“It requires coordination from many parties once a network is deployed, so we're going to start in private beta to iron out issues,” the statement added.

Bluesky further said as it beta tests, it will continue to iterate on the protocol specs and share details about how it works.

The new application will use an Authenticated Transfer Protocol (AT Protocol), which is a federated social network run by multiple sites instead of a single site.

"The word 'Bluesky' evokes a wide-open space of possibility. It was the original name for this project before it took shape, and continues to be the name of our company. We're calling the application Bluesky because it will be a portal to the world of possibility on top of the AT Protocol," the statement further said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last week, Jack Dorsey pointed out that Bluesky intended to be a competitor to any company trying to own the underlying fundamentals for social media or the data of those using it, the People report further said.

Dorsey, who resigned as Twitter's CEO in November 2021 and stepped down from the company's board in May this year, had expressed regret over how things played out with Twitter, and it appeared that he was open to working with other platforms to solve the current problems with social media in today's world.