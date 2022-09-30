AI Day 2022: Elon Musk’s Tesla to unveil humanoid robot, supercomputer

Elon Musk-owned Tesla is set to introduce unique and innovative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in its AI day 2022 event scheduled to take place today (tomorrow morning as per Indian Standard Time) at its Palo Alto headquarter in California. It’s unlikely though that we will witness any product launch here in the event as it is more of Tesla showcasing its plans to the developers. However, it will give us insight of the products which we can expect in the future.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here we have presented the highlights of the plans unveiled during the last edition of Tesla AI day.

Tesla bot

The heart and soul of last year's event was the humanoid robot - Tesla bot. Based on Tesla’s Autopilot system, the Tesla bot will be designed to be employed in the work that ‘people least like to do’. As Musk sees electric vehicles as ‘fully sentient robots on wheels,’ this robot can be considered a branch of its car technology.

The robot has two hands with five fingers and two legs, giving it a human appearance. It will be around 60 kg in weight and 5 feet 8 inches tall. Musk chuckled that this humanoid will not be dangerous, as its top speed of 8 kph will be slow enough to allow most people to escape if the robot becomes aggressive.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The working prototype of the Tesla bot, codenamed as Optimus, is expected to see the light on the September 30 event.

Dojo supercomputer technology

At its AI Day event in 2021, Tesla showed its Dojo supercomputer, claimed to be the world’s most powerful AI training machine. It unveiled the plan for the home-grown technology, which will help the automaker in handling the enormous amount of video data from its fleet of over 1 million vehicles to train its neural nets.

The neural network training computer powered by Tesla’s entirely home built ‘D1’ computer chip will process extensive amounts of camera imaging data four times faster than other computing systems, Musk mentioned.

Apart from these, the company also presented its plan to expand “Full Self-Driving” (FSD) infrastructure by adding technology to enhance its driver assistance system.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In order to enable the automobile to operate everywhere on Earth using its “Autopilot” system, Tesla once again backed its vision-based approach to autonomy in the August 2021 AI day event.

When and where to watch AI day 2022?

Tesla is known for playing the game against its rule. Bizarrely, it hasn’t revealed the time or the platform where the event will be livestreamed. However, according to a picture of the ticket posted on Twitter, the curiously long, six hours event is slated to begin at 5 pm PT (5:30 am Saturday, Indian Standard Time) and last till 11 pm PT (11:30 am Saturday, Indian Standard Time).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Similar to last year's edition, it is expected that the event will be broadcasted live on Tesla's official YouTube page. However, a live event has not been posted yet. In any case, readers should be rest assured to get updates and livestream feed here itself on the page. As soon as Tesla makes it available, we’ll update this page. Till then, you can watch the complete feed of the previous edition of the event embedded above.