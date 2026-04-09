Ai+ launches India’s most affordable flip phone, the AI+ Nova Flip 5G, alongside Nova 2, Nova 2 Ultra, PulseTab and more

Ai+ has launched its new Nova series smartphones in India, including Nova 2, Nova 2 Ultra, and the Nova Flip 5G. These new smartphones from AI+ start from ₹8,999 for the Nova 2, while the Nova 2 Ultra starts from ₹14,999. The Nova Flip 5G is one of the most affordable flip smartphones ever, starting at a price of ₹29,999.

Ai+ Nova 2

Ai+ expands its lineup with new smartphones, tablet, and smart devices.(AI+)

The Nova 2 is a budget-oriented smartphone that offers premium features and hardware for less. It features a 50MP camera paired with an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The device packs a large 6000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging, ensuring quick battery top-ups.

On the front, it offers a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling. Powered by an octa-core processor, the phone supports dual-mode 5G connectivity and runs on Android 16 layered with the NxtQuantum OS interface.

Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra

The Nova 2 Ultra is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with advanced cooling for sustained performance. It features a 50MP Sony IMX752 camera with OIS, supported by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 13MP front camera.

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It sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 2500 nits. The 6000mAh battery supports faster 33W charging. Unique features include dynamic notification lighting and custom shortcuts.

Ai+ Nova Flip 5G

The Nova Flip introduces a foldable form factor with a flip design. It features a 6.9-inch AMOLED inner display and a 3.1-inch cover screen for quick interactions. The device includes a 50MP main camera and a 32MP front camera for high-quality selfies.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, the Nova Flip packs a 4325mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It is one of the most affordable flip phones ever, with pretty decent hardware.

Ai+ PulseTab

Ai+ has also introduced the PulseTab, its first tablet, featuring a 10.95-inch FHD 90Hz display, quad speakers, and an 8000mAh battery with fast charging. It comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB, along with dual SIM and Wi-Fi support, making it a practical option for everyday use.

Audio and wearables

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{{^usCountry}} Ai+ has also expanded into audio and wearables with three new products. NovaPod Beats offers 13mm drivers, active noise cancellation, and built-in health tracking, including heart-rate and SpO2 monitoring. NovaPods Air brings up to 22 hours of playback, quad-mic ENC for clear calls, low latency, and an IPX5 rating. RotateCam 4G is a smartwatch with 4G LTE calling, a rotating camera, GPS support, app access, and an IP68 rating for durability. Ai+ Nova 2, Nova 2 Ultra and Nova Flip 5G: Price and availability {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ai+ has also expanded into audio and wearables with three new products. NovaPod Beats offers 13mm drivers, active noise cancellation, and built-in health tracking, including heart-rate and SpO2 monitoring. NovaPods Air brings up to 22 hours of playback, quad-mic ENC for clear calls, low latency, and an IPX5 rating. RotateCam 4G is a smartwatch with 4G LTE calling, a rotating camera, GPS support, app access, and an IP68 rating for durability. Ai+ Nova 2, Nova 2 Ultra and Nova Flip 5G: Price and availability {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ai+ Nova 2 and Nova 2 Ultra come in five colours: Purple, Green, Pink, Blue, and Black, and start from ₹8,999 and ₹14,999 respectively. The sale of the Nova 2 begins from April 14, and the Nova 2 Ultra sale will begin from April 17, 2026. The Nova Flip 5G comes in Glacier White and starts at ₹29,999; the sale begins in May 2026. The AI+ PulseTab, audio devices, and smartwatch sales will also begin in May 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ai+ Nova 2 and Nova 2 Ultra come in five colours: Purple, Green, Pink, Blue, and Black, and start from ₹8,999 and ₹14,999 respectively. The sale of the Nova 2 begins from April 14, and the Nova 2 Ultra sale will begin from April 17, 2026. The Nova Flip 5G comes in Glacier White and starts at ₹29,999; the sale begins in May 2026. The AI+ PulseTab, audio devices, and smartwatch sales will also begin in May 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Amit Rahi ...Read More For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read Less

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