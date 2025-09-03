AirPods Pro 3 to debut with two new features at launch, one to follow later

Apple is preparing to introduce its next-generation wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro 3, at its upcoming “Awe Dropping” launch event, scheduled for September 9. The new model is expected to replace the AirPods Pro 2, which debuted nearly three years ago and later saw an updated version with a USB-C charging case. With the gap since the last major refresh, the upcoming earbuds are likely to attract significant attention from existing users. Apple’s upcoming AirPods Pro 3 may launch with new health features and upgrades.(Apple)

Apple AirPods Pro 3: Design, New Features and Functionality (Expected)

Industry reports suggest that the upcoming AirPods Pro 3 will maintain the same external design as their predecessor. However, Apple appears to have focused on internal improvements. Sources suggest that the earbuds could feature three notable additions: a heart rate monitor, a temperature sensor, and live translation support. These tools aim to expand the earbuds’ role beyond audio, turning them into more versatile companions for daily use.

While all three features are expected to be part of the AirPods Pro 3 package, only two may be available when the earbuds ship. According to a report from 9to5Mac, the live translation function is not yet ready and will likely arrive through a future software update. Apple has not provided a timeline for when this update could roll out, leaving the feature’s availability uncertain for early adopters.

Health Tracking Features to be Available from Day One

The heart rate monitor and temperature sensor are expected to work at launch. These additions could give Apple’s earbuds an edge over rivals, many of which already integrate health-focused tools into wearable devices. By embedding such capabilities into the AirPods Pro 3, Apple could extend its ecosystem of health features beyond the Apple Watch and iPhone.

AirPods Pro 3: Price (Expected)

Pricing details for the AirPods Pro 3 remain unknown. Analysts expect Apple to keep the earbuds priced under $300 (roughly Rs. 26,44), given that other competitors, such as the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, already offer heart rate tracking at $250 but without temperature or translation functions. If Apple manages to balance cost with its new features, the AirPods Pro 3 could encourage many AirPods Pro 2 users to upgrade.