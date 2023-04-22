Want to buy an iPhone 14? You can get a discount of up to 21k. Here's how

If you are planning to buy Apple's iPhone 14, then today is the right day to buy it. On Akshaya Tritiya 2023, Apple's premium reseller Maple is offering discounts up to ₹21,000 on the smartphones. The 512GB variant of Apple iPhone 14 costs ₹1,09,900. Currently, Maple is offering a ten per cent discount at ₹98,900. The buyers can go for equal monthly instalment (EMI) options of ₹2,996 a month with 0 down payment and 24 months of no-cost EMI. Besides this, the buyers can get a cashback of ₹4,000 on HDFC Bank cards and an exchange bonus of ₹6,000. This means the buyers will get a total discount of up to ₹21,000. As per the website, the customers can avail 10 per cent discount using HDFC cashback and exchange bonus on 128GB and 256GB variants too. Apple's iPhone 14 has a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display with the screen having a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels. It comes with a ceramic shield protection. The smartphone is resistant to spills. iPhone 14 is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options.

Apple iPhone 14 has a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display with the screen having a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels

Talking about camera, it has a 12 megapixel primary sensor at the back which is paired with a 12 MP ultra wide sensor. Recently, Apple introduced the yellow colour variant of this smartphone. iPhone 14 is available in multiple colour variants of blue, midnight, product red and starlight.

