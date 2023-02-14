All you need to know about ‘Lexi’, India's first ChatGPT-powered AI assistant

Homegrown financial technology firm Velocity has launched ‘Lexi,’ which it says is India's first AI chatbot tool integrated with OpenAI's ChatGPT.

The company announced Lexi on its official blog on Monday. “We strive to provide leverage to e-commerce founders. Ever since ChatGPT launched, our product teams have been brainstorming on how it can be leveraged to benefit our founders,” said Abhiroop Medhekar, CEO and co-founder, Velocity.

Here's all you need to know about Lexi:

(1.) Velocity has integrated the ChatGPT-powered tool with Insights, the firm's existing business analytics tool, which, according to Velocity, is trusted by more than 3,000 brands to make informed business decisions.

(2.) Brands that use Insights, it said, are sent a daily business report on WhatsApp. It is this WhatsApp interface with which the bot has been integrated.

(3.) This integration allows brands to leverage AI to make business decisions in a ‘frictionless conversational manner.’

What is Insights?

Velocity describes Insights as the country's largest e-commerce analytics platform. By using this platform to track metrics frees up to 3 hours a day that can instead be used on other critical functions, as per those who have used this tool.

