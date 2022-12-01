Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Amazfit Falcon, smartwatch with more than 150 built-in sports modes, launched in India. Check details

Amazfit Falcon, smartwatch with more than 150 built-in sports modes, launched in India. Check details

technology
Published on Dec 01, 2022 10:03 AM IST

Priced at ₹44,999, Falcon can be ordered from Amazfit's official website from December 3. Also, customers can place their pre-orders between December 1 and December 3.

Amazfit's Falcon smartwatch (Amazfit)
ByHT News Desk

Amazfit, a Chinese smart wearable brand, has launched its Amazfit Falcon smartwatch in India. Described by the company as a ‘premium multi-sport GPS watch,’ Amazfit Falcon has been priced at 44,999, and can be ordered from the company's official website from December 3 onwards.

Also, customers can place their pre-orders between December 1 and December 3.

Here's all you need to know about Amazfit Falcon:

(1.) In Falcon, Amazfit has given Zepp Coach, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered smart coaching algorithm that provides guidance based on the user's physical characteristics.

(2.) The Zepp Coach identifies if a user is overtraining, and accordingly adjusts the intensity of the exercise regimen to ensure proper training. It also offers 'rest days' to the user.

(3.) The smartwatch comes with an advanced training support, and has more than 150 built-in sports modes. These range from the high-speed water sports like Kite Surfing, to the Golf Swing. There is also a Triathlon mode for athletes.

(4.) Also, according to the manufacturer, the sports mode data remains on-screen throughout the duration of a user's activity. Additionally, the watch has the ability to save music, which you can listen through Bluetooth earphones.

(5.) Made up of aircraft-grade T4 titanium unibody, the smartwatch features a corrosion-proof crystal glass screen that is made of sapphire. The screen can pass as many as fifteen military-grade tests, as per Amazfit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP