Amazon Alexa+ launched: Here’s everything AI-powered voice assistant can do

Amazon Devices event recently took place after two years and the e-commerce giant has made some huge announcements in the space of Artificial Intelligence (AI). One of Amazon’s popular devices, Alexa has just been refreshed after almost 10 years, bringing some awaited and necessary upgrades to the voice assistant. With the growing use of AI all over the tech industry, especially in smartphones with new voice-based AI assistants, Alexa was running behind due to the lack of personalisation and limitations in managing complex user tasks as competitors like Google and OpenAI have advanced drastically. Therefore, to start fresh and join the AI race, Amazon has launched Alexa+, a new AI-powered voice assistant that brings users conversational capabilities and smarter task management. Know what’s Alexa+ and how it has been upgraded with generative AI.(Amazon)

Now if you already have Amazon Alexa, here’s how your device will get a refresh and if you do not have the device yet, then here are more reasons to buy and get your job done effortlessly with smarter assistance.

Amazon Alexa+: What is it and how it will work

Amazon introduced Alexa+ as its “next-generation assistant” powered by generative AI. The device has become more useful, smart and conversational which can help users get the job done without any hassle. Alexa has become efficient in understanding user prompts and providing users with more accurate responses with the help of AI. The voice assistant has been rebuilt with large language models (LLMs) and “experts”, a new concept developed by Amazon which includes systems, capabilities, APIs, and instructions, allowing Alexa to manage complex tasks effortlessly. This complex architecture gives Alexa the ability to manage smart home devices, make reservations, explore and play music, order groceries, set reminders, and much more.

Alexa+: Everything that’s new

AI agent with multimodal capabilities: Alexa can now work as an AI Agent that can browse the web via Alexa.com and help users complete their tasks. With a single command, it can search for nearby restaurants, repair shops, grocery stores, and much more. Amazon has partnered with websites and apps to make this change possible. Visual information: With Echo Show 15 powered by Alexa+ can analyse the surroundings using its front-facing camera and can tell if something is unusual or describe the scene in a long 2 3 sentences. Enhanced personalisation: Alexa+ can now remember things about the user, such as their preferences, likes, and dislikes, providing a more personalised experience. Amazon blog post highlighted, “She knows what you’ve bought, what you’ve listened to, the videos you’ve watched, the address you ship things to, and how you like to pay.” AI-powered video search: Alexa+ can now analyse videos recorded via the Ring cameras and understand what’s happening in the video. It can also recognise objects, people, and actions, allowing users to ask questions about events. This advancement reduces the hassle for users to manually review footage. Therefore, it could work as a great security tool as well. Extract information from documents: Alexa also gains the ability to analyse PDFs, notes, documents, and other file formats and provide users with related answers. Users can also command the voice assistant to analyse the school schedule and add crucial events and dates to the calendar with reminders.

Alexa+ availability and price

The Alexa+ is currently rolling in the U.S. to Echo Show 8, 10, 15, and 21 other devices as part of early access. Amazon assured a global rollout later this year. Alexa+ will be priced at $19.99 per month, however, it will be free to Amazon Prime members.