Amazon Appliances Upgrade Day brings big savings on ACs, fridges and washing machines

The latest Amazon sale is bringing heavy discounts on must-have home appliances, helping buyers save big while upgrading essential household items. From powerful air conditioners to energy-efficient refrigerators and feature-packed washing machines, the sale has something for every home. Upgrade your home appliances at lower prices during Amazon Sale

With prices cut across leading brands, this discount event is a chance to invest in reliable appliances without overspending. Shoppers can expect offers on both premium and budget-friendly options, ensuring there’s a perfect fit for every household need. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to refresh your appliances, these deals provide excellent value right now.

The LG Dual Inverter AC offers energy-efficient cooling for small rooms up to 150 sq. ft. It features AI Convertible 6-in-1 technology for customised cooling and VIRAAT mode for ultra-fast chill. The HD filter provides anti-virus protection, ensuring clean air. The copper condenser, protected by Ocean Black, enhances durability and provides seamless cooling even at temperatures as high as 55°C.

The unit operates quietly with noise levels as low as 26 dB inside and supports stabiliser-free operation. It features smart functions such as auto-clean, diet mode+, and sleep mode, providing comfort and energy savings.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Tons Cooling Power 4,400 Watts Energy Rating 3 Star (ISEER 4.0) Noise Level 26 dB (Indoor Unit) Special Features AI Convertible 6-in-1, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection Click Here to Buy LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)

The Voltas Vectra CAW 1.5 Ton Inverter AC features a 4-in-1 adjustable mode, enabling flexible cooling capacity for different room requirements. Its copper condenser ensures efficient heat transfer and long-lasting durability. The AC maintains performance even at high temperatures up to 52°C.

Energy efficient with a 3-star rating, it operates with noise levels as low as 38 dB. Extra features include anti-dust filters, antimicrobial protection, turbo mode, and self-diagnosis for maintenance ease.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Tons Cooling Power 4,800 Watts Energy Rating 3 Star (ISEER 3.81) Noise Level 38 dB (lowest indoor) Special Features 4-adjustable modes, Anti-Dust Filter, Turbo Mode Click Here to Buy Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter,183V Vectra CAW, White)

Lloyd’s 1.5 Ton Inverter AC cools effectively even at 52°C with a golden fin evaporator and anti-viral plus PM 2.5 filters for cleaner air. It features a 5-in-1 convertible mode, allowing flexible cooling capacities. Suitable for medium rooms up to 160 sq. ft., it supports stabiliser-free operation.

The AC has a low noise operation rated at 32 dB and includes a hidden LED display. Other features include turbo cool mode, low gas detection, and clean filter indication for convenient use and maintenance.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Tons Cooling Power 4,750 Watts Energy Rating 3 Star (ISEER 3.84) Noise Level 32 dB (Indoor Unit) Special Features 5-in-1 Convertible, Anti-Viral & PM 2.5 Filter Click Here to Buy Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)

Blue Star presents a 1.5 Ton 5 Star inverter AC with Wi-Fi control and smart AI Pro technology for optimised cooling and energy savings. It features a 5-in-1 convertible cooling mode and operates quietly with anti-corrosive blue fins for durability.

The AC is equipped with a 4-way swing for wider air distribution and an active carbon filter for fresh air. Energy management tools allow users to monitor and control their electricity usage efficiently.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Tons Cooling Power 5,110 Watts Energy Rating 5 Star (ISEER 5.05) Connectivity Wi-Fi enabled, AI Pro Special Feature 5-in-1 Convertible, 4-way swing, Active Carbon filter Click Here to Buy Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, AI Pro, DigiQ Hepta Sensors, 4 Way Swing, IC518ZNURS, White)

This 223L inverter refrigerator by Godrej features 6-in-1 convertible freezer technology, perfect for 2-3 member families. The inverter compressor and Cool Balance technology maintain uniform cooling and freshness up to 30 days.

It includes hard glass shelves and nano shield technology to reduce bacterial contamination. Energy-efficient with a 3-star rating, it comes with a 10-year compressor warranty for peace of mind.

Specifications Capacity 223 Liters Star Rating 3 Star Compressor Inverter Special Features 6-in-1 Convertible Freezer, Cool Balance, Nano Shield Energy Consumption 229 units/year Click Here to Buy Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1 | AI Powered | Smart Defrost | 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection | Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush)

This 236L Samsung double-door refrigerator offers frost-free convenience with a digital inverter compressor for energy efficiency and durability. It features convertible modes for flexible storage and a power cool function for fast chilling.

The unit includes toughened glass shelves and an anti-bacterial gasket, suitable for 2-3 members. It offers an external digital display and operates silently with a 3-star energy rating.

Specifications Capacity 236 Litres Star Rating 3 Star Compressor Digital Inverter Energy Consumption 229 kWh/year Special Features Convertible, Power Cool, Anti-Bacterial Gasket Click Here to Buy Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox)

LG’s 242L refrigerator is equipped with a smart inverter compressor for energy savings and quieter operation. It offers door cooling+ for faster and even temperature control. This frost-free unit has storage optimised for families of 2-3 members.

It features tempered glass shelves, an anti-bacterial gasket, smart diagnosis, and easy slide shelves for convenience and hygiene. The model is backed by a 10-year compressor warranty.

Specifications Capacity 242 Litres Star Rating 3 Star Compressor Smart Inverter Special Features Door Cooling+, Smart Diagnosis, Anti-Bacterial Gasket Energy Consumption 232 kWh/year Click Here to Buy LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+)

This 264L LG refrigerator combines frost-free technology with a smart inverter compressor for durability and quiet operation. It offers convertible storage, multi-airflow cooling, and anti-rat and antibacterial features.

Ideal for families of 3-4 members, it includes tempered glass shelves and a vegetable tray. The 2-star rating signifies basic energy efficiency, with a focus on space and freshness.

Specifications Capacity 264 litres Compressor Smart Inverter Star Rating 2 Star Special Features Convertible, Multi Air Flow, Anti-Rat Cover Click Here to Buy LG 264 L 2 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S302SPZY, Shiny Steel, Convertible, Smart Connect & Multi Air Flow)

Godrej’s 10 kg top load washing machine features Acu Wash technology for gentle, effective cleaning, suitable for large families. Powered by a 5-star motor, it ensures energy efficiency with 10 wash programs and a 650 RPM spin speed for faster drying.

Additional features include zero water pressure technology for easy water filling and a steel drum for durability.

Specifications Capacity 10 Kg Energy Rating 5 Star Spin Speed 650 RPM Wash Programs 10 Special Features Acu Wash Drum, Zero Water Pressure Click Here to Buy Godrej 10 Kg 5 Star, AI Powered, Inbuilt Heater, Fills Tub at ~0 Water Pressure, Soft Close Lid, Steel Drum Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ADA 10 5.0 FEFH GLGR, Glacial Grey)

LG’s 7 kg front load machine offers direct drive technology and hygiene steam for superior washing. It has 6 motion DD for optimized fabric care and an inbuilt heater for high-temperature washes.

With 10 wash programs and a max spin speed of 1200 RPM, it suits families of 3-4 members. The stainless steel drum ensures longevity and hygienic laundry care.

Specifications Capacity 7 Kg Energy Rating 5 Star Spin Speed 1200 RPM Wash Programs 10 Special Features Hygiene Steam, Direct Drive Technology Click Here to Buy LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black)

FAQs Do appliances bought in the Amazon sale come with a warranty? Yes, all appliances come with the standard manufacturer warranty.

Can I get EMI options on appliances in this sale? Yes, Amazon provides easy EMI and no-cost EMI options on most appliances.

Are installation and demo services included? Most ACs, refrigerators, and washing machines come with free installation and demo.

Can I exchange my old appliance during this discount? Yes, Amazon offers exchange options on many appliances, reducing the final price further.

Are these discounts available on all brands? The sale features multiple top brands, but exact discounts may vary by model.

