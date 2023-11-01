Amazon Big Sale 2023: Pay up to 50% less on Realme tablets

The world is now in the palm of our hands, and gadgets are now a necessity. Smartphone screens are sometimes too small to work on, and laptops are too difficult to carry everywhere. Tablets bring us the best of both worlds, being uber cool and portable yet packed with all necessary features. Thus, Amazon Big Sale 2023 has made owning this cool gadget easier without costing a fortune.

A Realme tablet can be yours during the Amazon Sale 2023.(Unsplash)

Realme has introduced some of the best tablets in the market that look very trendy and compact and come with some of the most necessary technological upgrades. If you have been eyeing these for some time now, this is your chance to make the final purchase with Realme tablets on Amazon sale being super affordable with unbelievable offers.

The best part is you can ditch the long lines and crowded stores this festive season and make the purchase for your dream tablet from the comfort of your home. Amazon Big Sale 2023 brings a spectacle of offers on a never-ending list of products at your fingertips. You have a plethora of options to choose from, and pick the gadget that suits your needs and style in the Amazon deals.

Gift yourself the tablet you always wanted and flaunt through the festivities. The tablets will let you capture the best moments of the festivals and bring to life the memories through high-resolution videos. So, wait no more and head over to the Amazon Big Sale 2023 and add the Realme tablets on Amazon sale to your cart. You do not want to miss out on the staggering offers!

Product List:

1. Realme Pad X WiFi+5G Tablet

This slick and stylish tablet from Realme comes with a 10.95-inch WUXGA+ display. The tablet is equipped with two powerful cameras: a 13 MP rear/primary camera and an 8 MP front-facing camera. The tablet has the option for both Wi-Fi and Cellular connectivity. The box includes the tablet, as well as the charger and charging cable. The tablet is available in two storage variations – 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GM RAM + 128GB ROM. It also has color options between grey and blue, both of which have an amazing appearance. You can own this feature-packed tablet at a huge discount only on the Amazon Big Sale 2023. You absolutely do not want to miss out on the upcoming sales on Amazon 2023.

Specification:

RAM and ROM: 6 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM (expandable)

Display: 10.95-inch WUXHA+ (27.9 cm)

Speaker: Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers

Camera: 13MP Primary Camera and 8MP Front Camera

Battery: 8340 mAh Lithium Ion

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Price: Rs. 25889

Pros Cons 10.95-inch display Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 13MP Primary Camera, 8340 mAh Lithium Ion

Also read: Best tablets under ₹15000: Top 10 picks

2. Realme Pad WiFi+4G Tablet

Its 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display and Dolby Atmos Speaker guarantee immersive video watching with vibrant visuals and captivating sound. Choose from elegant Golden and Grey color options. Storage options include 3+32GB, 4+64GB, and 6+128GB to suit your needs.

Capture moments with the 8MP primary and front cameras. The dual SIM slots offer flexibility, and the support for both Wi-Fi and Cellular (4G) keeps you connected no matter where you are. Best of all, it won't break the bank. Get your hands on this remarkable tablet during the Amazon Big Sale 2023. Upgrade your digital experience without compromising your budget with the Realme Pad WiFi+4G Tablet.

Specification of Realme Pad WiFi+4G Tablet

RAM and ROM: RAM is 4 GB and 64 GB ROM (expandable up to 1TB)

Display: 10.4-inch WUXHA+ (26.42 cm)

Speaker: Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers

Camera: 8MP Primary and Front Camera

Battery: 7100 mAh Lithium Ion

Processor: MediaTek Helio G80

Price: Rs. 17999

Pros Cons 10.4-inch display, ROM expandable up to 1TB MediaTek Helio G80 Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers 8MP Primary and Front Camera

3. Realme Pad Mini WiFi+4G Tablet

If you are looking for a portable yet useful tablet that will not cost you a fortune, then your search ends here. Realme brings a mini tablet that exceeds in features with a cinematic display, dual speakers, and an amazing look. This tablet comes with an 8.7-inch screen that is very convenient for carrying and traveling with, yet does not lack in quality. The dual speakers ensure a great experience while watching videos and listening to music. It has two beautiful color variations – blue and grey. The tablet has a 1080p full HD display, an 8MP rear/primary camera, and a 5MP Front Camera. It does not end there; this tablet also supports 18W fast charging and a 6400mAh battery. You would not want to miss the amazing deals on this table only at the Amazon Big Sale 2023.

Specification of Realme Pad Mini WiFi+4G Tablet

RAM and ROM: 4 GB RAM and the ROM is 64 GB (expandable)

Display: 8.7-inch 1080p Full HD Pixels (22.1 cm)

Speaker: Dual speakers

Camera: 8MP Primary Camera and 5MP Front Camera

Processor: UNISOC T616 Octa-Core

Price: Rs. 11999

Pros Cons 18W Fast Charging UNISOC T616 Octa-Core Cinematic display, ROM Expandable up to 1TB

Also read: 9 best tablets under Rs. 20000: Top options reviewed

4. Realme Pad 2

Realme introduces the ultimate tablet experience with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, expandable up to a staggering 2TB. This tablet is a storage powerhouse for all your creative projects. Packed with a generous 8GB of RAM and a colossal 256GB internal storage, expandable to an astonishing 2TB, this tablet is your ultimate creative powerhouse. Its 2K display boasts a buttery-smooth 120Hz screen refresh rate, ensuring breathtaking visuals on its expansive 11.5-inch screen. Under the hood, the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset guarantees lightning-fast performance, whether working or gaming.

Capture life's moments with the 8MP AI camera, and enjoy extended usage with the mammoth 8360 mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging. Take advantage of this incredible tablet, which is perfect for both work and play. Grab yours now at the Amazon Big Sale 2023 and indulge in exclusive deals. Elevate your digital lifestyle with the Realme Pad 2 for a seamless and unparalleled experience that's second to none.

Specification of Realme Pad 2

RAM and ROM: 8 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM (expandable up to 2TB)

Display: 11.5-inch (29.2 cm)

Camera: 8MP Primary Camera and 5MP Front Camera

Processor: MediaTek Helio G99 Chipset

Price: Rs. 23999

Pros Cons 11.5-inch display MediaTek Helio G99 Chipset 8360mAh battery, ROM expandable up to 2TB

Three best feature for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Realme Pad X WiFi+5G Tablet 10.95-inch display 13MP Primary Camera 8340 mAh Lithium Ion Realme Pad WiFi+4G Tablet 10.4-inch display 7100 mAh Lithium Ion ROM expandable up to 1TB Realme Pad Mini WiFi+4G Tablet 18W Fast Charging Cinematic display ROM Expandable up to 1TB Realme Pad 2 11.5-inch display 8360mAh battery ROM expandable up to 2TB

Best overall product

Realme Pad 2 packs a punch with its remarkable 8GB RAM and expandable 256GB storage, upgradable to a staggering 2TB – perfect for your creative endeavors. With a captivating 2K display, swift 120Hz refresh rate, and the powerful MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, it promises peak performance. Capture life's moments with an 8MP AI camera, and enjoy extended use courtesy of the substantial 8360mAh battery, expedited by 33W fast charging. Available exclusively at the Amazon Big Sale 2023, Realme Pad 2 is the ultimate companion, seamlessly bridging work and play, delivering an unmatched experience in a compact, versatile package.

Best value for money product

Realme Pad Mini comes with a cinematic 8.7-inch display, dual speakers, and an elegant design; this tablet delivers top-tier features without breaking the bank. It is the perfect travel companion, offering both convenience and quality. A vivid 1080p full HD display, 8MP primary camera, and 5MP front camera ensure a fantastic multimedia experience. Plus, enjoy 18W fast charging and a robust 6400mAh battery. Do not pass up the incredible offers on this tablet at the Amazon Big Sale 2023.

How to choose the best top brand tablets among the Amazon Big Sale 2023 Deals?

Shopping during sales can be confusing with the long list of items on display and unmissable offers on the best tablet brands of 2023. But the following points will help you make the right choice amidst the confusion.

Read Product Descriptions and Specifications Carefully: With a plethora of options available during the sale, delve into the details! Explore the product specifications to ensure that the tablet aligns perfectly with your needs, offering essential features such as storage, battery, camera, and a stylish design that complements your preferences. It is the key to securing the ideal tablet that caters to your requirements.

Check Customer Reviews and Ratings: Explore the customer reviews to find hidden specifications and steer clear of warning signs! Past customers share their insights to guide you through the realm of products. Pay attention to trends – if they are praising the look of the tablet, but multiple others are complaining about frequent hanging issues, slow processor functioning, and flawed camera quality, heed the cue and make an informed choice.

Compare Prices and Discounts: There are many choices, with various deals and offers across all products. Ensure you seek out refrigerators with the most features and the greatest discounts, allowing you to secure the best value at the lowest cost.

Return and Warranty Policies: Online shopping provides the ease of hassle-free returns. However, remember that your shopping journey's success hinges on thoroughly examining return and warranty policies. When virtual testing is not an option, the secret to satisfaction lies in selecting the perfect safety net. Therefore, before you finalize your purchase, make sure those return and warranty conditions align with your expectations.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!