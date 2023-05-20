This ₹25k Samsung phone available for less than ₹15,000 on Amazon. Check details
Amazon has kickstarted its Blockbuster Value Days Sale starting May 19. The e-commerce giant is offering bumper discounts on several items including smartphones.Samsung Galaxy M33 smartphone powered by 5G technology is being offered at a discount of 36 per cent on the Amazon website. The MRP of this smartphone has been mentioned as ₹24,999. However, the e-tailer is offering the smartphone at a discounted price of ₹15,999. The customers can avail an additional discount of ₹1,500 by using HDFC Bank credit cards. Amazon is also offering exchange discount of up to ₹14,500 for your existing smartphone subject to its condition.
Features
Talking about its features, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G smartphone (6GB+128GB) is powered by Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4 GHz 5mm processor with 12-band support for a True 5G experience. It has a massive 6000 mAh battery. Talking about storage, it has 6GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory expandable up to 1 TB.When it comes to display, this Samsung smartphone has a 16.72 centimetres (6.6-inch) LCD display and a FHD+ resolution having 1080x2400 pixels resolution. It has other features like Intelligent Voice Focus, Power Cool Technology and Auto Data Switching.