Amazon Event 2025: Alexa set for an AI upgrade to rival voice assistants

Amazon Alexa has been in the market for quite a long time, and we all have experienced its capabilities one way or another. However, with the growing use of artificial intelligence, voice assistants similar to Alexa have become smarter. Competitors like ChatGPT, Gemini Live, and others have gained much popularity to manage crucial day-to-day tasks, leaving Alexa behind the race. Now, almost after a decade, Alexa is expected to get an awaited revamp as Amazon has planned to host a big launch event on February 26. Recent reports suggest that Amazon will likely announce major AI upgrades for Alexa and some new subscription plans to access exclusive features. While there is very slim information surrounding the Amazon Event 2025, but company spokesperson sheds some light on what may or may not come by the end of the month. Amazon Event 2025 may take place on February 26, know what the company may launch.(REUTERS)

Amazon Event 2025: What to expect

February has so far looked quite exciting, with several product launches lined up for the coming weeks. As we wait to see the new tech innovation, Amazon has also been rumoured to host a launch event that will surround its voice assistant, Alexa. According to a Reuters report, Amazon executives are likely to host a meeting on February 14 to test the revamped Alexa with AI capabilities. The in-depth examination of the new product will determine whether the e-commerce giant will host the launch event on February 26 or delay it for some other time.

The report also highlighted that Amazon's spokesperson emphasised upcoming announcements surrounding Alexa and that the event may take place in New York City. It is speculated that Panos Panay, Amazon's new leader of the Devices & Services business (D&S) may take the stage during the launch to showcase the new AI-powered Alexa that will compete with Gemini AI, ChatGPT, and other AI voice models. The revamped Alexa will likely gain enhanced conversational abilities, which will provide a greater understanding of prompts and remember users’ requests and preferences for personalised assistance.

With advanced AI capabilities, it is suspected that Amazon may also announce new subscription plans to access certain features of Alexa. While we are yet to know the subscription plans, it is being reported that the monthly plan may start from $5 to $10. Therefore, to confirm these claims we may have to wait for an official launch announcement.