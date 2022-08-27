Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' first job listing goes viral

A job post of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has gone viral on the internet. The screenshot of the post dated August 22, 1994 has been tweeted by technology journalist Jon Erlichman and has garnered more than 900 retweets and liked by over 9,000 followers.The job listing seeks ‘extremely talented’ C/C++/Unix developers to pioneer commerce on the internet. “You must have experience designing and building large and complex (yet maintainable) systems, and you should be able to do so in about one-third the time that most competent people think possible. You should have a BS, MS or PhD in Computer Science or the equivalent,” the job post for the then Seattle-based start-up reads in the viral post.“Familiarity with web servers and HTML would be helpful but is not necessary. Expect talented, motivated, intense and interesting co-workers," the post read further.We are an equal opportunity employer, the post read.

Jeff Bezos, a former Wall Street hedge executive, started Amazon at a garage in Bellevue in Washington in 1994. Initially, the website was started as a marketplace for books, but is now among the leading e-commerce giants. It sells everything including electrical appliances, apparel, gadgets etc.Recently, the e-commerce giant said it will buy, IRobot Corp, the maker of automatic Roomba vacuum for $1.65 billion, Bloomberg reported.

Amazon will pay $61 a share in cash for the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company, according to a statement on August 5. The offer, valued at $1.7 billion including debt, represents a premium of 22% based on iRobot’s last closing price before the announcement. Colin Angle will remain as chief executive officer of IRobot.

The deal arrives just two weeks after Amazon said it was buying up a chain of doctor’s offices and suggests Amazon is forging ahead with acquisitions despite growing scrutiny of Amazon’s market power from antitrust regulators in the US and Europe.

