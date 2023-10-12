Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Shop, save up to 68% on Syska electric bulbs

Are you looking for the best deals on Syska electric bulbs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023? If yes, then you have come to the right place. In this blog post, we will help you find the top 7 Syska LED bulbs that you can buy at amazing discounts during the Amazon sale today and save up to 68% on your purchase. Whether you need to upgrade your home lighting, decorate your space, or prepare for emergencies, you can find the perfect Syska electric bulb for your needs at unbelievable prices.

1. SYSKA 9W B22D Led Cool Day Light Bulb, Pack Of 2

This is a pack of two 9W LED bulbs that emit cool daylight and have a B22D base. These bulbs are ideal for general lighting purposes in your living room, bedroom, kitchen, or study. They have a long lifespan of up to 25,000 hours and consume less power than conventional bulbs. They also have a wide voltage range of 90-300V and are resistant to voltage fluctuations.

You can buy this pack of twoSyska LED bulbs at a whopping discount of 68% during theAmazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 at Rs. 269 per pack (Original MRP Rs. 669).

Specifications of SYSKA 9W B22D Led Cool Day Light Bulb:

Wattage: 9W

Base: B22D

Color: Cool Day Light

Luminous Flux: 810 lm

Lifespan: 25,000 hours

Voltage Range: 90-300V

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Bright and uniform light output Not dimmable Energy-saving and eco-friendly May not fit some lamp holders

2. SYSKA Fab-4001 Fan Shaped Base B22 40-Watt Led Bulb (White, Pack Of 1)

This is a unique fan-shaped LED bulb that has a B22 base and a white color. This bulb is designed to provide a wide-angle illumination that covers a large area. It has a wattage of 40W and a luminous flux of 4000 lm, making it suitable for large spaces like halls, auditoriums, or warehouses. It has a lifespan of up to 50,000 hours and consumes less power than conventional bulbs. You can buy this fan-shaped Syska LED bulb at a fantastic discount of 60% during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 at Rs. 608.

Specifications of SYSKA Fab-4001:

Wattage: 40W

Base: B22

Colour: White

Luminous Flux: 4000 lm

Lifespan: 50,000 hours

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Innovative and stylish design Not dimmable Wide-angle and bright illumination May not fit some lamp holders

3. SYSKA 12W B22 LED Bulb (White) - Pack of 2

This is a pack of two 12W LED bulbs that emit white light and have a B22 base. These bulbs are ideal for general lighting purposes in your living room, bedroom, kitchen, or study. They have a long lifespan of up to 25,000 hours and consume less power than conventional bulbs. They also have a wide voltage range of 90-300V and are resistant to voltage fluctuations. You can buy this pack of two Syska LED bulbs at a great discount of up to 57% during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 at Rs. 470.

Specifications of SYSKA 12W B22 LED Bulb:

Wattage: 12W

Base: B22

Colour: White

Luminous Flux: 1080 lm

Lifespan: 25,000 hours

Voltage Range: 90-300V

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Bright and uniform light output Not dimmable Energy-saving and eco-friendly May not fit some lamp holders

4. SYSKA HAB 45W B22 Hammer Shaped LED Bulb (White) (Pack of 1)

This is a hammer-shaped LED bulb that has a B22 base and a white colour. This bulb is designed to provide a wide-angle illumination that covers a large area. It has a wattage of 45W and a luminous flux of 4500 lm, making it suitable for large spaces like halls, auditoriums, or warehouses. It has a lifespan of up to 50,000 hours and consumes less power than conventional bulbs. You can buy this hammer-shaped Syska LED bulb at a superb discount of 55% during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 at Rs. 829.

Specifications of SYSKA HAB 45W B22 Hammer Shaped LED Bulb:

Wattage: 45W

Base: B22

Colour: White

Luminous Flux: 4500 lm

Lifespan: 50,000 hours

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Innovative and stylish design Not dimmable Wide-angle and bright illumination May not fit some lamp holders

5. Syska RECELLITE 9 Watt Rechargeable Emergency Led Bulb with Replaceable Battery (White)

This is a rechargeable emergency LED bulb that has a B22 base and a white colour. This bulb is designed to provide backup lighting in case of power cuts or emergencies. It has a wattage of 9W and a luminous flux of 810 lm, making it suitable for general lighting purposes in your living room, bedroom, kitchen, or study. It has a replaceable battery that can last up to 4 hours on full charge. It also has an indicator that shows the battery status. You can buy this rechargeable emergency Syska LED bulb at an awesome discount of 53% during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 at Rs. 550.

Specifications of Syska RECELLITE 9 Watt Rechargeable Emergency Led Bulb

Wattage: 9W

Base: B22

Colour: White

Luminous Flux: 810 lm

Battery Capacity: 2200 mAh

Backup Time: Up to 4 hours

Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons Rechargeable and replaceable battery May not fit some lamp holders Backup lighting for emergencies with battery status indicator Not dimmable

6. SYSKA Avastar NLP 0.5W B22 Base Plug & Play LED Bulb for Night Lamp,Hall,Blacony,Decoration (Pink, 3)

This is a pack of three plug and play LED bulbs that have a B22 base and a pink colour. These bulbs are ideal for night lamps, halls, balconies, or decoration purposes. They have a wattage of 0.5W and consume very low power. They also have a long lifespan of up to 25,000 hours and are resistant to voltage fluctuations. You can buy this pack of three plug and play Syska LED bulbs at an amazing discount of 50% during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 at Rs.179.

Specifications of SYSKA Avastar NLP 0.5W B22 Base Plug & Play LED Bulb

Wattage: 0.5W

Base: B22

Colour: Pink

Lifespan: 25,000 hours

Voltage Range: 90-300V

Warranty: No warranty

Pros Cons Plug and play feature Not dimmable Low power consumption May not fit some lamp holders

7. SYSKA 20 Watt Round LED Panel Light (Cool Day White)

This is a round LED panel light that emits cool daylight and has an edge-lit design. This panel light is ideal for ceiling or wall mounting in your living room, bedroom, kitchen, or study. It has a wattage of 20W and a luminous flux of 2000 lm, making it suitable for general lighting purposes. It has a lifespan of up to 50,000 hours and consumes less power than conventional bulbs. You can buy this round LED panel light at a splendid discount of 48% during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 at ₹860.

Specifications of SYSKA 20 Watt Round LED Panel Light

Wattage: 20W

Shape: Round

Colour: Cool Day White

Luminous Flux: 2000 lm

Lifespan: 50,000 hours

Pros Cons Sleek and elegant design Not dimmable Bright and uniform light output Requires professional installation

Three best feature for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 SYSKA 9W B22D Led Cool Day Light Bulb Wattage: 9W Color: Cool Day Light Voltage Range: 90-300V SYSKA Fab-4001 Fan Shaped Base B22 40-Watt Led Bulb Wattage: 40W Color: White Luminous Flux: 4000 lm SYSKA 12W B22 LED Bulb (White) Wattage: 12W Color: White Voltage Range: 90-300V SYSKA HAB 45W B22 Hammer Shaped LED Bulb Wattage: 45W Color: White Luminous Flux: 4500 lm Syska RECELLITE 9 Watt Rechargeable Emergency Led Bulb Wattage: 9W Color: White Battery Capacity: 2200 mAh SYSKA Avastar NLP 0.5W Plug & Play LED Wattage: 0.5W Color: Pink Voltage Range: 90-300V SYSKA 20 Watt Round LED Panel Light Wattage: 20W Color: Cool Day White Luminous Flux: 2000 lm

Best overall product

The SYSKA 12W B22 LED Bulb (White) is a fancy-styled, fully functional electric bulb with a twist to regular bulbs and a fresh design. These bulbs are ideal for general lighting purposes in your living room, bedroom, kitchen, or study. They have a long lifespan of up to 25,000 hours and consume less power than conventional bulbs. They also have a wide voltage range of 90-300V and are resistant to voltage fluctuations.

Best value for money

The SYSKA 9W B22D Led Cool Day Light Bulb, Pack Of 2, is the best value for money item for sale at the Amazon Great Indian sale. It is affordable as well as a quality-packed electric bulb. These bulbs are ideal for general lighting purposes in your living room, bedroom, kitchen, or study. They have a long lifespan of up to 25,000 hours and consume less power than conventional bulbs. They also have a wide voltage range of 90-300V and are resistant to voltage fluctuations.

How to find the best electric bulb for you?

Electric LED bulbs are a great choice for lighting your home, office, or any other space. They are energy-efficient, eco-friendly, long-lasting, and bright. However, not all LED bulbs are the same. There are many factors that you need to consider before buying an LED bulb, such as:

Wattage: This is the amount of power that the bulb consumes. The higher the wattage, the brighter the light output. However, higher wattage also means higher electricity bills.

Base: This is the part of the bulb that connects to the lamp holder or socket. There are different types of bases, such as B22, E27, E14, etc. You should choose a base that fits your lamp holder or socket.

Colour: This is the hue or tone of the light that the bulb emits. There are different colours, such as warm white, cool white, daylight, etc. You should choose a colour that suits your mood and ambience.

Shape: This is the form or design of the bulb. There are different shapes, such as round, fan-shaped, hammer-shaped, etc. You should choose a shape that matches your style and preference.

