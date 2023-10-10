Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Up to 64% off on geysers, electric kettles

The much-awaited Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 is here, offering everybody a chance to either upgrade or buy brand new geyser and electric kettle to their abode, both being essential winter home appliances. Both geysers and electric kettles are most used home appliances during the winter season and since the season is approaching it makes sense to invest in them that come with great features. The two home appliances are stealing the spotlight with fantastic offers. Whether you're in need of a reliable water heating solution for everyday use or need an appliance to quickly boil water for your morning brew, this Amazon Sale 2023 has you covered. With a geyser at home, you can say goodbye to the hassles of cold morning showers and hello to the luxury of warm baths even during the winter season. They also come in handy all year round too for some of us. Both home appliances rank high on utility quotient and also contribute to energy savings and safety. Having them is a necessity these days. Most electric kettles come with built-in safety features like automatic shut-off and boil-dry protection. These features ensure that the kettle turns off when the water reaches its boiling point or when there's no water inside, preventing accidents. Modern geysers come with energy-efficient features such as star ratings, timers, and adjustable thermostats. These advancements not only save energy but also reduce your utility bills, making geysers an eco-friendly choice.

Amazon Sale 2023: It's the right time to buy geysers and electric kettles.

During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023, you have a unique opportunity to upgrade these crucial appliances at discounted prices, enhancing your overall quality of life.Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater

Introducing the new Bajaj Shakti Neo 15L vertical storage water heater, a 5-star rated appliance designed to provide you with a reliable source of hot water. With its titanium armour and swirl flow technology, you can count on efficient heating. The glass lined tank ensures durability, and it's easy to install on your wall. Plus, it comes with a 1-year warranty. Don't miss the chance to upgrade your water heating system during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of the new Bajaj Shakti Neo 15L vertical storage water heater:

Capacity: 15 litres

Star Rating: 5-star rated for energy efficiency

Heating Technology: Titanium armour and swirl flow technology

Tank Material: Glass Lined tank for durability

Installation: Wall mounting

Warranty: 1-year warranty

Crompton Gracee 5-L Instant Water Heater (geyser)

Introducing this Crompton Gracee 5-L instant water heater, a wall-mounted geyser that provides instant hot water whenever you need it. Its compact design and efficient heating technology make it a convenient addition to your bathroom. Enjoy the comfort of hot water at your fingertips with this geyser. It's perfect for those chilly mornings and quick showers. Upgrade your bathroom during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of the Crompton Gracee 5-L instant water heater (geyser):

Capacity: 5 litres

Heating Technology: Instant water heating

Installation: Wall mounting

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Up to 70% off on footwear, hurry!Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser (White/Blue)

The Havells Instanio 3-litre instant geyser in white/blue by Havells is designed for those who value both style and functionality. This compact geyser fits perfectly in small spaces and delivers hot water instantly. With its elegant design, it complements your bathroom decor. Say goodbye to cold showers and upgrade to the Havells Instanio geyser. Get it during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of the Havells Instanio 3-litre instant geyser (white/blue):

Capacity: 3 litres

Heating Technology: Instant water heating

Installation: Wall mounting

Orient Aura Rapid Pro with Free Installation| 5.9L Instant Water Heater

Meet the Orient Aura rapid pro, a 5.9L instant water heater that comes with free installation. This geyser ensures you have a constant supply of hot water, and its Italian design adds a touch of elegance to your bathroom. With three levels of safety, you can use it worry-free. Say goodbye to cold water and hello to the comfort of hot showers. Don't miss this opportunity to upgrade your bathroom experience during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of the Orient Aura rapid pro water heater:

Capacity: 5.9 litres

Tank Warranty: 5 years

Installation: Free installation included

Safety Features: Three levels of safety

Design: Italian design

Heating Technology: Instant water heating

Racold Pronto Pro 3L 3KW Vertical Instant Water Heater (geyser)

This 3L 3KW vertical instant water heater (geyser) by Racold is your solution for faster and efficient water heating. This geyser is designed for high-rise buildings and comes with Italian design aesthetics. It boasts three levels of safety and a rust-proof body. No more worries about backflow of water. Upgrade your bathroom with this geyser and enjoy hot showers like never before. Grab it during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of the Racold Pronto Pro 3L 3KW vertical instant water heater (geyser):

Capacity: 3 litres

Heating Technology: Instant water heating

Suitable for: High-rise buildings

Safety Features: Three levels of safety

Design: Italian design

Rust-proof Body: Yes

Backflow Prevention: No back flow of water

Also read: Amazon sale 2023: It's raining discounts on smartphones, buy nowPrestige 1.5 1500 Watts Kettle | Red | 1.8 Litre

Introducing the 1.5 1500 Watts Kettle in vibrant red, a 1.8-litre kettle that elevates your kitchen experience. Its automatic cut-off feature, power indicator, single-touch lid locking, and 360-degree swivel base make boiling water a breeze. Whether you're making tea or instant noodles, this kettle has you covered. Upgrade your kitchen essentials with this stylish and practical kettle. Grab it during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of the Prestige 1.5 1500 Watts Kettle | Red | 1.8 Litre:

Capacity: 1.8 litres

Power: 1500 Watts

Colour: Red

Features: Automatic cut-off, power indicator, single-touch lid locking, 360-degree swivel base

Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle (14289) with Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 litre

This electric kettle by Pigeon is a versatile addition to your kitchen. Boil water, make tea and coffee, cook instant noodles, or prepare soup with ease. This 1.5-liter kettle is equipped with a stainless steel body for durability and efficient heating. With 1500 watts of power, it quickly brings water to a boil. Say goodbye to the hassle of stove-top heating and simplify your daily routines with this kettle. Get it at a discounted price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of the Pigeon Amaze Plus Electric Kettle (14289):

Capacity: 1.5 litres

Material: Stainless steel body

Power: 1500 Watts

Butterfly EKN 1.5-litre Electric Kettle (silver with black)

Upgrade your kitchen with this 1.5-liter electric kettle in sleek silver with black accents by Butterfly. This kettle is not just a kitchen appliance; it's a game-changer for your daily routines. Boil water quickly for your morning tea, coffee, or instant noodles with ease. The 1500-watt power ensures fast heating, and the stainless steel body adds durability and a modern touch to your kitchen. Simplify your life and upgrade your kitchen essentials with this stylish kettle. Don't miss the chance to own it at a discounted price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of Butterfly EKN 1.5-liter Electric Kettle (silver with black):

Capacity: 1.5 litres

Power: 1500 Watts

Body Colour: Silver with black accents

Usage: Boiling water, making tea and coffee

V-Guard Pebble Shine 15-litre Water Heater (geyser)

This water heater (geyser) by V-Guard is here to revolutionise your bathing experience. With a rust-proof ABS body and a BEE 5-star rating for superior energy efficiency, it's designed to provide long-lasting performance while saving energy. The vitreous enamel tank coating enhances durability, making it suitable for high-rise buildings and hard water areas. Plus, you get free PAN India installation and connection pipes, adding even more value to your purchase. Don't miss this chance to upgrade your water heating system at a discounted price during the Amazon Sale 2023.

Specifications of the V-Guard Pebble Shine 15-litre Water Heater (geyser):

Capacity: 15 litres

Body: Rust-proof ABS body

Energy Efficiency: BEE 5-star rating

Tank Coating: Vitreous enamel tank coating

Installation: Free PAN India Installation & Connection Pipes

Colour: White-Grape Frost

Pros and cons

Product Pros Cons Bajaj New Shakti Neo 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater Large 15-litre capacity, Star rating for energy efficiency, Durable glass lined tank Requires professional wall mounting, Limited colour options, No mention of additional features Crompton Gracee 5-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser) Compact design, Instant hot water, Space-saving wall mounting Smaller capacity may not suit larger households, Limited colour choices, May not have advanced features Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser (White/Blue) Quick instant heating, 3-litre capacity, Elegant design Smaller tank size, Limited colour options, May not have advanced features Orient Aura rapid pro with Free Installation 5.9L instant water heater 5 years tank warranty Racold Pronto Pro 3L 3KW Vertical Instant Water Heater (Geyser) Faster heating, Suitable for high-rise buildings, Rust-proof body Smaller tank size, Limited colour options, No backflow prevention Prestige PKOSS 1.5 1500 Watts Kettle Large 1.8-liter capacity, Automatic cut-off for safety, 360-degree swivel base Limited colour options, Basic design, May not have advanced features Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle (14289) Stainless steel body, 1.5-liter capacity, 1500 watts for quick boiling Limited colour options, Basic design, May not have advanced features Prestige PKOSS 1.5 1500 Watts Kettle Large 1.8-liter capacity, Automatic cut-off for safety, 360-degree swivel base Limited color options, Basic design, May not have advanced features Butterfly EKN 1.5-Litre Electric Kettle (Silver with Black) Compact 1.5-liter size, Stylish silver and black design, Rapid boiling Limited color options, Basic design, May not have advanced features V-Guard Pebble Shine 15 Litre Water Heater (Geyser) Rust-proof ABS body, 5-star energy rating, Vitreous enamel tank coating Larger size may require more space, Limited color options, May not have advanced features

Best value for money

Among the array of impressive products, the V-Guard Pebble Shine 15-litre Water Heater (geyser) stands out as the best value for money. With its combination of a rust-proof ABS body, BEE 5-star rating for superior energy efficiency, and a vitreous enamel tank coating, it offers long-term durability and exceptional energy savings. What makes it even more enticing is the inclusion of free PAN India installation and connection pipes, providing added convenience and value. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, this water heater is a wise investment that ensures you get top-notch performance without breaking the bank.

Best deal

