Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Grab affordable deals on tablets

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 is now live, running until August 8, and it's a prime opportunity to grab remarkable deals on tablets across various price ranges. The sale features prominent brands such as Honor, Lenovo, Oppo, Samsung, Redmi, and Motorola, presenting a diverse selection for budget-conscious shoppers. Let's explore the enticing tablet offerings available during this event: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 will run till August 8. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)(AP)

Honor Pad X9

Honor introduces its innovative iS tablet, offering the 4GB + 128GB variant at an attractive price of ₹14,999 in the Amazon sale. By leveraging the bank offer, you can acquire this tablet for just ₹12,999. The tablet's market price is ₹25,999, making this deal particularly compelling. Amazon sweetens the deal with an exchange bonus of up to ₹14,100 on eligible devices.

The Honor Pad X9 boasts an impressive 11.5-inch 2K display, a robust Snapdragon 685 processor, up to 7GB of RAM, and a remarkable battery life of up to 13 hours.

Lenovo Tab M9

For those seeking a versatile option, the Lenovo Tab M9 presents an appealing choice. Priced at ₹13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, the tablet becomes even more enticing at ₹11,999 with the bank offer. With an MRP of ₹21,000, this deal is certainly worth considering. Amazon further enhances the offer with an exchange bonus of up to ₹13,200.

The Lenovo Tab M9 features a 9-inch display, a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, and an impressive video playback time of up to 13 hours.

Oppo Pad Air

Oppo's exclusive tablet offering, the Oppo Pad Air, is a standout choice in this sale. The 4GB + 64GB variant is available at ₹14,999, but with the bank offer, you can acquire it for just ₹12,999. With an MRP of ₹29,999, this deal offers substantial savings. Amazon further enhances the appeal with an exchange bonus of up to ₹14,100.

The Oppo Pad Air features a captivating 10.36-inch 2K display, a Snapdragon 680 processor, and an impressive video calling time of up to 15 hours.

Redmi Pad

Xiaomi's budget-friendly offering, the Redmi Pad, presents an excellent value proposition. Priced at ₹17,999 for the 4GB RAM variant, the tablet becomes an even more attractive purchase at ₹15,999 with the bank offer. With an MRP of ₹28,999, this deal offers substantial savings. Amazon further enhances the offer with an exchange bonus of up to ₹17,000.

The Redmi Pad boasts a 10.61-inch 2K display, a powerful MediaTek Helio G99 processor, quad speakers, and an impressive video playback time of up to 21 hours.

Moto Tab G70 LTE

Motorola's offering, the Moto Tab G70 LTE, is a strong contender for those seeking performance and connectivity. The 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at ₹16,999, and with the bank offer, you can acquire it for just ₹14,999. With an MRP of ₹35,000, this deal offers substantial savings. Amazon further enhances the offer with an exchange bonus of up to ₹16,100.

The Moto Tab G70 LTE features an expansive 11-inch 2K display, a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, and an impressive battery life of up to 15 hours.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 offers a compelling blend of performance and features. Priced at ₹14,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, the tablet becomes an even more attractive purchase at ₹12,999 with the bank offer. With an MRP of ₹23,999, this deal offers substantial savings. Amazon further enhances the offer with an exchange bonus of up to ₹14,100.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 boasts a captivating 10.5-inch display and a 7040 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

