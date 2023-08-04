Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: Discounts, offers on smartphones under 18,000

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is now live, and it will continue until August 8. This sale brings an enticing opportunity to save even more with an additional 10 per cent instant discount on Amazon SBI Credit Card EMI transactions. Here's a glimpse of some of the best smartphones under ₹18,000 available at substantial discounts during this sale. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale will end on August 8.(AP)

1. Realme Narzo N53

The Realme Narzo N53 (6GB RAM, 128GB storage) is currently priced at ₹10,999. By trading in their old smartphones valued at up to ₹8,999, customers can further reduce the cost. The Realme smartphone is powered by the Unisoc T612 SoC chipset and features an 8MP front camera along with a 50MP primary camera sensor.

2. Samsung Galaxy M13

During the Amazon sale, the Samsung Galaxy M13 (6GB RAM, 128GB storage) is available for ₹9,649. Those looking to save even more can utilize the option of exchanging their old smartphones, getting a reduction of up to ₹11,050. This device is equipped with an octa-core Samsung Exynos 850 processor and houses a robust 6000mAh battery. Its camera setup boasts a 50-megapixel primary rear camera.

3. Redmi 125G

After a 25 per cent discount, the Redmi 12 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB storage) is priced at ₹13,499. Customers can also enjoy a 10 per cent instant discount of up to ₹1,000 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions. Moreover, they have the chance to further lower the cost by trading in their old smartphones for up to ₹12,650.

4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

A standout offering is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, now available at its lowest price ever. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of this phone is listed at ₹17,999, but by capitalising on the available offers, you can acquire it at an even more economical price.

An Amazon coupon worth ₹500 is provided for this phone, in addition to a potential bank offer discount of up to Rs. 1,000. Leveraging both of these offers allows you to purchase the phone for as low as ₹16,499. For those looking to trade in their old devices, an added discount of up to ₹17,000 can be obtained.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has the distinction of being the most budget-friendly 5G smartphone in the OnePlus lineup. It boasts a 6.59-inch display with a refreshing 120 Hz rate.

For photography, the phone houses a trio of rear cameras, including a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, there's a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Driving the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, and it's powered by a substantial 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

