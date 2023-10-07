Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Up to 80% off on choicest smartwatches

If you have seen many people today sporting a smartwatch, it is not without a reason. Smartwatches offer a seamless blend of convenience and functionality. They keep us connected, track health metrics, enhance productivity, and provide quick access to information, making them a valuable tool for modern lifestyles. The good news is the markets are full of different brands of them and now is the best time to pick one for yourself as the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is here.

Amazon Sale 2023: You can get attractive discounts on smartwatches.

Wearing a smartwatch brings numerous benefits to daily life. Firstly, it serves as a convenient extension of our smartphones, allowing quick access to calls, messages, and notifications without reaching for the phone. It's a fitness tracker, monitoring steps, heart rate, and sleep patterns, promoting a healthier lifestyle. Smartwatches enhance productivity with reminders, calendar alerts, and voice assistants. They offer customization, letting users choose watch faces and apps tailored to their needs. Moreover, they're stylish accessories, blending technology seamlessly with fashion. Overall, smartwatches simplify life, keeping us connected, healthy, and organized while adding a touch of sophistication to our attire.

While the smartwatches market is full of options, there are some brands that stand out. In the competitive smartwatch market, Apple and Samsung dominate with feature-rich devices and robust ecosystems. boAt and Noise, known for affordability and style, have gained popularity, offering budget-friendly options with fitness tracking and connectivity features. These brands cater to a diverse range of consumers seeking different levels of functionality and design.

Apple smartwatches excel with seamless integration with iOS devices, impressive health and fitness tracking, app ecosystem, and sleek design. Samsung smartwatches stand out with versatile compatibility across Android and iOS, AMOLED displays, robust fitness features, and customizable watch faces. boAt smartwatches offer affordability, trendy designs, basic fitness tracking, and smartphone notifications, making them accessible and stylish options for budget-conscious users. Noise smartwatches combine style and functionality with a range of features, affordable pricing, and a dedicated app ecosystem for health tracking.

We have curated a list of the best smartwatches, now on sale as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. Go grab one and avail hefty discounts. While Prime members can avail them from October 7 onwards, the rest can make use of this sale from October 8, 2023.

boAt Wave Sigma Smartwatch with 2.01 inch HD Display,Bluetooth Calling, Coins, DIY Watch Face Studio, 700+ Active Modes, HR&SpO2 Monitoring, Energy and Sleep Scores,IP67(Metal Black)

The boAt Wave Sigma Smartwatch is a true marvel of technology and style. With its impressive 2.01 inch HD Display, it offers a vivid and immersive visual experience. This smartwatch takes communication to the next level with Bluetooth calling, keeping you connected effortlessly. Craft your unique look with DIY Watch Face Studio, and choose from 700+ active modes to tailor your fitness routine. With HR and SpO2 monitoring, it prioritizes your health, while Energy and Sleep Scores provide insights for well-being. Designed with durability in mind, it boasts an IP67 rating. In sleek Metal Black, it's the perfect blend of functionality and fashion. You can get this smartwatch at an attractive discount during Amazon sale.

Specifications of boAt Wave Sigma Smartwatch:

2.01 inch HD Display for immersive visuals

Bluetooth Calling for seamless communication

DIY Watch Face Studio for personalized style

700+ Active Modes for versatile fitness tracking

HR & SpO2 Monitoring, Energy and Sleep Scores for health insights

IP67 rating for durability and water resistance

Metal Black design for a sleek and modern look

Pros Cons Impressive display for enhanced visuals Larger display may not suit smaller wrists Bluetooth calling for convenient communication Limited app ecosystem compared to some competitors

Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with Biggest 1.96 inch AMOLED Display, Premium Metallic Build, Functional Crown, Gesture Control with Silicon Strap (Jet Black)

Experience the future of smartwatches with the Noise ColorFit Ultra 3. Its standout feature is the massive 1.96-inch AMOLED display that provides stunning visuals and immersive interactions. The premium metallic build exudes sophistication, complemented by a functional crown for effortless navigation. With Bluetooth calling, you can take and make calls directly from your wrist. Gesture control adds an element of convenience, and the Silicon Strap ensures comfort during extended wear. In a stylish Jet Black, this smartwatch seamlessly combines style, functionality, and innovation, making it a standout choice for those who demand the best in technology and design. Want it? Go pick it during Amazon sale.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Ultra 3:

1.96 inch AMOLED Display for stunning visuals

Premium Metallic Build for durability and style

Functional Crown for easy navigation

Gesture Control for added convenience

Silicon Strap for comfortable wear

Bluetooth Calling for hands-free communication

Jet Black design for a sleek and modern look

Pros Cons Impressive and large AMOLED display Larger display may not suit smaller wrists Premium build quality for durability and style Limited app ecosystem compared to some competitors

beatXP Unbound Curv 1.96 inch 3D Curved AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, Metal Body, Rotary Crown, Always On Display, Wireless Charging (Ice Silver)It is time to elevate your tech game with the beatXP Unbound Curv Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch. It boasts a striking 1.96 inch 3D Curved AMOLED display, ensuring vivid visuals and convenience with its Always On Display feature. The sleek metal body adds durability and style, while the Rotary Crown offers easy navigation. With Bluetooth calling, you can effortlessly make and take calls on the go. Plus, the convenience of wireless charging makes it a hassle-free companion. In a chic Ice Silver finish, this smartwatch seamlessly combines cutting-edge technology with a modern design, making it a must-have accessory for tech enthusiasts. This too is available at a discount during Amazon sale.

Specifications of beatXP Unbound Curv Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch:

1.96 inch 3D Curved AMOLED display for immersive visuals

Metal body for durability and style

Rotary Crown for effortless navigation

Always On Display for added convenience

Wireless charging for hassle-free power

Pros Cons Impressive 3D Curved AMOLED display Larger display may not suit smaller wrists Durable metal body Limited app ecosystem compared to some competitors

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha 1.78 inch AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, Functional Crown, Metallic Build, Intelligent Gesture Control, Instacharge (Jet Black)

Check out the Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha, a fusion of innovation and style. Its 1.78 inch AMOLED display offers brilliant visuals. Thanks to its Bluetooth calling, you can stay connected effortlessly. The functional crown simplifies navigation, while the metallic build ensures durability and elegance. Intelligent Gesture Control adds a touch of convenience, and Instacharge ensures your watch is always ready for action. In sleek Jet Black, this smartwatch epitomizes modernity and sophistication. Whether you're looking for a fitness companion, communication device, or fashion statement, the Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha delivers it all in one sleek package. Go for this one, buy yourself one during the Amazon sale.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha:

1.78 inch AMOLED display for stunning visuals

Bluetooth calling for seamless communication

Functional crown for easy navigation

Metallic build for durability and style

Intelligent Gesture Control for added convenience

Instacharge for rapid charging

Pros Cons Impressive AMOLED display Larger display may not suit smaller wrists Bluetooth calling enhances communication Limited app ecosystem compared to some competitors

beatXP Vega Neo 1.43 inch AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch with 466 * 466 Pixel, 60 Hz Refresh Rate, 500 Nits, Always on Display, Health Tracking, 100+ Sports Modes (Black Strap, 1.43)

The beatXP Vega Neo Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch is a powerhouse of features in a sleek design. Its 1.43 inch AMOLED display boasts impressive clarity with 466x466 pixels, a 60 Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits brightness. The Always-On Display keeps you updated at a glance. This smartwatch offers comprehensive health tracking and a whopping 100+ sports modes to cater to every fitness enthusiast. With a stylish black strap, it seamlessly blends fashion with functionality. Whether it's for calls, fitness, or style, the beatXP Vega Neo ensures you're always in the loop, making it an ideal companion for modern living.

Specifications of beatXP Vega Neo Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch:

1.43 inch AMOLED display with 466x466 pixels

Impressive 60 Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals

Brightness of 500 nits for clear outdoor visibility

Always-On Display for quick updates

Health tracking features and a wide range of 100+ sports modes

Pros Cons High-resolution AMOLED display Larger display may not suit smaller wrists Smooth 60 Hz refresh rate Limited app ecosystem compared to some competitors

Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus 1.43 inch AMOLED Display Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling, TWS Connection, 300+ Sports Modes, 110 in-Built Watch Faces, 4GB Storage & AI Voice Assistant (Gold SS)

The Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus is a true marvel in the world of smartwatches. With its 1.43 inch AMOLED display, it offers stunning visuals, and the added bonus of Bluetooth Calling and TWS connection ensures seamless communication and entertainment. Boasting an impressive 300+ sports modes, it caters to fitness enthusiasts of all kinds. With 110 in-built watch faces, it's a style statement that adapts to your mood. The 4GB storage allows you to carry your favourite music on the go. Plus, the AI Voice Assistant makes tasks effortless. All wrapped in a luxurious Gold Stainless Steel finish, it's the epitome of elegance and innovation. This can be your at slashed down price during the Amazon sale.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus:

1.43 inch AMOLED display for vibrant visuals

Bluetooth Calling and TWS connection for convenience

Over 300 sports modes for comprehensive fitness tracking

110 in-built watch faces for customization

4GB storage for music and data

AI Voice Assistant for hands-free control

Luxurious Gold Stainless Steel finish

Pros Cons Stunning AMOLED display Larger display may not suit smaller wrists Bluetooth Calling and TWS connection Limited app ecosystem compared to some competitors

Amazfit Pop 3S Smart Watch with 1.96 inch AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, SpO2, 12-Day Battery Life, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes, 24H HR Monitor, Music Control, Over 100 Watch Faces (Black)

The Amazfit Pop 3S Smart Watch is a fine blend of style and cutting-edge technology. Its expansive 1.96 inch AMOLED display offers immersive visuals. With Bluetooth calling, you can take and make calls on the go, ensuring you stay connected seamlessly. Comprehensive health tracking includes SpO2 and 24-hour heart rate monitoring, while AI Voice Assistance makes tasks effortless. With an impressive 100+ sports modes, it caters to diverse fitness needs, and the 12-day battery life ensures you're always powered up. Control your music, personalize your watch face from over 100 options, all in a sleek Black design. The Amazfit Pop 3S is your ultimate smart companion.

Specifications of Amazfit Pop 3S Smart Watch:

1.96 inch AMOLED display for stunning visuals

Bluetooth Calling for convenient communication

SpO2 and 24-hour heart rate monitoring for health insights

12-day battery life for extended usage

Over 100 watch faces for personalized style

AI Voice Assistance for hands-free control

100+ sports modes cater to diverse fitness needs

Music control adds convenience

Pros Cons Impressive AMOLED display Larger display may not suit smaller wrists Bluetooth Calling enhances communication Limited app ecosystem compared to some competitors

boAt Wave Elevate Smart Watch with 1.96 inch Display, BT Calling, Functional Crown, AI Voice Assistant, Built-in Game, HR & SPO2 Monitoring and Stress Monitoring, IP67(Active Black)

boAt products are wellknown for their cutting edge technology and tremendous style sense. Check out the boAt Wave Elevate Smart Watch, an epitome of innovation and style. Its expansive 1.96 inch display offers immersive visuals, complemented by the convenience of Bluetooth calling for seamless communication. The functional crown simplifies navigation, while the built-in game adds a touch of entertainment. With HR and SPO2 monitoring, it prioritizes your health, and stress monitoring keeps you in check. The AI Voice Assistant makes daily tasks effortless. Designed to withstand the elements, it boasts an IP67 rating. In sleek Active Black, this smartwatch seamlessly combines fashion with functionality, making it an ideal companion for modern living.

Specifications of boAt Wave Elevate Smart Watch:

1.96 inch display for immersive visuals

Bluetooth Calling for convenient communication

Functional crown for easy navigation

Built-in game for entertainment

HR and SPO2 monitoring for health insights

Stress monitoring feature for well-being

IP67 rating for durability and water resistance

AI Voice Assistant for hands-free control

Stylish Active Black design

Pros Cons Large and immersive display Larger display may not suit smaller wrists Bluetooth Calling enhances communication Limited app ecosystem compared to some competitors

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth(4.0 cm, Black, Compatible with Android only)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is a remarkable fusion of style and technology. With its sleek 4.0 cm design in classic Black, it's a timeless accessory for modern living. This smartwatch, compatible with Android devices, seamlessly integrates with your smartphone for a connected lifestyle. Whether it's monitoring your fitness, tracking your health, or staying connected with notifications, the Galaxy Watch4 does it all. It features advanced sensors, a stunning AMOLED display, and a wide range of watch faces. Elevate your daily routine with this elegant and feature-packed smartwatch, enhancing both your style and productivity.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch4:

Size: 4.0 cm

Color: Black

Bluetooth connectivity

Compatible with Android devices

AMOLED display for vibrant visuals

Advanced sensors for health and fitness tracking

Pros Cons Sleek and stylish design Limited compatibility (only with Android) Seamless integration with Android devices Higher initial cost compared to some competitors

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40 mm] Smart Watch w/Midnight Aluminium Case & Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display, Water Resistant

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is a powerful companion for your active lifestyle. With its Midnight Aluminium Case and Midnight Sport Band, it combines style with functionality. This smartwatch is equipped with a range of features, including fitness and sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and crash detection for added safety. The Retina Display ensures crisp visuals, and it's water-resistant for worry-free wear in various environments. Stay connected, stay fit, and stay safe with the Apple Watch SE, a versatile and reliable device that helps you track your health and fitness while keeping you connected with the world.

Specifications of Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen):

Case Size: 40 mm

GPS functionality

Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band

Fitness and sleep tracking features

Crash detection for added safety

Heart rate monitor for health insights

Retina Display for sharp visuals

Water-resistant design for versatile use

Pros Cons Sleek design with high-quality materials Limited compatibility with iPhones only Comprehensive fitness and sleep tracking features Higher price point compared to some competitors

Best value for money

The best value smartwatch among the mentioned products is the Noise ColorFit Ultra 3. It offers an impressive 1.78 inch AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, SpO2 monitoring, and 100+ sports modes, all at a reasonable price point. With features like heart rate monitoring, music control, and over 100 watch faces, it provides excellent value for those seeking a versatile and budget-friendly smartwatch. Its balanced combination of functionality and affordability makes it a standout choice for individuals looking to elevate their tech game without breaking the bank.

Best deal on smartwatches

The best deal among the mentioned smartwatches is the boAt Wave Sigma Smartwatch. Packed with features like a 2.01-inch HD Display, Bluetooth Calling, Coins, HR&SpO2 Monitoring, and 700+ Active Modes, it offers a remarkable blend of style and functionality at a competitive price. With a sleek design and a wide range of health and fitness tracking capabilities, it provides excellent value for money. The boAt Wave Sigma Smartwatch stands out as a cost-effective choice for those looking for a feature-rich and budget-friendly wearable device.

