Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Enjoy up to 57% off on immersion rods

The great Indian sale 2023 is here, and it's bringing you an incredible opportunity to upgrade your home essentials while saving big! This year, we're excited to present you with exceptional discounts of up to 57% off on immersion rods, the indispensable appliances that make your daily life more comfortable. Immersion rods have been a trusted solution for heating water quickly and efficiently, whether it's for your morning shower or any other hot water needs. In the Amazon great Indian sale, we're taking this essential household item to the next level by offering unbeatable discounts that will make your wallet happy.

Why should you be excited about the great Indian sale 2023? For starters, it's a celebration of savings. Whether you're a budget-conscious shopper or someone looking to make the most of your hard-earned money, our sale has something for everyone. With up to 57% off on immersion rods, you can expect to find high-quality, energy-efficient appliances at prices that won't break the bank. But our sale isn't just about discounts; it's also about choice. We've curated a diverse selection of immersion rods to cater to a variety of preferences and requirements. Whether you're in need of a compact and portable option for your travels, a powerful rod for quick heating, or a stylish addition to your kitchen, you'll find it all at the great Indian sale 2023. We believe that your home appliances should not only serve a practical purpose but also enhance the aesthetics of your living space.

Product list

1. H Hy-tec pure copper travel portable immersion water boiler

The H Hy-tec Pure Copper Travel Portable Immersion Water Boiler is a standout in the great Indian sale 2023, and it is a compact and reliable solution for on-the-go water heating needs. Its standout features include a heavy and lengthy power cord, providing flexibility and reach for convenient usage. Constructed with anti-corrosive materials, it ensures durability and a longer lifespan. The aesthetically pleasing design adds a touch of elegance to its functionality. This immersion heater is exceptionally easy to carry and maintain, thanks to its corrosion-resistant properties. Its hanging strip offers an added convenience. Furthermore, it boasts full water-proofing and shock-proof capabilities, guaranteeing user safety. With a 2000-watt power consumption, it efficiently heats water.

Specifications of H Hy-tec pure copper travel portable immersion water boiler

Brand: H Hy-tec

Material: Copper

Colour: Red

Wattage: 2000.00

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pros Cons Fully water-proof Relatively high power consumption Efficient Heating Not be suitable for cooking purposes

2. VARSHINE electric immersion water heating rod

The VARSHINE ISI 302-2-201 Approved 2000 Watts Electric Immersion Water Heating Rod is designed with advanced technology for shock-proof safety, ensuring that users can confidently utilize it without fear of electrical hazards that may occur with ordinary models. Its copper element with nickel plating not only ensures efficient heating but also guarantees a long life for the device. The shock-proof plastic handle, lightweight portability, and powerful heating element contribute to superior performance. With a 1-year warranty, consumers have added peace of mind. Proudly made in India and complying with international quality standards, ensuring high durability, efficiency, and performance. Don't miss the chance to grab this reliable, high-quality immersion rod during the great Indian sale 2023.

Specifications of VARSHINE electric immersion water heating rod

Brand: VARSHINE

Material: Plastic

Colour: Blue

Wattage: 2000 watts

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pros Cons Shock-proof Single-Use Purpose Longer product life Lack of Temperature Control

3. Rico Japanese Technology electric water heater immersion rod

The Rico IRPRO 1500w Electric Water Heater Immersion rod is a star attraction in the great Indian sale 2023. Rico's immersion rod, powered by 1500 Watts, harnesses advanced Japanese technology to ensure super-fast, uninterrupted water heating for your soothing bath. Safety is paramount with this immersion rod, thanks to its shock-proof design, a product of Japanese engineering. Its specially designed copper and stainless steel heating element guarantees efficiency and durability. The larger head and rust-proof ABS plastic body make operation a breeze, with a convenient hook for better grip. Enjoy a host of benefits with Rico's immersion rod: 100% shock-proof, anti-corrosive materials, lower energy consumption, and cost-effective water heating. It comes with a 2-year replacement warranty, underscoring its reliability and quality.

Specifications of Rico Japanese Technology electric water heater

Brand: Rico

Material: Stainless Steel

Colour: Purple

Voltage: 230

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pros Cons 2-Year Replacement Warranty Higher electricity costs Japanese Technology No Temperature Control

4. Venus shock-proof immersion water heater

The Venus Shock-Proof Immersion Water Heater takes centre stage in the great Indian sale 2023. This reliable immersion heater, with 1500 Watts of power, comes with a 2-year warranty for added peace of mind. Safety is a priority with its shock-proof and water-proof design, ensuring maximum protection during use. The copper heating element guarantees efficiency and durability. You'll find added convenience in the water level indicator and the lightweight design, making it easily portable. The plastic hook further enhances safety during operation, and the powerful heating element ensures optimal performance. Whether it's for a hot shower or a warm cup of tea, the Venus Shock-Proof Immersion Water Heater is ready to meet your water heating needs efficiently.

Specifications of Venus shock-proof immersion water heater

Brand: Venus

Material: GF PBT

Colour: White/Blue

Voltage: 220 Volts

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pros Cons 2-year warranty Power Consumption Shock-proof and water-proof design Single-Use Purpose

Also read: Get perfect water heater for your home: Top 8 picks

5. Bajaj immersion rod water heater

The Bajaj Immersion Rod Water Heater is a standout offering in the great Indian sale 2023. Boasting simplicity and convenience, this 1500-watt immersion rod requires no installation, making it a hassle-free choice for quick water heating. With product dimensions of 40 cm, it's compact and easy to store. This rod-type heater operates on a power requirement of 230-250 V and 50-60 Hz, providing low-cost water heating. It's an energy-efficient option that features an anti-corrosive hairpin tubular element, promising durability and longevity. While it offers efficient water heating, the warranty covers one year, ensuring reliability. For those seeking a straightforward, budget-friendly solution for hot water needs, the Bajaj Immersion Rod Water Heater is a convenient choice. Don't miss out on the incredible discounts and deals at the Amazon sale today.

Specifications of Bajaj immersion rod water heater

Brand: Bajaj

Material: Copper

Colour: Silver

Voltage: 250 Volts

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pros Cons Compact and Portable Limited Warranty Anti-corrosive and Energy-efficient Single-Use Purpose

6.Havells water-proof immersion water heater

The Havells Water-proof Immersion Water Heater HB 15, with 1500 Watts of power. This immersion heater is packed with features, ensuring a reliable and efficient water heating solution. Nickel plating provides corrosion resistance, enhancing the durability of the heating element. The absence of a thermal cut-off ensures uninterrupted heating. With a power requirement of 220-230 volts and 50 Hz AC, it's energy-efficient. Safety is a priority with a touch protection cover, and the elegant and sturdy bucket hook makes operation convenient. The ISI-marked 3-pin plug guarantees quality and reliability. The water-proof design ensures the product's performance, even after accidental submersion. A heating indicator and a generous 2-year warranty complete the package. Don't miss this opportunity to own a high-quality, durable immersion heater during thegreat Indian sale 2023.

Specifications of Havells water-proof immersion water heater

Brand:Havells

Material: Plastic

Colour:White Blue

Voltage: 230 Volts

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pros Cons Corrosion Resistance No Thermal Cut-Off Warranty and Quality Limited Temperature Control

7. Crompton immersion water heater

In the great Indian sale 2023, the Crompton IHL 152 1500-Watt Immersion Water Heater stands out as a reliable and efficient choice for quick water heating needs. This shock-proof immersion heater combines functionality with durability and is designed to provide fast and convenient heating. With a wattage of 1500W and compact dimensions measuring 78 x 50 x 320 mm, it's a practical and space-saving solution. The copper heating element, along with nickel plating to resist corrosion, ensures long-lasting performance. A neon ON/OFF lamp indicates its operational status. The design is thoughtful, featuring a lightweight construction and an in-built water level indicator for added convenience. Safety is a priority with a Bakelite body and a shock-proof plastic handle.

Specifications of Crompton immersion water heater

Brand: Crompton

Special feature: Water level indicator

Wattage: 1500 watts

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pros Cons Efficient and Fast Heating No Temperature Control Durable and Reliable Single-Use Purpose

8. DigiSmart water-proof/shock-proof immersion water heater

The DigiSmart 2000-Watt Water Proof/Shock Proof Immersion Water Heater takes the spotlight in the great Indian sale 2023 with its exceptional features. This immersion heater is designed to offer a hassle-free and reliable solution for your water heating needs. The 2000-watt immersion rod features a specially designed stainless steel heating element with nickel plating, ensuring resistance to corrosion and durability. In terms of design, it's lightweight, with an elegant finish and a high-grade ABS handle for safety and convenience, serving as a bucket handle for easy grip and usage. The water-proof design guarantees product reliability, even after accidental submersion. Moreover, the shock-proof plastic handle and lightweight construction enhance portability, while the powerful heating element ensures superior performance.

Specifications of DigiSmart water-proof/shock-proof immersion water heater

Brand: DigiSmart

Material: Stainless Steel

Colour: Black

Voltage: 220 Volts

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pros Cons Convenient and Safe Limited Warranty Durable and Reliable Self-Installation Requirement

9. GM Immersion rod water heater

The GM Immersion Rod Water Heater takes centre stage in the great Indian sale 2023. At 1000 Watts, it's equipped with a superior-designed copper heating element that ensures faster heating. Safety is paramount with a heat-resistant Bakelite handle, providing peace of mind during use. The ergonomic handle design not only ensures a firm grip but also facilitates easy movement. What sets this immersion rod apart is the bucket guard for ultimate safety, making it India's first immersion rod with such a feature. It also includes double ISI certification, emphasizing its commitment to safety and performance.

Furthermore, the loop hanger adds convenience by allowing you to hang the product after usage, preventing direct contact of the heating element with any surface.

Specifications:

Brand: GM

Material: Copper

Colour: Black

Voltage: 230 Volts

Pros Cons Efficient Heating Lower Power Rating Innovative Safety Features Lack of Temperature Control

Also read: Choose the best water heater for your home: Comprehensive guide

10. Orient electric arc plus immersion water heater

In the great Indian sale 2023, the Orient Electric Arc Plus Immersion Water Heater shines as an exceptional choice for efficient water heating with a range of advanced features. Safety is a priority with its 100% shock-proof body, boasting IPX7 protection, ensuring ultra-safe usage. The heavy copper heating element ensures quick heating, guaranteeing optimally hot water in no time. For ease of use, the immersion rod is designed with an ergonomic handle, allowing for effortless work and a firm grip. Its spiral design heating element provides uniform and superior water heating. A convenient bucket clip ensures a secure grip against the bucket, immersing the rod in a specific water level, adding to its safety features. The Moulded 3-pin plug enhances load efficiency, ensuring safe usage.

Specifications:

Brand: Orient Electric

Material: Copper

Colour: Blue

Wattage: 1.5 KW

Pros Cons Warranty and assurance No information on load capacity User-friendly design Power consumption

Three best feature for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 H Hy-tec Pure Copper Travel Portable Immersion Water Boiler Long Power Cord Anti-Corrosive Materials Aesthetically Designed VARSHINE Electric Immersion Water Heating Rod Advanced Safety Efficient Heating Element Bucket Handle Rico Japanese Technology Electric Water Heater Immersion Rod Japanese Technology Safety and Efficiency Rust-Proof and Powerful Venus Shock-proof Immersion Water Heater Shock-Proof and Water-Proof Copper Heating Element Convenient Design Bajaj Immersion Rod Water Heater No Installation Required Energy-Efficient Anti-Corrosive Element Havells Water Proof Immersion Water Heater Corrosion Resistance Safety Features Water-proof Design Crompton Immersion Water Heater Efficient and Fast Heating Durable and Reliable Safety and Convenience DigiSmar Water Proof/Shock Proof Immersion Water Heater Convenient and Safe Durable and Reliable Water-proof and Shock-Proof GM Immersion Rod Water Heater Efficient Heating Innovative Safety Features Durable and Reliable Orient Electric Arc Plus Immersion Water Heater Safety Features Quick Heating User-Friendly Design

Best overall product

The Havells water-proof immersion water heater stands out as the best overall choice. With 1500 Watts of power, it ensures quick and efficient water heating. Safety is a top priority with its shock-proof and water-proof design, ensuring maximum protection during use. It features a corrosion-resistant nickel-plated heating element, guaranteeing durability and longevity. The touch protection cover and an elegant, sturdy bucket hook enhance safety and convenience. The water-proof design ensures reliable product performance, even after accidental submersion. Backed by a generous 2-year warranty, the Havells WaterProof Immersion Water Heater offers exceptional reliability, durability, and performance, making it the best choice for water heating needs.

Best value for money

The Orient electric arc plus immersion water heater, featured in the great Indian sale 2023, represents the best value for money. With its 1500 Watts of power, it efficiently heats water and guarantees safety with its shock-proof body and IPX7 protection. The quick heating capability from the heavy copper heating element offers convenience and energy savings. Its user-friendly design, including an ergonomic handle and bucket clip, enhances usability. Moreover, the competitive pricing in the sale ensures that customers receive not only high-quality performance but also substantial savings, making the Orient Electric Arc Plus Immersion Water Heater the best value for money in the market. The price drop on immersion rods has made it the perfect time to upgrade your water heating equipment.

How to find the best immersion rods?

In the great Indian sale 2023, finding the best immersion rods for home involves a few key considerations. First, look for power efficiency, as lower wattage options are more energy-saving. Safety features are paramount, so prioritize shock-proof and water-proof designs, along with ISI certification. The durability of the heating element, often copper with nickel plating, ensures a longer product life. Consider user-friendly features like ergonomic handles, bucket hooks, and easy-to-read indicators. Value for money matters, so explore deals and warranties. The best immersion rod will efficiently heat water while ensuring safety and convenience, all available at attractive prices during the great Indian sale 2023.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!