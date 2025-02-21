Amazon introduces exciting offers for new smartphones of 2025: All details

This year we have experienced some revolutionary launches from the smartphone industry across all price ranges. From the Samsung Galaxy S25 series to the latest Vivo V50, we have seen back-to-back innovations attracting smartphone buyers globally. Therefore, if you are planning to buy a new smartphone model, Amazon is providing exciting offers of the newly launched smartphones of 2025. To make your research easy, we have listed 5 smartphone models with great popularity and higher discounts, allowing buyers to get great benefits on their purchases. Here’s a list of new smartphones launched in 2025 which are currently available with exciting offers on Amazon.(HT Tech )

Also read: vivo V50 arrives in India: A feature-packed smartphone for everyday excellence

Top 5 new smartphones of 2025 with Amazon offers

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: One of the best flagship smartphones you can buy this year is the Galaxy S25 Ultra which comes with some powerful features. From the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip to Galaxy AI, you can experience this futuristic smartphone at a discounted price. The smartphone originally retailed for Rs.1,29,999 for the 256GB variant. However, Amazon is offering flat Rs.9000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions. Buyers can also get up to Rs.40,300 off with exchange. Also, check out the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review to get a detailed understanding.

OnePlus 13: Another flagship smartphone with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and advanced Hasslebald integrated camera. This smartphone is known for its upgraded camera capabilities, long-lasting battery and smooth performance, making it a perfect choice for a smartphone upgrade. Now, you can get the OnePlus 13 at just Rs.64998 using the bank offer, giving buyers a Rs.5000 instant discount. Therefore, it could be a smart buy considering it's a new-gen smartphone.

Also read: Vivo X200 Pro review



Vivo V50: If you do not want to spend a hefty amount on a smartphone, then the new Vivo V50 could be a great option under Rs.35000. This is a camera-centric smartphone which also offers promising performance with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. Despite being a mid-range smartphone, the Vivo V50 also includes advanced AI features. The Vivo V50 originally retails for Rs.34,999. However, buyers can avail flat Rs.3500 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions from Amazon.

OnePlus 13R: Another affordable yet feature-filled smartphone to buy in 2025 is the OnePlus 13R which comes with some flagship features at under Rs.40000. The OnePlus 13R is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with 12GB RM. With flagship performance, the smartphone also comes with an impressive triple camera setup and a large 6000mAh battery. Amazon is now providing a flat Rs.3000 instant discount on HDFC Bank for 6 months and above Credit Card EMI transactions.

Vivo X200: Another camera-centric which you could buy this year is the Vivo X200 which is also known for its advanced camera capabilities. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip, which I tested with the Vivo X200 Pro model and quite liked the overall performance. Therefore, getting the vanilla Vivo X200 model at a lower price could be a great option. On Amazon, the smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs.65999. However, buyers can avail of flat Rs.5500 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card transactions.