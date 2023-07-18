Amazon lays off ‘small number of staffers’, pharmacy division impacted

Amazon has carried out yet another round of layoffs, relieving an unspecified number of employees.

Representational Image (Reuters File Photo)

Confirming the development in a statement, Amazon said it laid off a ‘small number of staffers’ from its pharmacy division.

“Like many businesses, we were always improving our processes, for both quality and efficiency, and identifying how we can deliver on the best customer experience. As a result, we have made the decision to adjust resources and a small number of roles have been eliminated on the Amazon Pharmacy Services team,” the statement quoted Brad Glasser, the tech giant's spokesperson, as saying.

Meanwhile, according to Semafor, which reported the original story, the company has terminated the services of as many as 80 people.

Amazon entered the pharmacy sector four years ago, and, in 2020, introduced Amazon Pharmacy, a standalone prescription delivery service.

In January, the Jeff Bezos founded and Andy Jessy helmed organisation carried out the largest layoff in its history, slashing its workforce by 18,000. Then, in March, it laid off 9,000 workers. Founded in July 1995, its total global employee strength, as of December 2022, stood at more than 1.5 million.

