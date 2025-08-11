Amazon Mega Electronic Days are live till 15th August! Enjoy up to 75% off on laptops, tablets and more
Published on: Aug 11, 2025 04:56 pm IST
Grab up to 75% off on gadgets from top brands like Samsung, Lenovo, Sony, JBL, HP, Dell and more during Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale.
Acer [SmartChoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Processor, 16 GB/512 GB, Full HD, 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 kg, AL15-41, Metal Body, Thin and Light Laptop View Details
₹33,490
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Intel Core Ultra 5 125H 14(35.5cm) WUXGA-OLED 400Nits Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/AI PC/2Wx4 Speakers/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.39Kg), 83CV0085IN View Details
₹76,990
ASUS Vivobook S16, Intel Core Ultra 5 225H, Metallic Design Laptop (Intel iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD+/16/144Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.7 Kg) S3607CA-RP065WS View Details
₹78,990
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Generation Intel Core i3-1305U Processor, 8GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits Display, Windows 11 + MSO21, 12 Month McAfee, Grey, 1.69kg View Details
₹34,990
Lenovo Smartchoice Ideapad Slim 3 13Th Gen Intel Core I7-13620H 15.3 Inch(38.8Cm) WUXGA IPS Laptop(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Backlit Keyboard/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg),83K100CJIN View Details
₹63,990
HP OmniBook 5 OLED (Previously Pavilion), QC Snapdragon X (16GB LPDDR5x, 1TB SSD) 2K, 14/35.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.35kg, he0015QU, Ultra Light-Weight, Next-Gen AI Laptop View Details
₹79,999
Acer Nitro V 16, Intel Core i5-14th Gen 14450HX Processor,RTX 4050-6 GB GDDR6,16GB/512 GB,WUXGA IPS, 16.0/40.64cm, 165 Hz, Win 11 Home,Obsidian Black,2.5 kg, ANV16-71, Backlit kB, Gaming Laptop View Details
₹80,990
HP Victus, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, 6GB RTX 3050,16GB DDR4 Upgrade (Upto 32GB) 512GB SSD, FHD,144Hz,300 nits,IPS, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365* Office24, Mica Silver,2.3kg, fa2700TX, Gaming Laptop View Details
₹68,990
Lenovo Smartchoice LOQ AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, NVIDIA RTX 4050-6GB, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83JC00EGIN, 100% sRGB, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop View Details
₹81,826
Dell G-series-15-5530-laptop - 15.6-inch FHD, Intel Core i5-13450HX, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, Orange Backlit Keyboard & G-Key, Windows 11 Home, Dark Shadow Gray, 2.65 Kg View Details
₹76,962
ASUS TUF F16, 14th Gen, Intel Core i7 14650HX, Gaming Laptop(RTX 5060-8GB/115W TGP/16GB/1TB /FHD+/16/165Hz/90WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Jaeger Gray/2.2 Kg) FX608JMR-RV049WS View Details
₹139,990
Lenovo LOQ AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS | NVIDIA RTX 3050A 4GB (24GB RAM/512GB SSD/144Hz Refresh Rate/15.6 (39.6cm)/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/3 Mon. Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83JC00GDIN AI Gaming Laptop View Details
₹67,990
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen |LTE (4G) + Wi-Fi | 4 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera, Green View Details
₹15,299
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Gray View Details
₹17,622
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details
₹34,999
Lenovo {Smartchoice) Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey View Details
₹20,999
Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray View Details
₹58,097
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details
₹24,999
OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100 hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,IP68 & Bluetooth Calling (Black Steel) View Details
₹15,999
Amazfit Active 2 Square, 2000 Nits Bright AMOLED Display, Built in GPS, 10Day Battery, for Android & iPhone, Accurate Readings, BT Call, Sleep Monitor, 5ATM Water Resistant, Black Leather View Details
₹12,999
Noise Twist Go Round dial Smartwatch with BT Calling, 1.39 Display, Metal Build, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Sleep Tracking, 100+ Sports Modes, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitoring (Gold Link) View Details
₹1,699
Redmi Watch 5 Lite, 1.96 Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, Black View Details
₹3,199
boAt New Launch Storm Infinity w/15 Days Extensive Battery fueled by Huge 550mAh Battery, Fast Charge, 1.83”(4.65cm)HD Display, Functional Crown, BT Calling, Smart watch for Men & Women (Active Black) View Details
₹1,599
Dell P2725H 27 Inch FHD IPS Monitor, Anti-Glare, 99% SRGB, 100Hz, 5Ms (Fast), Ports: HDMI(1), DP 1.2, VGA, 3X USB 3.2 Gen1 (A), USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C [15W PD] | Height Tilt Swivel Pivot View Details
₹16,950
ZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED Curved 75Hz 80Cm (32) (81.28 Cm) 1920x1080 Pixels FHD Resolution Monitor with HDMI + VGA Dual Input, Built-in Speaker, Max 250 Nits Brightness, Black View Details
₹11,899
LG 27GS65F 27 Inch Ultragear IPS Full HD Gaming Monitor (1920 X 1080), 1ms, 180Hz, HDR 10, NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Compatible, DisplayPort, HDMI, HP Out, Tilt/Height/Pivot Adjustments, Black View Details
₹13,699
Acer Nitro Xv272U V3 27 Inch IPS Wqhd 2560 X 1440 Pixels Gaming Backlight Led LCD Monitor|Delta E<1,Dci-P3 95%|180Hz Refresh Rate,0.5Ms Resonse Time|HDR 400|AMD Free Sync|Eyesafe Certified,Black View Details
₹15,670
LG 34 Inches 21:9 Curved Ultra Wide Monitor, WQHD (3440 x 1440 Pixels), sRGB 99%(Typ), HDR 10, Dual Controller, PBP, Flicker Safe, Smart Energy Saving, HDMI, DP, Head Phone Out,Tilt, Black, 34WR50QK View Details
₹27,999
BenQ GW2490 24 Inches 1920X1080P FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% Srgb|Eye-Careu|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA Mediasync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall Mountable(Black) View Details
soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black) View Details
₹4,497
Boat Airdopes Joy, 35Hrs Battery, Fast Charge, IWP Tech, Low Latency, 2Mic ENx, Type-C Port, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic(Jet Black) View Details
₹999
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black) View Details
₹2,299
Sony WH-CH720N Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Charge, Up to 35Hrs Battery, Customized EQ- Black View Details
₹8,810
boAt Nirvana Ion, 120HRS Battery, Crystal Bionic Sound w/Dual EQ Modes, 4Mics ENx, App Support, Low Latency, IPX4, v.5.2 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Charcoal Black) View Details
₹1,699
