Mon, Aug 11, 2025
Amazon Mega Electronic Days are live till 15th August! Enjoy up to 75% off on laptops, tablets and more

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Published on: Aug 11, 2025 04:56 pm IST

Grab up to 75% off on gadgets from top brands like Samsung, Lenovo, Sony, JBL, HP, Dell and more during Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale.

Acer [SmartChoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Processor, 16 GB/512 GB, Full HD, 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 kg, AL15-41, Metal Body, Thin and Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹33,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Intel Core Ultra 5 125H 14(35.5cm) WUXGA-OLED 400Nits Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/AI PC/2Wx4 Speakers/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.39Kg), 83CV0085IN View Details checkDetails

₹76,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Vivobook S16, Intel Core Ultra 5 225H, Metallic Design Laptop (Intel iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD+/16/144Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.7 Kg) S3607CA-RP065WS View Details checkDetails

₹78,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Generation Intel Core i3-1305U Processor, 8GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits Display, Windows 11 + MSO21, 12 Month McAfee, Grey, 1.69kg View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Smartchoice Ideapad Slim 3 13Th Gen Intel Core I7-13620H 15.3 Inch(38.8Cm) WUXGA IPS Laptop(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Backlit Keyboard/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg),83K100CJIN View Details checkDetails

₹63,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP OmniBook 5 OLED (Previously Pavilion), QC Snapdragon X (16GB LPDDR5x, 1TB SSD) 2K, 14/35.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.35kg, he0015QU, Ultra Light-Weight, Next-Gen AI Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹79,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer Nitro V 16, Intel Core i5-14th Gen 14450HX Processor,RTX 4050-6 GB GDDR6,16GB/512 GB,WUXGA IPS, 16.0/40.64cm, 165 Hz, Win 11 Home,Obsidian Black,2.5 kg, ANV16-71, Backlit kB, Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹80,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP Victus, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, 6GB RTX 3050,16GB DDR4 Upgrade (Upto 32GB) 512GB SSD, FHD,144Hz,300 nits,IPS, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365* Office24, Mica Silver,2.3kg, fa2700TX, Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹68,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Smartchoice LOQ AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, NVIDIA RTX 4050-6GB, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83JC00EGIN, 100% sRGB, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹81,826

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell G-series-15-5530-laptop - 15.6-inch FHD, Intel Core i5-13450HX, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, Orange Backlit Keyboard & G-Key, Windows 11 Home, Dark Shadow Gray, 2.65 Kg View Details checkDetails

₹76,962

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS TUF F16, 14th Gen, Intel Core i7 14650HX, Gaming Laptop(RTX 5060-8GB/115W TGP/16GB/1TB /FHD+/16/165Hz/90WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Jaeger Gray/2.2 Kg) FX608JMR-RV049WS View Details checkDetails

₹139,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo LOQ AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS | NVIDIA RTX 3050A 4GB (24GB RAM/512GB SSD/144Hz Refresh Rate/15.6 (39.6cm)/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/3 Mon. Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83JC00GDIN AI Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹67,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen |LTE (4G) + Wi-Fi | 4 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera, Green View Details checkDetails

₹15,299

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹17,622

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹34,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo {Smartchoice) Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey View Details checkDetails

₹20,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray View Details checkDetails

₹58,097

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details checkDetails

₹24,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100 hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,IP68 & Bluetooth Calling (Black Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹15,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Amazfit Active 2 Square, 2000 Nits Bright AMOLED Display, Built in GPS, 10Day Battery, for Android & iPhone, Accurate Readings, BT Call, Sleep Monitor, 5ATM Water Resistant, Black Leather View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Noise Twist Go Round dial Smartwatch with BT Calling, 1.39 Display, Metal Build, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Sleep Tracking, 100+ Sports Modes, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitoring (Gold Link) View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Redmi Watch 5 Lite, 1.96 Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,199

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt New Launch Storm Infinity w/15 Days Extensive Battery fueled by Huge 550mAh Battery, Fast Charge, 1.83”(4.65cm)HD Display, Functional Crown, BT Calling, Smart watch for Men & Women (Active Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell P2725H 27 Inch FHD IPS Monitor, Anti-Glare, 99% SRGB, 100Hz, 5Ms (Fast), Ports: HDMI(1), DP 1.2, VGA, 3X USB 3.2 Gen1 (A), USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C [15W PD] | Height Tilt Swivel Pivot View Details checkDetails

₹16,950

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED Curved 75Hz 80Cm (32) (81.28 Cm) 1920x1080 Pixels FHD Resolution Monitor with HDMI + VGA Dual Input, Built-in Speaker, Max 250 Nits Brightness, Black View Details checkDetails

₹11,899

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 27GS65F 27 Inch Ultragear IPS Full HD Gaming Monitor (1920 X 1080), 1ms, 180Hz, HDR 10, NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Compatible, DisplayPort, HDMI, HP Out, Tilt/Height/Pivot Adjustments, Black View Details checkDetails

₹13,699

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer Nitro Xv272U V3 27 Inch IPS Wqhd 2560 X 1440 Pixels Gaming Backlight Led LCD Monitor|Delta E<1,Dci-P3 95%|180Hz Refresh Rate,0.5Ms Resonse Time|HDR 400|AMD Free Sync|Eyesafe Certified,Black View Details checkDetails

₹15,670

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 34 Inches 21:9 Curved Ultra Wide Monitor, WQHD (3440 x 1440 Pixels), sRGB 99%(Typ), HDR 10, Dual Controller, PBP, Flicker Safe, Smart Energy Saving, HDMI, DP, Head Phone Out,Tilt, Black, 34WR50QK View Details checkDetails

₹27,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

BenQ GW2490 24 Inches 1920X1080P FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% Srgb|Eye-Careu|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA Mediasync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall Mountable(Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,497

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Boat Airdopes Joy, 35Hrs Battery, Fast Charge, IWP Tech, Low Latency, 2Mic ENx, Type-C Port, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic(Jet Black) View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sony WH-CH720N Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Charge, Up to 35Hrs Battery, Customized EQ- Black View Details checkDetails

₹8,810

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt Nirvana Ion, 120HRS Battery, Crystal Bionic Sound w/Dual EQ Modes, 4Mics ENx, App Support, Low Latency, IPX4, v.5.2 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Charcoal Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale runs till 15th August, bringing massive discounts of up to 75% on a wide range of gadgets. Shoppers can explore incredible deals on laptops, tablets, headphones, smartwatches, cameras, and more. It’s a golden chance to upgrade your tech collection or grab essential devices at unbeatable prices.

Don’t miss your chance to save big during Amazon Mega Electronics Days!
Don’t miss your chance to save big during Amazon Mega Electronics Days!

Leading brands such as Samsung, Lenovo, Sony, JBL, HP, and Dell are part of the sale, offering top-quality products at significantly reduced rates. From high-performance laptops for work and study to portable speakers for music lovers, the sale covers diverse needs and preferences.

With limited-time offers and fast-moving stocks, acting quickly can help you secure the best bargains. Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale is the perfect opportunity to save big on cutting-edge technology.

Laptops at up to 45% off during Amazon Mega Electronics Days

Score amazing deals on laptops during Amazon Mega Electronics Days, with discounts reaching up to 45%. From lightweight models for daily use to high-performance machines for gaming and professional tasks, the sale offers a wide selection to suit different needs.

Popular brands such as HP, Dell, Lenovo, and ASUS are part of the lineup, bringing powerful features at reduced prices. This limited-time offer is ideal for grabbing a reliable laptop that fits your budget while delivering the performance you need.

Gaming laptops at up to 45% off on Amazon Sale

Amazon Mega Electronics Days brings gaming laptops at up to 45% off, making it the right time to bring home powerful machines without overspending. Choose from top brands like ASUS, MSI, HP, and Acer, offering high-refresh-rate displays, dedicated graphics cards, and advanced cooling systems for smooth gameplay.

If you’re into competitive eSports or immersive open-world titles, there’s a model to match your style. Act quickly, as stocks are limited and the best deals on these high-performance laptops may not last long.

Tablets at up to 60% off during Amazon Mega Electronics Days

Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale is offering tablets at discounts of up to 60%, making it a great time to buy feature-rich devices at a fraction of the usual price. From compact models perfect for reading and browsing to powerful tablets suited for work, study, or creative tasks, there’s something for every need.

Top brands such as Samsung, Lenovo, and Apple are part of the deals, giving you access to premium performance and sleek designs without spending too much.

Smartwatches at up to 75% on Amazon Sale

Amazon Sale offers discounts of up to 75% on a wide selection of smartwatches, making it a great time to shop for feature-packed wearables. The range includes options for fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, GPS navigation, and more.

Popular brands like Samsung, boAt, and Noise are part of the deals, catering to different styles and budgets. From casual everyday wear to advanced sports-focused models, this sale provides affordable choices for staying connected and tracking your health goals.

Monitors at up to 50% off on Amazon Mega Electronics Days

Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale brings attractive deals on monitors, with discounts reaching up to 50%. Shoppers can find models suitable for work, gaming, or entertainment from leading brands like LG, Samsung, Dell, and Acer. Options range from compact screens for everyday tasks to large, high-resolution displays with advanced refresh rates and vibrant colours.

The sale is ideal for those seeking sharper visuals and better productivity tools while staying within budget. Stocks are limited, so checking deals early is a smart move.

Headphones at up to 70% off on Amazon Mega Electronics Days

Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale offers headphones at discounts of up to 70%, making it an excellent time to grab high-quality audio gear. From wireless earbuds for on-the-go listening to over-ear models delivering immersive sound, there’s a wide variety to choose from.

Top brands like Sony, JBL, boAt, and more are part of the sale, ensuring great sound quality and stylish designs. Whether for work calls, workouts, or entertainment, these deals make premium headphones more affordable than ever.

  • What brands are available for tablets during the sale?

    You can find deals on top brands like Samsung, Lenovo, and Apple.

  • Are gaming monitors part of the sale?

    Yes, discounts apply to gaming and professional monitors from brands like Dell, LG, and Acer.

  • Do the headphones on sale include wireless options?

    Yes, both wired and wireless headphones, including true wireless earbuds, are available.

  • How long will these discounts last?

    The offers run until 15th August, or until stocks last.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

