Amazon Now to expand to 100 cities in India: Here’s what it means
Amazon plans to expand Amazon Now to 100 Indian cities, backed by 1,000+ micro-fulfilment centres to enable ultra-fast delivery beyond major metros.
Amazon is gearing up to expand its fast delivery service, Amazon Now, with plans to roll it out across 100 cities in India.
To support this push, Amazon is investing heavily in specialised fulfilment infrastructure, including over 1,000 micro-fulfilment centres. This will enable faster deliveries within minutes, not just in metros but also in non-metro cities.
Expansion plans
The expansion will cover cities such as Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Meerut, Mysore, Panipat, Kochi, Amritsar, Mangalore, and Visakhapatnam, in addition to existing markets like Mumbai, Delhi NCR, and Bengaluru.
For those unfamiliar, Amazon Now focuses on delivering daily essentials at speed. This includes groceries, personal care items, fashion and beauty products, small appliances, pet supplies, and more.
How to check if Amazon Now is available in your area
Open the Amazon India app and ensure your PIN code matches your current location. Then, look for the lightning-shaped ‘Now’ icon on the top banner. If the icon appears, it means Amazon Now is available in your area.