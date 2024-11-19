Amazon offers on air purifiers: Top picks from the best air purifier brands like Dyson, Coway and more | Up to 65% off

Amazon is bringing you unbeatable deals on air purifiers from top brands like Dyson, Coway, and Sharp. With discounts of up to 65%, it’s the perfect time to invest in your health and enhance indoor air quality. These air purifiers feature advanced technologies, including HEPA filters, activated carbon, and UV sterilisation, to combat pollutants, allergens, and harmful gases effectively. Breathe cleaner air for less: Amazon offers up to 65% off on top air purifier brands like Dyson, Coway, and Sharp!

Whether you’re dealing with smog, pet dander, or everyday dust, these devices provide cleaner, healthier air for your home. Don’t miss this chance to enjoy premium air purifiers at incredible prices. Shop during the Amazon Sale and transform your living space into a haven of fresh, breathable air for you and your loved ones.

The COWAY Air Purifier is designed for spaces up to 810 ft², offering powerful air cleaning with its True HEPA filtration system. It effectively reduces 99.999% of 0.01-micron particles, odours, and allergens, making it ideal for homes with pets or those sensitive to smoke or pollutants. With features like Auto Mode for real-time air quality monitoring, Sleep Mode for undisturbed rest, and a filter replacement indicator, it ensures convenience and efficiency. This purifier also includes a night light and timer, adding to its versatility. It’s a perfect gift for those looking to create a healthier living environment while enjoying an Energy Star-certified product.

Specifications of COWAY Air Purifier



Filter type: True HEPA, Carbon Filter, Pre-Filter

Control method: Touch

Special features: Real-time AQI monitor, Sleep mode

The Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1 is a premium solution for cleaner air, covering spaces up to 600 sq. ft. Its HEPA H13 and activated carbon filters capture 99.95% of allergens, pollutants, and gases, ensuring a healthier environment. With 350-degree oscillation and Air Multiplier technology, it evenly distributes purified air throughout the room. The remote control offers easy adjustments, making it convenient for daily use. Its sleek design and advanced filtration make it a thoughtful gift or energy-efficient choice for those prioritising health and comfort. Backed by a 2-year warranty, it’s a reliable addition to any home.

Specifications of Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1



Filter type: HEPA H13 + Activated Carbon

Control method: Remote

Special features: Air Multiplier technology, 350-degree oscillation

The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 delivers efficient purification for spaces up to 516 sq. ft., making it suitable for bedrooms and living rooms. It offers triple-layer filtration, including True HEPA, to trap 99.99% of viruses and allergens, ensuring a healthier environment. Its negative air ioniser enhances indoor air freshness, while smart controls via the Xiaomi Home app and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant add convenience. With fast purification in just seven minutes and energy-efficient operation, this purifier is perfect for improving air quality while saving energy. Certified for allergy care, it’s an excellent choice for health-conscious users.

Specifications of Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4



Filter type: HEPA, Activated Carbon

Control method: App, Voice, Remote

Special features: Negative Ion Air Freshening, Smart Wi-Fi control

The Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier is perfect for bedrooms and personal spaces, covering up to 300 sq. ft. It uses 2-layer HEPA filtration to capture 99.97% of allergens, dust, and viruses, ensuring cleaner, healthier air. Its quiet operation and energy efficiency make it ideal for undisturbed sleep. Real-time AQI display and intelligent speed adjustment provide ease of use, while the compact design ensures portability. With a long filter life of up to 9000 hours, it offers reliable air purification, making it a thoughtful choice for gifting or improving indoor air quality in small spaces.

Specifications of Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier



Filter type: HEPA

Control method: Touch

Special features: Real-time AQI display, Sleep mode

The Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q1000 is designed for extra-large spaces up to 1000 sq. ft., offering effective air purification with its advanced four-layer filtration system. Its True HEPA H13 filter removes 99.99% of allergens, ensuring clean and healthy air. The QSensAI intelligent mode adjusts operations based on indoor and outdoor AQI, while 360° air intake ensures thorough purification. Its compatibility with the Qubo app and voice assistants makes control convenient. With ultra-quiet operation and long filter life, it’s perfect for enhancing air quality in spacious living areas.

Specifications of Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q1000



Filter type: HEPA H13, Activated Carbon

Control method: App, Voice

Special features: AI-powered QSensAI mode, 360° air intake

The Honeywell Air Touch V3 Air Purifier ensures clean and safe air with its advanced 5-stage filtration system, effectively removing 99.99% of pollutants and micro-allergens, including PM2.5. Covering up to 465 sq. ft., it is ideal for bedrooms and living spaces. With features like real-time PM2.5 monitoring, a child lock, and sleep mode, it offers convenience and safety. Its energy-efficient design and long filter life make it a reliable choice for healthier indoor air.

Specifications of Honeywell Air Touch V3 Air Purifier



Filter type: H11 & H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon

Control method: Touch

Special features: Real-time PM2.5 indicator, Sleep mode

The LEVOIT Core 300 Air Purifier offers efficient air cleaning for homes with allergies, pet hair, and smoke. Its H13 True HEPA filter captures 99.97% of dust, pollen, mould, and other allergens as small as 0.3 microns. With a CADR of 141 CFM, it is perfect for medium-sized rooms up to 350 sq. ft. Its quiet operation at 24 dB, combined with Sleep Mode, ensures undisturbed rest, making it a reliable choice for fresh indoor air.

Specifications of LEVOIT Core 300 Air Purifier



Filter type: H13 True HEPA

Control method: Touch

Special features: Sleep Mode, Quiet operation at 24 dB

The Havells Studio Air Purifier is designed to cover up to 377 sq. ft., offering advanced air purification with a 6-stage filtration process. It features a powerful H14 HEPA filter that captures 99.98% of PM2.5 particles. With SpaceTech Purification, a CADR of 250 m³/h, and 360-degree air suction, it ensures thorough cleaning. You can monitor air quality and control the device through the Havells Sync App, Alexa, or Google Home, with predictive filter life notifications and automated scheduling.

Specifications of Havells Studio Air Purifier



Filter type: H14 HEPA

Control method: Remote, App, Voice (Alexa, Google Home)

Special features: Geofencing-based Auto ON/OFF, SpaceTech Air Purification

Best deals on air purifiers: FAQs What size air purifier do I need for my room? Air purifiers are designed to cover specific room sizes. Check the product's coverage area (usually in square feet or metres) to ensure it matches your room size. For larger spaces, choose purifiers with a higher Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR).

How often should I replace the filter in an air purifier? Filter replacement intervals vary depending on the model and usage. Many purifiers have filter indicators to alert you when it’s time for a replacement. On average, HEPA filters should be changed every 6-12 months.

Do air purifiers remove odours? Yes, many air purifiers equipped with activated carbon filters can effectively remove odours, such as smoke, pet smells, and cooking odours, in addition to particles like dust and allergens.

Are air purifiers noisy? Noise levels vary by model. Many air purifiers offer a sleep mode with reduced noise levels. Check the decibel rating in the product specifications to find quieter options, especially if you plan to use it in a bedroom.

Can air purifiers help with allergies? Yes, air purifiers with HEPA filters can capture airborne allergens like pollen, dust mites, and pet dander, making them beneficial for people with allergies or asthma.

