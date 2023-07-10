Amazon Prime Day 2023: Check deal dates, preparation tips and hot offers in US

Prime members can enjoy stunning offers featuring personalized deals along with top brands. Throughout the event, Amazon will introduce new deals at 30-minute intervals for select timings. Members can enjoy deep discounts on their favourite items. Amazon Prime Day 2023 begin at 3:00 am on July 11, and continues throughout July 12!(Screengrab)

Prime Day is an exclusive Prime members event. Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for Prime after which the membership costs$14.99 per month or $139 per year. Prime membership offers several benefits including but not limited to express 2-day shipping along with access to media such as Prime Video, ad-free music streaming, and unlimited reading.

Amazon Prime Day offers up to 60 % off on Amazon devices including Alexa and Smart Home devices and bundles. Refer to the following links for the hottest deals in these top categories

Amazon Devices: The best of electronics, kitchen appliances, and more from top Amazon brands

Electronics: Indulge in the latest laptops, speakers, and those smart home devices you always wanted

Home: Surprise your family with electronics, decor, travel essentials and more

Fashion: Time to reinvent your wardrobe with the trendiest clothes

Beauty: Update your skincare routine by trying products at a discounted rate

Back to School: Stock up on stationary, electronics, and other school essentials

Small Businesses: Support your favorite small business by exploring their collection

Invite-only Prime Deals: Exclusive deals for only selected members!

Find more such categories with exclusive deals on the Amazon Prime Day official website

Preparation Tips for Prime Day 2023

Set up your payment method

Update your one-click settings and default delivery for a smoother checkout process. This will help you snag deals promptly. Set up alert notifications

Past Prime Days allowed deal notifications related to members’ recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items. Push notifications on available deals will keep you updated so that you don’t miss any desired offers. Identify desired items in advance

Create a Wish List, add items to your cart or save them for later. You might get notifications regarding deals on these items. Set up Alexa

Program Alexa to alert you when Prime Day begins. You can also ask Alexa to add items to your Wish List or Save for Later. Also, ask Alexa to notify you when deals for these items go live. Sign-up for Invite-only Deals

With this new program, members can request an invitation for some of the best Prime Day deals which are likely to sell out early. Selected members will be notified during Prime Day with instructions on how to purchase the item at the exclusive deal price.