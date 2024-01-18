Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get professional hair dryers at up to 53% off

Step up your hair styling game with top-notch professional hair dryers from renowned brands like Phillips, Havells, Vega and many more. Unveil the secrets to salon-worthy hair at home with our carefully curated list, all available at an enticing discount of up to 53%. Embrace the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2024 and transform your daily grooming routine into a luxurious experience without breaking the bank. Don't miss out on the opportunity to snag these high-quality hair dryers at unbeatable prices for a limited time. Hurry, get shopping now. Republic Day Sale 2024: Enjoy significant discount on a range of professional hair dryers from premium brands like Havells and Phillips.

1. AGARO HD-1120 2000 Watts Professional Hair Dryer with AC Motor, Concentrator, Diffuser, Comb, Hot and Cold Air, 2 Speed 3 Temperature Settings with Cool Shot For both Men and Women, Black

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

B094XSDC41

Take your hairstyling game to next level with the AGARO professional hair dryer in matte black. Boasting a 2000 Watts AC motor, it ensures salon-style results by generating the perfect airflow and temperature. This versatile dryer offers 2 speeds and 3 temperature settings, complemented by a cool shot button for setting your desired hairstyle. With ionic technology, overheat protection, and auto shut-off, it prioritizes safety and efficiency. With a 2.5-metre long cord and a sleek design, this dryer is both powerful and user-friendly and is also backed by a 2-year warranty.

Specifications of AGARO HD-1120 2000 Watts Professional Hair Dryer with AC Motor

Brand: AGARO

Colour: Matte black

Wattage: 2000 W

Power source: Corded electric

Special feature: Overheat protection

Also read: Amazon Sale 2024 Live: Check out latest deals and offers today!

2. Nova NHP 8100 Silky Shine 1200 Watts Hot and Cold Foldable Hair Dryer- Black

B0123G8CZ8

Experience salon-quality styling at home with the Nova silky shine hair dryer in sleek black. Operating at 1200 Watts, it offers a powerful yet gentle drying experience with advanced concentrator technology. The foldable design and hanging loop ensure easy storage and convenience. Equipped with a 1.5-metre power cord and two flexible heat settings, this hot and cold air dryer provides precise control. The thermo protect 60-degree constant temperature setting ensures safety, while the compact design and quick-heat head make it a must-have for on-the-go styling.

Specifications of Nova NHP 8100 Silky Shine 1200 Watts Hot and Cold Foldable Hair Dryer- Black

Brand: Nova

Colour: Black

Wattage: 1200 W

Power source: Corded electric

Special feature: Foldable

3. PHILIPS Hp8100/46 Hair Dryer, 1000 Watts, Purple

B00KCD8NFY

The Phillips hair dryer is available in a vibrant yet beautiful purple colour. Engineered with advanced concentrator technology and a quick-heat head, this 1000-watt hot air dryer ensures efficient and precise drying. The thermo protect temperature setting guarantees safe usage, and the compact design offers easy handling. With 2 flexible heat settings for careful drying, the 1.5-metre power cord provides convenience. Equipped with a hanging loop and easy storage hook, this corded electric hair dryer combines functionality with style. Elevate your haircare routine with Phillips this Amazon sale season where performance meets style.

Specifications of PHILIPS Hp8100/46 Hair Dryer, 1000 Watts, Purple

Brand: Phillips

Colour: Purple

Wattage: 1000 W

Power source: Corded electric

Special feature: Flexible heat setting

4. Havells HD3151 1200 Watts Foldable Hair Dryer; 3 Heat (Hot/Cool/Warm) Settings including Cool Shot button; Heat Balance Technology (Turquoise)

B01N33BLDT

Style your hair with the Havells 1200 Watts foldable hair dryer that comes in a stunning Turquoise hue. Unleash powerful drying with precise control during styling, thanks to heat balance technology. Choose from 3 temperature settings (hot, warm, cool) and enjoy added convenience with a separate cool shot button. With double protection against overheating and a foldable handle for portability, this hair dryer is designed for efficiency. The honeycomb inlet prevents hair tangling, ensuring a seamless styling experience.

Specifications of Havells HD3151 1200 Watts Foldable Hair Dryer; 3 Heat (Hot/Cool/Warm) Settings including Cool Shot button; Heat Balance Technology (Turquoise)

Brand: Havells

Colour: Turquoise

Wattage: 1200 W

Power source: Corded electric

Special feature: Honey comb inlet

Also read: Amazon Republic Day Sale: Save up to 55% on small appliances

5. Havells HD1903 1200 Watts Powerful Hair Dryer, 2 Heat (Hot & Warm) Settings, Overheat Protection, 2 Year Guarantee (Premium Pink)

B0B93PRF8G

This powerful hair dryer from Havells is comes in a premium pink colour. With 1200W of power, it ensures swift and effective drying. The hot and warm temperature options and 2 speed settings helps you achieve the perfect style effortlessly. The design prioritizes safety, preventing hair tangling and providing secure handling. The addition of a hanging loop and a 180-degree tangle-free swivel cord enhances convenience. In a stylish pink hue, this lightweight hair dryer comes with a 2-year guarantee, making it the ideal choice for those seeking a blend of performance, safety, and chic design in their styling tools.

Specifications of Havells HD1903 1200 Watts Powerful Hair Dryer, 2 Heat (Hot & Warm) Settings, Overheat Protection, 2 Year Guarantee (Premium Pink)

Brand: Havells

Colour: Pink

Wattage: 1200 W

Power source: Corded electric

Special feature: Lightweight

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.