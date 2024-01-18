Amazon Republic Day Sale: Grab up to 59% off on juicer mixer grinder deals

Step into a culinary wonderland as the Amazon Republic Day Sale unfolds its tapestry of kitchen dreams. Innovation intertwines seamlessly with affordability within this marketplace of flavours, innovation intertwines seamlessly with affordability, crafting a symphony for your senses. Uncover exclusive juicer mixer grinder deals that redefine your culinary experience amid this festive extravaganza. Amazon Republic Day Sale: Dive into amazing juicer mixer grinder deals with substantial savings.(Unsplash)

This sale isn't just a transaction; it's an immersion into a gastronomic journey where functionality and savings merge in a dance of delightful discounts, scaling up to an impressive 59% off. Envision your kitchen transformed, a canvas painted with top-tier appliances at unparalleled prices. Seize the opportunity to enrich your culinary escapades, savour the savings, and let the Amazon Republic Day Sale be the prologue to a new chapter in your kitchen saga. Join the revelry, rewrite the narrative, and make every meal a masterpiece!

Discover the best 5 juicer mixer grinders to elevate your kitchen experience in this exclusive sale!

1. Lifelong 750 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder, 4 Jars for Grinding, Mixing, and Juice at home, 1.5L Juicer with Fruit Filter

Experience seamless kitchen operations with the Lifelong 750 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder. This versatile appliance comes equipped with four jars, ideal for grinding, mixing, and extracting fresh juice at home. The 1.5L juicer, with a fruit filter, enhances your juicing experience. Elevate your culinary ventures with Lifelong's powerful and efficient juicer mixer grinder, making every task a breeze.

Specifications of Lifelong 750 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder, 4 Jars for Grinding, Mixing, and Juice at home, 1.5L Juicer with Fruit Filter:

Power: 750 Watts

Jars: 4 (for grinding, mixing, and juicing)

Juicer Capacity: 1.5L

Special Feature: Fruit filter for enhanced juice extraction.

2. Sujata Powermatic Plus, Juicer Mixer Grinder with Chutney Jar, 900 Watts, 3 Jars

Experience the epitome of kitchen efficiency with the Sujata Powermatic Plus Juicer Mixer Grinder. Boasting a robust 900 Watts motor, this appliance effortlessly handles various tasks. The inclusion of three jars, including a dedicated chutney jar, caters to all your grinding needs. Sujata's Powermatic Plus ensures powerful performance, making it an essential addition to your culinary arsenal.

Specifications of Sujata Powermatic Plus, Juicer Mixer Grinder with Chutney Jar, 900 Watts, 3 Jars:

Power: 900 Watts

Jars: 3 (including a chutney jar)

Motor: Powerful and durable.

Versatility: Ideal for various grinding tasks.

3. Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder with MaxiGrind and Motor Vent-X Technology (3 Stainless Steel Jars and 1 Juicer Jar, Black & Green)

Transform your kitchen experience with the Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder, boasting cutting-edge MaxiGrind and Motor Vent-X Technology. Adorned in a stylish Black & Green design, it includes three durable stainless steel jars and an additional juicer jar. This appliance ensures efficient grinding, blending, and juicing, while the innovative Motor Vent-X technology enhances motor longevity. The Crompton Ameo stands as a fusion of style and functionality, a versatile companion for your culinary endeavors.

Specifications of Crompton Ameo 750-Watt Mixer Grinder with MaxiGrind and Motor Vent-X Technology (3 Stainless Steel Jars and 1 Juicer Jar, Black & Green):

Power: 750 Watts

Technology: MaxiGrind and Motor Vent-X

Jars: 3 Stainless Steel Jars, 1 Juicer Jar

Color: Black & Green

Versatility: Ideal for grinding, blending, and juicing.

4. Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars+ 1 Juicer Jar) 4 Super Efficient Stainless Blades 2 Years Warranty Black, 750 watts

Unleash the power of culinary finesse with the Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder. This sleek black appliance comes equipped with four jars, including a dedicated juicer jar, elevating your kitchen versatility. The four super-efficient stainless blades ensure precise and quick blending. With a robust 750-watt motor, this mixer grinder guarantees optimal performance, making it a reliable kitchen companion backed by a 2-year warranty. Prestige Iris Plus is the epitome of durability, efficiency, and style in one.

Specifications of Prestige Iris Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars+ 1 Juicer Jar) 4 Super Efficient Stainless Blades 2 Years Warranty Black, 750 watts:

Power: 750 Watts

Jars: 3 Stainless Steel Jars, 1 Juicer Jar

Blades: 4 Super Efficient Stainless Blades

Warranty: 2 Years

Color: Black

5. Havells Vitonica 500W Juicer Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar, Large Size Pulp Container, Foldable Juicing Spout, 2 Yr Product Warranty & 5 Yr Motor warranty

Experience the Havells Vitonica 500W Juicer Mixer Grinder, a powerhouse for your kitchen needs. With three stainless steel jars and a large pulp container, it simplifies blending, grinding, and juicing tasks. The foldable juicing spout adds convenience to the juicing process. Backed by a 2-year product warranty and an impressive 5-year motor warranty, the Havells Vitonica ensures longevity and reliability in your culinary endeavors.

Specifications of Havells Vitonica 500W Juicer Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar, Large Size Pulp Container, Foldable Juicing Spout, 2 Yr Product Warranty & 5 Yr Motor warranty:

Power: 500 Watts

Jars: 3 Stainless Steel Jars

Pulp Container: Large Size

Juicing Spout: Foldable

Warranty: 2 Years (Product), 5 Years (Motor)

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.