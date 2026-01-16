Amazon Republic Day Sale: Grab discounts on IKEA home products online

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is now live for Prime members, offering discounts and other benefits on a wide range of products, including home appliances, electronics and smartphones. Shoppers who usually rely on IKEA stores can now find several IKEA lighting, kitchen, and storage items on Amazon, making it easier to buy essential home products online during the sale period. Let’s take a look at what's up for grabs during the sale.

IKEA TRÅDFRI / KAJPLATS Smart Lighting Kits

One of the key IKEA offerings available on Amazon is its smart lighting range. The TRÅDFRI and KAJPLATS smart lighting kits continue to attract buyers who want app-based light control without complex installation. These bulbs allow users to adjust brightness and colour temperature based on daily needs. Support for the Matter standard enables compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit. Each kit supports multiple light sources through a single remote or app, making it suitable for homes that want basic smart lighting. Amazon currently lists the kit at Rs. 3,498.