Amazon Republic Day Sale: Grab discounts on IKEA home products online
If you are planning to upgrade your home during the Republic Day sale, Amazon now listed several IKEA products at reduced prices online.
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Ikea TRÅDFRI Remote control kit, white spectrum. 11w. E27View Details
₹3,498
Ikea TILLREDA Portable Induction hob, WhiteView Details
₹8,400
IKEA BLÅVINGAD LED Wall lamp, Turtle/GreenView Details
₹1,990
Generic Flamingikeeaaa Lennart Drawer Unit, White (34 X 30 X 56 Cm) - PlasticView Details
₹1,995
Ikea Plastic Not Floor Uplighter Led Bulb , Black (Height: 1.75 M (69") Base Diameter: 0.26 M (10") Shade Diameter: 0.28 M (11") Cord Length: 1.9 M (6 ' 3"))Pack of 1View Details
₹1,949
