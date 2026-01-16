Edit Profile
    Amazon Republic Day Sale: Grab discounts on IKEA home products online

    If you are planning to upgrade your home during the Republic Day sale, Amazon now listed several IKEA products at reduced prices online. 

    Published on: Jan 16, 2026 5:47 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Our Picks

    research icon

    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is now live for Prime members, offering discounts and other benefits on a wide range of products, including home appliances, electronics and smartphones. Shoppers who usually rely on IKEA stores can now find several IKEA lighting, kitchen, and storage items on Amazon, making it easier to buy essential home products online during the sale period. Let’s take a look at what's up for grabs during the sale.

    IKEA home and kitchen products are now available on Amazon during the Republic Day sale. (AP)
    IKEA home and kitchen products are now available on Amazon during the Republic Day sale. (AP)

    IKEA TRÅDFRI / KAJPLATS Smart Lighting Kits

    One of the key IKEA offerings available on Amazon is its smart lighting range. The TRÅDFRI and KAJPLATS smart lighting kits continue to attract buyers who want app-based light control without complex installation. These bulbs allow users to adjust brightness and colour temperature based on daily needs. Support for the Matter standard enables compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit. Each kit supports multiple light sources through a single remote or app, making it suitable for homes that want basic smart lighting. Amazon currently lists the kit at Rs. 3,498.

    IKEA TILLREDA Portable Induction Cooktop

    IKEA’s TILLREDA portable induction cooktop is another product seeing interest during the sale. Designed for compact kitchens and temporary cooking setups, the cooktop plugs directly into a standard socket. It heats cookware quickly and offers touch-based controls for power levels and timing. A child lock adds an extra safety layer, while the built-in handle allows users to move or store the cooktop easily. The product suits users who want a flexible cooking option without installing a fixed hob.

    IKEA BLÅVINGAD LED Wall lamp

    Lighting products from IKEA’s wall lamp range are also available on Amazon. The BLÅVINGAD LED wall lamp, often used in children’s rooms and bedrooms, comes with an integrated LED unit that reduces power use compared to regular bulbs. Some listings include smart plugs, allowing voice control through compatible assistants. The lamp emits steady light for indoor use and is listed at Rs. 1,990 on Amazon.

    IKEA LENNART Drawer Unit

    Storage solutions remain a strong category for IKEA on Amazon. The LENNART drawer unit continues to rank among frequently purchased items. It includes three mesh drawers that help users see stored items easily. Rear wheels allow smooth movement under desks or beds. The steel frame features a coating designed to handle humidity. Amazon lists the unit at Rs. 1,995, making it suitable for home offices and small rooms.

    Ikea Plastic Not Floor Uplighter Led Bulb

    Another IKEA product available during the sale is the TÅGARP floor uplighter lamp. The lamp directs light upward to spread it across the room. It uses a plastic shade with a steel base for balance. When paired with IKEA smart bulbs, users can manage lighting through Alexa-enabled devices. Amazon lists the lamp at Rs. 1,949.

