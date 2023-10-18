Amazon Sale 2023: Grab discounts on pressure cooker, chopper, egg boiler, kettle

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is offering discounts on a variety of products across all segments. For those of us, who love introducing new kitchen appliances, there's a reason to rejoice. It is raining discounts on an array of kitchen appliances. From pressure cookers, choppers, egg boilers, soup makers, sandwich makers to electric kettles, you can fetch exciting discounts on them and make kitchen operations easy breezy and less time consuming. It’s time to upgrade your kitchen with a slew of appliances at unbelievable prices. In today's fast-paced world, most of us lack time to do things manually like cut vegetables, make sandwiches on a pan, boil eggs, make soup and so on. This is why the need for kitchen appliances that not only simplify cooking but also save precious time, making them indispensable tools for modern households. Amazon Sale 2023 is grand and this is the one sale season that we all wait for eagerly. For one, it is happening right before we enter the festive season. Also, winters are approaching, and we all would need kitchen appliances like electric kettles, soup makers to make everyday operations seamless. We have listed some options from established brands. Read about their features, pros and cons and make an informed decision. Chances are you will be tempted to buy many kitchen appliances from the list and well, the good news is you won’t have to think twice before doing that, as there’s a good discount available on each one of the listed options. You must share this buying guide with others too so that they can also make the most of the sale season. All the kitchen appliances offer value for money and make for great investment for years to come. Amazon Sale 2023 is going to last only for a short while. So, shop now and add more and more things to your cart. 1. AGARO Elite Soup Maker, 1 Litre

Amazon Sale is the time when you can heavy discounts on kitchen appliances. (Pexels)

Effortlessly prepare delectable soups with the AGARO Elite Soup Maker. Its automatic blending and heating functions, along with 6 preset cooking modes, make soup-making a breeze. The copper motor and stainless-steel blades ensure efficient and precise blending, while the 900 Watts power provides quick results. Its sleek grey design adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen. Enhance your culinary experience with this versatile soup maker. Grab this kitchen appliance at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of AGARO Elite Soup Maker, 1 Litre:

Automatic Blending & Heating Functions

6 Preset Cooking Functions

Copper Motor

Stainless Steel Blades

2. USHA RC18GS1 Steamer 700 Watt Automatic Rice Cooker 1.8 litres

Simplify your cooking process with the USHA RC18GS1 Steamer Rice Cooker. Its powerful 700 Watt heating element ensures quick and efficient cooking, while the automatic features keep rice warm for up to 5 hours. The steamer, trivet plate, and other accessories make it a versatile addition to your kitchen. The 5-year warranty guarantees its durability and performance. Elevate your cooking experience with this reliable rice cooker. Grab this kitchen appliance at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of USHA RC18GS1 Steamer 700 Watt Automatic Rice Cooker 1.8 litres:

Powerful Heating Element

Keep Rice Warm for 5 Hours

Steamer and Trivet Plate Included

5 Years Warranty

Also read: Amazon Sale 2023: Up to 79% off jackets, sweaters and sweatshirts for women3. Wipro Vesta 1.2 l Outer Lid Multicooker Kettle

Experience the convenience of the Wipro Vesta Multi Cooker Kettle. With its unique features such as cool-touch body, dual temperature control, and triple protection, it ensures safe and efficient cooking. The 1.2-liter capacity and rust-free stainless steel construction make it an ideal choice for everyday cooking needs. The white colour and plastic build add a modern touch to your kitchen. Simplify your cooking tasks with this reliable multicooker. Grab this kitchen appliance at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of Wipro Vesta 1.2 l Outer Lid Multicooker Kettle:

Cool-Touch Body

Dual Temperature Control

Triple Protection Mechanism

Stainless Steel 304 Rust-Free Build

4. INALSA Sandwich Grill 750W Toast & Co

Make delicious sandwiches effortlessly with the INALSA Sandwich Grill. Its adjustable height control and floating plates ensure even toasting and grilling. The non-stick coating and automatic temperature cut-off with LED indicator guarantee hassle-free cooking and easy maintenance. The black and red design adds a contemporary touch to your kitchen decor. Elevate your breakfast and snack game with this efficient sandwich maker. Grab this kitchen appliance at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of INALSA Sandwich Grill 750W Toast & Co:

Adjustable Height Control

Floating Plates for Even Cooking

Non-Stick Coating

Automatic Temperature Cut-off with LED Indicator

5. AeroPress 10R11 Go Travel Coffee Maker, Grey

Indulge in rich, flavorful coffee on-the-go with the AeroPress 10R11 Go Travel Coffee Maker. Its compact and portable design makes it a perfect companion for your travels. The grey finish adds a touch of sophistication, while the efficient brewing process delivers a smooth and robust coffee experience. Easy to use and clean, it is a must-have for coffee enthusiasts who appreciate a great cup anywhere, anytime. Grab this kitchen appliance at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of AeroPress 10R11 Go Travel Coffee Maker:

Compact and Portable Design

Effortless Brewing Process

Durable Build for Travel Convenience

Easy to Use and Clean

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival: Fetch exciting coupons, deals on smartphones6. Pigeon Ruby 1.8 Litre Single pot (Aluminium) Electric rice cooker

Simplify your cooking routine with the Pigeon Ruby Electric Rice Cooker. Its 1.8-liter capacity and durable aluminium pot make it ideal for cooking various types of rice. The electric operation ensures quick and efficient cooking, while the single pot design makes it easy to use and clean. The sleek and compact build adds a modern touch to your kitchen counter. Enjoy hassle-free cooking with this reliable rice cooker. Grab this kitchen appliance at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of Pigeon Ruby 1.8 Litre Single pot (Aluminium) Electric rice cooker:

1.8 Litre Capacity

Aluminum Pot for Efficient Cooking

Electric Operation for Convenience

Easy to Use and Clean

7. AGARO Classic Portable Yogurt Maker, 1.2L Capacity, Electric, Grey and White

Enjoy homemade yoghourt effortlessly with the AGARO Classic Portable Yoghourt Maker. Its 1.2-liter capacity and electric operation make yoghourt preparation convenient and quick. The sleek grey and white design adds a contemporary touch to your kitchen, while the portable feature allows you to enjoy fresh yoghourt anywhere. Make healthy and delicious yoghourt at home with this user-friendly yoghourt maker. Grab this kitchen appliance at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of AGARO Classic Portable Yogurt Maker, 1.2L Capacity, Electric:

1.2-liter Capacity for Ample Yoghourt Preparation

Electric Operation for Convenience

Sleek Grey and White Design

Portable Feature for On-the-go Enjoyment

8. INALSA Electric Chopper Bullet Inox- 450 Watts

Effortlessly chop, mince, and puree with the INALSA Electric Chopper Bullet Inox. Its 450-watt pure copper motor and twin blade technology ensure efficient and precise chopping. The 900 ml capacity and one-touch operation make it a versatile and user-friendly kitchen appliance. The black and silver finish adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen decor. Simplify your food preparation tasks with this reliable electric chopper. Grab this kitchen appliance at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of INALSA Electric Chopper Bullet Inox- 450 Watts:

450 Watts Pure Copper Motor for Efficient Chopping

Twin Blade Technology for Precise Results

900 ml Capacity for Ample Food Processing

One-Touch Operation for User Convenience

9. Wipro Vesta Electric Egg Boiler, 360 Watts, White, Standard (VB021070)

Enjoy perfectly boiled eggs with the Wipro Vesta Electric Egg Boiler. Its 360-watt power and stainless steel body ensure quick and efficient boiling, capable of preparing up to 7 eggs at a time. The three boiling modes and automatic shut-down feature provide precise and safe cooking. The white finish adds a sleek and modern touch to your kitchen. Simplify your egg preparation process with this reliable egg boiler. Grab this kitchen appliance at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of Wipro Vesta Electric Egg Boiler, 360 Watts:

360 Watts Power for Quick Boiling

Stainless Steel Body for Durability

Boils up to 7 Eggs at a Time

Three Boiling Modes and Automatic Shut-Down for Precise Cooking

10. Usha FP 3811 Food Processor 1000 Watts Copper Motor, Black and Steel

Upgrade your kitchen with the Usha FP 3811 Food Processor. Its powerful 1000-watt copper motor and 13 included accessories make it a versatile and efficient appliance for various food preparation tasks. The premium stainless steel finish adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen decor. Enjoy hassle-free and convenient food processing with this high-quality and durable food processor. Grab this kitchen appliance at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of Usha FP 3811 Food Processor 1000 Watts Copper Motor:

Powerful 1000 Watts Copper Motor for Efficient Processing

13 Accessories Included for Versatile Usage

Premium Stainless Steel Finish for Durability and Style

User-Friendly and Easy to Clean

Pros and cons

Product Pros Cons AGARO Elite Soup Maker, 1 Litre Automatic functions, Versatile, Powerful blending Limited capacity USHA RC18GS1 Steamer 700 Watt Automatic Rice Cooker 1.8 litres Efficient cooking, Keep warm feature, Includes accessories Limited color options Wipro Vesta 1.2 l Outer Lid Multicooker Kettle Cool-touch body, Dual temperature control, Rust-free build Limited capacity INALSA Sandwich Grill 750W Toast & Co Adjustable height control, Even cooking, Easy maintenance Limited color options AeroPress 10R11 Go Travel Coffee Maker, Grey Compact design, Portable, Efficient brewing process Limited capacity Pigeon Ruby 1.8 Litre Single pot (Aluminium) Electric rice cooker Durable build, Easy to use and clean, Sleek design Limited advanced features AGARO Classic Portable Yogurt Maker, 1.2L Capacity Easy homemade yogurt, Portable, Electric operation Limited color options INALSA Electric Chopper Bullet Inox- 450 Watts Efficient chopping, Large capacity, Easy operation Limited speed settings Wipro Vesta Electric Egg Boiler, 360 Watts Quick boiling, Stainless steel body, Multiple boiling modes Limited capacity Usha FP 3811 Food Processor 1000 Watts Copper Motor Powerful motor, Versatile accessories, Premium finish Relatively expensive

Best value for money:

The AeroPress 10R11 Go Travel Coffee Maker offers the best value for money with its durable build, compact design, and efficient brewing process. It allows coffee enthusiasts to enjoy a rich and robust cup of coffee on-the-go, making it a versatile and practical investment. Its ease of use and portability, coupled with the exceptional coffee it produces, make it a must-have for those who appreciate high-quality coffee without compromising on convenience.

Best deal:

With an incredible discount on the AGARO Classic Portable Yoghourt Maker, it is clearly the best deal for health-conscious consumers. This kitchen appliance enables effortless homemade yoghourt preparation, adding convenience and health benefits to your lifestyle. Don't miss the chance to enjoy fresh and nutritious yoghourt at an unbeatable price, making it an essential addition to your kitchen arsenal during this sale.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

