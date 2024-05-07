Amazon Sale 2024: Grab up to 55% off on top load, front load washing machines from Samsung, LG on last day of sale

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 will end on May 7, 2024 and if you haven't made any purchases and availed the attractive discounts on all kinds of products, it is about time you did. One category of home appliances that can give many options is washing machines. Check out the various kinds that are part of this sale - fully automatic washing machines - front load and top load, semi automatic washing machines and then dryers. Amazon Summer Sale 2024: Hurry and avail the last of discounts on washing machines.

Don't overthink, go ahead and make your purchases today!





Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Fully automatic front load washing machines, up to 43% off

Fully automatic front load washing machines are efficient with water and energy usage. They provide gentle yet thorough cleaning, suitable for different kinds of fabrics an come with advanced features for various wash cycles. Check out the best deals on them from top brands now.

Check out other deals on fully automatic front load washing machines

Fully automatic top load washing machines, up to 38% off

One of the main advantages of using a fully automatic top load washing machines is the convenience it offers in loading and unloading of laundry. It also provides efficient cleaning with versatile wash programmes, making it suitable for diverse laundry needs. Make the most of the discounts of this collection of washing machines during the Amazon Summer Sale 2024.

Check out other deals on fully automatic top load washing machines

Semi automatic top load washing machines, up to 54% off

Semi-automatic top load washing machines is a good option for price sensitive buyers. They offer manual intervention alongside automated functions. They provide flexibility in water usage and washing duration, suitable for those seeking cost-effective laundry solutions with some control.

Check out other deals on semi automatic top load washing machines

Conclusion

If you are homemaker or a working professional, laundry work can pull you down. Investing in a good washing machine can go a long way in easing work at home. Whether it is fully automatic machine or a semi automatic one, a washing machine is an asset.

Explore more stories on Amazon Sale 2024



Amazon Sale 2024: Mega discounts on ACs, air coolers and fans, from 21 to 57% off on items from Crompton, Bajaj, Daikin



Amazon Sale 2024: Refrigerator deals revealed, Samsung, LG, Godrej fridges at up to 55% discount



Amazon Summer Sale: Give your kitchen a total makeover with kitchen appliances at up to 70% off

FAQs on washing machines:

Do fully automatic washing machines use more water than semi-automatic ones?

Fully automatic washing machines typically use water more efficiently than semi-automatic models. They adjust water levels based on the load size, minimizing water wastage.

Can I add clothes midway through a wash cycle in a fully automatic machine?

Most fully automatic washing machines do not allow adding clothes once the cycle has started due to their sealed design. However, some models feature a "pause" option for adding missed items.

Do semi-automatic washing machines require a constant water supply?

Semi-automatic washing machines do not require a constant water supply. They usually have separate compartments for washing and rinsing, allowing manual filling and draining of water.

Can I customize wash cycles in a semi-automatic washing machine?

Semi-automatic washing machines offer limited customization compared to fully automatic ones. However, users can adjust wash time and intensity manually, providing some level of customization.

Can I use bleach in a top load fully automatic washing machine?

Yes, you can use bleach in a top load fully automatic washing machine. Follow the manufacturer's instructions for the proper amount and the recommended bleach dispenser, if available.

How much detergent should I use in a front load fully automatic washing machine?

Front load fully automatic washing machines typically require less detergent compared to top load machines. Follow the detergent manufacturer's guidelines and adjust based on load size and soil level.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.





