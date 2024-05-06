Amazon Sale 2024: Mega discounts on ACs, air coolers and fans, from 21 to 57% off on items from Crompton, Bajaj, Daikin

There are just two days left for Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 to end. If you are yet to jump on the bandwagon, you'd better hurry up. There are amazing discounts (but it fast getting over) on a host of cooling solutions such as air conditioners (AC), air coolers and fans. Amazon Summer Sale 2024: Get impressive discounts on ACs, air coolers and fans!

We have curated a list of all such products that are part of this sale. So hurry, don't waste time and add products to your cart.

Best deals on air conditioners, up to 31% off

As summer peaks in many parts of India and rest of India prepares for the worst, it is time to invest in best air conditioners. Apart from cooling your spaces, ACs also help dehumidify the room. Check out our top options.

Daikin's 1.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC boasts copper components, an anti-bacterial filter, and a pristine white design with model ATKL60UV16.

Panasonic's 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC offers 7-in-1 convertible modes, True AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, and a copper condenser in the 2024 model, boasting white elegance.

3. Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

Panasonic's 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC features a copper condenser, 7-in-1 convertible modes, True AI Mode, 4-way swing, and PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter in the 2024 model, presenting in pristine white.



Explore other top deals on air conditioners here



Best deals on air coolers, up to 45% off

If air conditioners is beyond your budget, then air coolers is a good option. Particularly effective in regions which face dry heat, air coolers are great to deal with intense heat. We have bunched together some of the best options that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale 2024.

Bajaj's PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler offers Dura marine pump, 3-year warranty, TurboFan Technology, powerful air throw, and portability in white.

5. Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home

Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler features honeycomb pad, powerful blower, i-Pure Technology, and low power consumption in white design.

Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler offers 75L capacity, Everlast Pump, auto-fill feature, 4-way air deflection, high-density honeycomb pads in white and teal.



Explore other deals on air coolers





Best deals on fans, up to 57% off

Fans has been our go-to device/gadget for decades when it comes to dealing with Indian summer heat. While the market for air conditioners and air coolers has seen steady growth, the importance of fans never really goes away. Check out the top deals on fans.

Bajaj Frore 1200 mm (48") 1 Star Rated Ceiling Fans feature BEE star energy efficiency, rust-free coating, high air delivery, and a 2-year warranty in brown.

Amazon Basics High Speed 55 Watt Oscillating Pedestal Fan offers a 400mm sweep length, high-speed performance, and comes in white (without remote).

Crompton HighFlo Wave Plus 400-MM (16 inch) 60W Oscillating Wall Fan features KD White design for efficient air circulation.

Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA 1200 mm (48 inch) Ceiling Fan offers efficient cooling with a 1-star rating in Lustre Brown.





Explore other deals on fans

Conclusion

Amazon Summer Sale 2024 is a great time to upgrade your cooling solutions at home or at office. On sale are products from leading brands that you will not regret buying from.

