Amazon Summer Appliance Fest: Get up to 75% off on coolers, ceiling fans, juicers and more

Summers are here and it’s time to upgrade your home appliances to ensure a comfortable season. While air conditioners and refrigerators are important, they’re not the only appliances that matter. During summers, especially the harsh Indian summers, you also need energy efficient ceiling fans that save electricity bills, juicers that give you fresh homemade juice and keep you hydrated, coolers that keep spaces cool even during the times of power outages, water purifiers, which ensure that you never run out of fresh water to drink, and ice cream makers that give you preservative-free ice cream right in the comfort of your home.

Amazon is also offering cashback offer on specific products. (Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

Separately, these devices cost a lot of money. However, Amazon is hosting the Summer Appliance Fest in India as a part of which it is offering up to 45 percent off on the purchase of various home appliances. In addition to product category discounts, the company is also offering cashback offers and additional discounts on purchases made using various banking cards. So, if you want to make your home ready for summers, here are our top recommendations for you.

Best deals on coolers, get up to 35% off

Coolers are one of the most budget friendly ways to stay comfortable at home during the scorching summer months. Unlike ACs, they consume less power, they are compatible with inverters, which makes them particularly useful during power cuts, they work well in ventilated spaces, and they add moisture to dry air — making them ideal for dry Indian summers. So, if you are planning to upgrade your cooler or bring a new one to your home, now would be the right time to do so as Amazon is offering a discount of up to 60 percent to the interested buyers during its Summer Appliance Fest. In addition to this, the company is offering a discount of up to ₹2,500 on credit card payments and credit card EMIs along with cashback of up to ₹300 on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card. Here are our top offers for you.

Best deals on ceiling fans, get up to 60% off

Ceiling fans are one of those all-weather appliances that run 24 x 7. In summers, they become particularly helpful in circulating cooled air in a space and cooling in general. Your ACs may not work during power outages, coolers may stop working due to issues in motors, but ceiling fans, they never falter. This makes having energy efficient ceiling fans more important. This is where BLDC ceiling fans come in. They offer a smart, energy-efficient way to stay cool without driving up electricity bills. They are powered by advanced brushless motors that consume up to 60% less power than conventional models while delivering consistent, high-speed airflow. Many models also come with remote controls, smart features, and inverter compatibility for uninterrupted comfort. During the Amazon Summer Appliance Fest, BLDC fans are available at a discount of up to 60%. Buyers can maximise cooling using their credit cards and credit card EMIs. They can save up to ₹2,500 this way.

Best deals on electric juicer, get up to 65% off

Fresh juice is one of the best ways to stay hydrated during the harsh Indian summers and an electric juicer makes doing that incredibly effortless. From citrus juices to smoothies, it helps you prepare healthy beverages in minutes while preserving essential vitamins. It’s a smarter alternative to packaged drinks, giving you full control over ingredients and sugar levels. Amazon is offering a discount of up to 65% on the purchase of electric juicers during the Amazon Summer Appliance Fest. Buyers can save up to ₹2,500 more on payments made using credit cards and credit card EMIs. So, if an electric juicer is what you plan to buy, here are our top picks for you.

Best deals on water purifiers, get up to 55% off

The risk of dehydration increases during a rise in temperatures. This makes having a reliable water purifier essential for every home. It ensures access to clean, safe drinking water by removing impurities, bacteria, and harmful chemicals, which in turn, protects your family from seasonal illnesses. Modern purifiers also enhance taste while retaining essential minerals. So, if you are planning to upgrade the water purifier in your home Amazon is offering a discount of up to 55% during its ongoing Summer Appliance Fest. Additionally, buyers can save up to ₹2,500 more on credit card transactions and credit card EMIs. Here are our top deals for you.

Best deals on ice cream makers, get up to 75% off

Nothing beats the joy of having ice creams during summers. While most store bought ice creams are full of artificial flavours and preservatives, homemade ones are made of fresh ingredients, healthier and incredibly easy to whip up.From classic vanilla to fruit-based sorbets and healthy low-sugar options, you get complete control over ingredients and flavours. So, if an ice cream maker is what you are trying to add to your kitchen this summer, we have curated a list of the best deals available on Amazon India right now. For the unversed, the company is offering a discount of up to 75% on the purchase of ice cream makers during its Summer Appliance Fest. Buyers can save more on credit card payments and credit card EMIs.

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of coolers, ceiling fans, juicers, water purifiers and ice cream makers. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of coolers, ceiling fans, juicers, water purifiers and ice cream makers across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their features, utility and factors affecting their efficiency. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying summer appliances in India Which type of cooler is best for large rooms? Desert coolers with large water tanks and powerful airflow are ideal for bigger spaces like living rooms or halls.

Do BLDC fans work on inverter power? Yes, they are highly efficient and run longer on inverters due to low power consumption.

Which water purifier is best for home use? RO+UV+UF purifiers are ideal for areas with high TDS levels, while UV purifiers suit low TDS water.

How often should I service my water purifier? Servicing is recommended every 3–6 months, depending on usage and water quality.

How long does it take to make ice cream in a machine? Most machines take 20–40 minutes, depending on the recipe and model.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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