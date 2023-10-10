Amazon's Big Sale of 2023: Samsung vs One Plus smartphones' best deals

In the present age and day, smartphones have become an inseparable part of everyone’s life. It is rather advisable to go for a gadget that optimizes your time and productivity than to only focus on its looks and design. In this regard, we bring you all the top-rated and efficient smartphone models from famous brands like One Plus and Samsung. For the reader’s convenience, we have extensively listed all the product details and pros and cons of every product along with the best overall and value-for-money product. Scroll on to learn more about these efficient smartphones and choose the one that matches your preferences and requirements.

Find the best deals on top brands like Samsung and One Plus smartphones.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Up to 40% off on top mobile brands

1. One Plus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

Equipped with a 108 MP camera with an electronic Image stabilization feature that reduces and compensates for the effect of a shaky hand while capturing an Image, The one plus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G makes for one of the best smartphones on this list. It also comes with a depth-assist lens that helps the user capture great snapshots. With 8 GB virtual RAM and a rapid Snapdragon 695 chipset, the user can switch smoothly and efficiently between different mobile applications. Additionally, this smartphone is available at 500 off with a coupon at the Amazon Big Sale 2023.

Specifications of One Plus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Brand: OnePlus

OS ‎OxygenOS

RAM: ‎8 GB

Product Dimensions: 7.6 x 0.8 x 16.6 cm; 195 Grams

Color: ‎Pastel Lime

Display technology: ‎AMOLED

Connectivity technologies: ‎Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

Special features ‎Rear Camera, Camera

Pros Cons Unique color Not a very lightweight product

2. One Plus 11R 5G

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The One Plus 11 5G possesses a Display screen of 6.7 inches with a screen resolution of 2772 X 1240 pixels and 450 pixels per inch providing a decent viewing experience to the user. It is quite a hit among those who love to indulge in mobile gaming as it offers a smooth gaming experience with its invincible smooth and efficient gameplay from a hyper-boost gaming engine. Such rapid and smooth technology leads to the heating up of the device. With the One Plus, you wouldn’t have to worry about it as it has a Cryo-velocity cooling feature. The Amazon big sale is here as this smartphone remains available at 1000 off with a coupon and a no-cost EMI for 12 months.

Specifications of One Plus 11R 5G:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Brand: One plus

OS: ‎Oxygen OS

Color: ‎Sonic Black

Product Dimensions: ‎7.4 x 0.9 x 16.3 cm; 205 Grams

Connectivity technologies: ‎Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

Special features ‎: Fast Charging Support, Stereo Speakers, Dual SIM, Always On Display, Built-In GPS

Pros Cons Dual SIM feature It is not water-resistant

3. One Plus Nord CE 3 5G

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The One Plus Nord CE 3 5G has two powerful speakers and Dolby ATMOS sound that promises sound clarity and allows the buyer to dive deep into their favorite music, movie, or videos. It gives the user a powerful and dynamic listening experience that makes this one of the most significant features of the Nord CE 3 5G Smartphone. Furthermore, it comprises an enhanced touch response that ensures smooth functioning while tapping or swiping the screen. At the Amazon big sale, this device is available at 500 off with a coupon with a no-cost EMI for six months.

Specifications of One Plus Nord CE 3 5G:

Brand: One Plus

OS: Oxygen OS

RAM: 8 GB

Product Dimensions: 7.6 x 0.8 x 16.3 cm; 184 Grams

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Special features: Fingerprint Scanner, Camera, Fast Charging

Form factor: ‎Bar

Color: ‎Aqua Surge

Pros Cons 80w quick and fast charging No 3.5mm audio jack

4. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Are you looking for a smartphone that gives you high-performance quality and simultaneously impresses you with its impeccable looks and design? Then this smartphone is made for you! At the Amazon Big Sale, this Samsung smartphone is listed at an affordable price with a no-cost EMI for six months. The 'no-shake camera' feature enables users to capture great shots even in a moving vehicle. The performance and speed of this smartphone are also impeccable. Additionally, the good-quality graphics and colors are coupled with a bright display. Lastly, the text on the screen is clear, crisp, and readable.

Specifications Samsung Galaxy M34 5G:

Brand: Samsung

OS: Android 13.0

RAM: ‎6 GB

Product Dimensions: 0.9 x 7.7 x 16.2 cm; 208 Grams

Connectivity technologies: ‎Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, NFC

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Special features ‎:Fast Charging Support, Dual SIM, Mobile Hotspot Capability.

Pros Cons Built-in GPS feature Front camera quality could have been better

5. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M14 boasts superfast 5G technology with a 2.4GH 5nm processor with the latest Android 13 that promises a super-efficient and smooth functioning of this smartphone. With 13 5g bands, the device ensures that the network runs uninterrupted and you experience a hassle-free connectivity. Another feature that makes it a class apart is the voice clarity. It provides voice clarity while canceling unwanted background noises for a smooth calling experience. At the Amazon big sale, you can avail of the offer where this smartphone remains available at a reasonable rate with no cost EMI for six months.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M14 5G:

Brand: Samsung

OS: ‎Android 13.0

RAM: ‎6 GB

Product Dimensions: 0.9 x 7.7 x 16.7 cm; 206 Grams

Connectivity technologies: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

Color: ‎Icy Silver

Special features: Mobile Hotspot Capability, Built-In GPS

Pros Cons Expandable Memory No charger available with the product

6. Samsung Galaxy M13

The Samsung Galaxy M13 possesses up to 12GB RAM with RAM Plus. It also has a 128GB internal memory that provides the user with more storage space for music applications, videos, movies, and all additional data. You also wouldn’t have to worry about your cloud storage. It comprises a dual SIM feature and a super-powered battery that lasts long hours. This Samsung smartphone is perfect for moderate to heavy users as it manages multiple applications smoothly. Furthermore, it has a multi-layered security system that protects all the data and your phone’s information. All these features and specifications make this phone an ideal purchase.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M13:

Brand: Samsung

OS: ‎Android 12.0

RAM: 6 GB

Product Dimensions: ‎0.9 x 7.7 x 16.5 cm; 207 Grams

Connectivity technologies: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

Audio Jack: 3.5 mm

Color: ‎Aqua Green

Special features:, Up to 12GB RAM with RAM Plus, Octa Core Processor.

Pros Cons Pocket-friendly product Design could have been better

7. One Plus Nord 3 5G

With a 50 MP SONY IMX890 sensor, 4 cm Macro lens, and 112-degree Ultra Wide camera that helps you to capture larger shots. It enables you to zoom out for quite a wider field of view. Also, it has turbo-powered night shots with which you can capture perfect snaps even at night, as it comes with two punch combos of OIS and TurboRAW algorithm that reduces blur and enhances bright color. At the Amazon big sale, this smartphone is available at 1,000 off with a coupon and a no-cost EMI for nine months.

Specifications of One Plus Nord 3 5G:

Brand: One Plus

OS: ‎Oxygen OS

RAM: ‎8 GB

Product Dimensions: ‎7.5 x 0.8 x 16.3 cm; 192 Grams

Color: Tempest Gray

Connectivity technologies: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

Special features ‎Fingerprint Scanner, Gorilla Glass, Camera.

Pros Cons Rapid-charging It is neither water nor dustproof

8. One Plus 11 5G

The One Plus 11 5G has a third-generation Hasselblad camera that ensures good-quality snapshots and videos without disturbance. From the looks to build quality and design, the One Plus smartphone packs all great features and specifications that make this item a worthy purchase! The Dual “Reality’ speakers powered by Dolby Atmos offer a cinematic audio experience. Furthermore, The DOLBY Vision HDR allows you to have an ultra-vivid picture quality with bright colors and contrast. At 4000 off with a coupon and a no-cost EMI for 12 months, grab this gadget at the Amazon Big Sale 2023

Specifications of One Plus 11 5G:

Brand: One Plus

OS: ‎Oxygen: OS

RAM: ‎16 GB

Product Dimensions: 7.5 x 0.9 x 16.3 cm; 205 Grams

Connectivity technologies: ‎Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

Color: Titan Black

Special features : Gorilla Glass, Hasselblad camera

Pros Cons Fingerprint Scanner feature

9. Samsung Galaxy M04

Samsung Galaxy M04 is equipped with up to 8 GB RAM with RAM PLUS with which you can easily multitask and switch smoothly and frequently between different mobile applications. The 64 GB Storage is expandable up to 1TB which can easily accommodate all your music, videos, and other documents. It is suitable for daily tasks but it might not be appropriate for high-performance gaming. Games that require high-quality graphics do not function well with this smartphone. All the other features and specifications are mentioned below.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M04:

Brand: Samsung

OS ‎Android: 12.0

RAM: ‎4 GB

Product Dimensions: ‎0.9 x 7.6 x 16.4 cm; 188 Grams

Connectivity technologies: ‎Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

Special features‎: Dual SIM, Expandable Memory, , Built-In GPS,

Audio Jack: 3.5 mm

Color: Sea Glass Green

Pros Cons Ergonomically-designed product Camera-quality could be improved

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Up to 45% off on smartphones

10. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G

With its premium design and display, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G is undoubtedly one of the best smartphones among its contemporaries. It hosts a superior metal finish with a powerful camera feature. Furthermore, it offers a lag-free and high-quality gaming experience with a strong performance, sharp display, and decent battery backup. With its corning gorilla glass 5, it helps maintain the durability of the product. Also, it comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust-resistant features. At the Amazon Big Sale 2023, you can easily purchase it at a no-cost EMI for nine months.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G:

Brand: Samsung

OS ‎Android 13.0

Color:‎Graphite

RAM: 8 GB

Product Dimensions: 0.8 x 7.7 x 15.8 cm; 209 Grams

Connectivity technologies: ‎Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, NFC

Special features: ‎Fast Charging Support, Dual SIM, Other display features ‎Wireless

Audio Jack: ‎USB Type-C

Color:‎Graphite

Pros Cons Water-resistant quality Could be a little expensive for some buyers

Top 3 feature for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 One Plus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Attractive color Unique design 120Hz high refresh rate One Plus 11R 5G Quick charging Stereo speakers Built –in GPS feature One Plus Nord CE 3 5G Good-quality camera Durable Powerful speakers Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Light on pockets High-quality graphics No-shake camera feature Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Reasonable pricing Attractive color Voice clarity feature Samsung Galaxy M13 Fingerprint sensor feature Auto data switching Dual-SIM feature One Plus Nord 3 5G Decent storage capacity High-quality camera Super-fluid display quality feature One Plus 11 5G Durable product Gorilla glass Bright colors Samsung Galaxy M04 Expandable memory Good battery-backup Suitable for gamers Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G Lag-free functioning Dustproof product Attractive color and design

Best overall product

Every smartphone listed in this compilation is of top-notch quality but if we have to choose one as the best overall product, the One PLUS Nord CE 3 5G smartphone would surely score the highest. It offers great features and specifications at a decent price. It has an impeccable camera quality with a high screen resolution for better viewing experience.

Best value for money

For Rs. 12,990, The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is equipped with a faster network, ample connectivity technology options, and an enhanced display of sturdy Gorilla Glass 5. The Smartphone comes with a dual speaker one at the top and bottom with a Dolby ATMOS speaker. All this is available at an affordable price for the buyers.

How to find a perfect smartphone that would cater to all your requirements?

To find a perfect smartphone that would cater to all your requirements, there are certain factors that one should take into consideration. From screen resolution, display, and screen size to storage capacity, everything should be checked before investing in a smartphone. One should also keep in mind the budget that you set up for a smartphone and the features being offered in the same. You can also go on different platforms and search through technical reviews and compare various brands of smartphones and their prices.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!