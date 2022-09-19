One Plus announces Nord smartwatch, expected to cost less than 10,000

OnePlus has announced its plans to launch its first Nord series smartwatch in India soon. Sharing the teaser on Twitter, the company said, “Get Moving with the all new OnePlus Nord Smartwatch. Coming Soon!”

Along with this, OnePlus also shared a link to the upcoming smartwatch’s web page that will give a first full look of the smartwatch. The teaser page comes with a Notify Me button for the users to subscribe if they are interested in receiving future updates about the launch of Nord Smartwatch from the company.

In the image shared by OnePlus, one can see the semi-veiled design of the upcoming watch. It shows a rectangular-shaped dial of the watch with round corners. The smartwatch also seems to flaunt a multi-functional button placed on the right edge of the smartwatch, Hindustan Times business publication Livemint reported.

OnePlus Nord Smartwatch is expected to come with a distinct strap. It is expected that the company will offer the smartwatch in three colour options: Black, White and Gold.

Get Moving with the all new OnePlus Nord Smartwatch. Coming Soon! https://t.co/jmI62kY6ya pic.twitter.com/6i1orAYQSn — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) September 19, 2022

Looking at the smartwatch market trends, it is believed that OnePlus Nord Smartwatch will also have different health features. It may include a SpO2 sensor, a heart rate monitoring sensor, a sleep tracker, a workout tracker, along with a dedicated exercise monitor. The smartwatch may also possess daily activity tracking, and Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity.

The report expects that the OnePlus Nord Smartwatch will be priced below Rs.10,000. It is believed to be placed lower than the price of the existing OnePlus Smartwatch, which carries a cost of Rs.14,999.

The exclusive page announced along with the teaser has multiple hints about the OnePlus Nord Smartwatch features. According to the website, on September 20, the company will reveal what seems to be an unlock feature of the smartwatch. Later, it may reveal display features on September 24. Subsequently, with a gap of two days it will reveal all the features one after the other by September 28. The OnePlus Nord Smartwatch website also offers various lucky draws for the users.

