AMD launches new GPUs for AI and gaming, alongside workstation processors at Computex 2025: Details

Computex 2025 is in full swing, and just like most years, there have been a slew of new product-based announcements. Now, the latest one comes from AMD. During a press conference in Taipei, AMD unveiled a range of new products across its Ryzen and Radeon lineups. This includes new graphics cards, workstation processors, workstation graphics cards, and Copilot+ PCs from Asus. Here's all you need to know. AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT gets up to 16GB GDDR6 memory.(AMD)

New GPUs For Better Gaming And AI Power

AMD revealed the Radeon RX 9060 XT, which features up to 16 GB of GDDR6 RAM. The company claims that this card offers double the ray tracing performance compared to the previous generation, making the card quite future-proof and allowing gamers to play their games on max settings. AMD says that this GPU will be available later in the year and will have a $299 MRP for the 8GB variant and $349 MRP for the 16 GB variant.

AMD also announced the Radeon AI Pro R9700 workstation graphics card, intended for AI-powered workstations. AMD says these can provide up to 4x better performance compared to the last generation and feature better AMD ROCm on Radeon support, which in simpler terms, results in better GPU performance in AI and computer workloads for better AI-centric development.

New Workstation Processors

The Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series and 9000 WX Series are brand new workstation processors built on AMD's Zen 5 architecture. AMD says they offer much better performance and efficiency and provide enterprise-grade AMD Pro technology.

New Copilot+ PCs by Asus

AMD, in collaboration with Asus, also announced the Asus Expert P series Copilot+ PCs. These will be powered by AMD Ryzen AI Pro 300 series processors and are claimed to offer 50+ TOPS of NPU power for better performance during AI workloads.

