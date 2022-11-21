Android phones with built-in Alexa to lose this key ability. Check details

For Android devices with built-in Alexa, Amazon is ending a ‘key ability’, with March 31, 2023, being the day, after which users of the ‘Alexa Built-In’ phones will not be able to use the said ability.

According to GeekWire, which reported the development, the tech giant is removing from such handsets, the voice assistant's ability to be activated with voice commands from anywhere in the phone, including the lock screen, even if the Alexa app is not open.

In messages to users this week, Amazon informed them this systemwide hands-free service is officially ending in March next year, said GeekWire.

“We regularly review our features to ensure we are investing in services that will delight customers, and have decided to suspend support for this feature,” confirmed a company spokesperson to the website.

In addition, although no reason was offered behind the decision, the spokesperson said Amazon will ‘continue to invest in the Alexa experience within the Alexa app to provide customers with a seamless way to access their favourite features, and experiences.’

However, even after the service ends for when the app is closed, users will be able to use it when the app is open.

