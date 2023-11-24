AO smith water geyser: 10 Best picks for your home

Water geysers have been an important part of the modern lifestyle, providing a convenient and efficient solution for heating water in homes. In this era of technological advancements, the AO Smith water geyser stands out as a reliable and innovative choice for meeting your hot water needs. With a commitment to quality and a legacy of over a century, AO Smith has established itself as a leading brand in the water heating industry.

As we navigate the options available in the market, it becomes crucial to make an informed decision to ensure that our homes are equipped with the best-in-class appliances. In this comprehensive guide, we go into the world of AO Smith water geysers, presenting the 10 best picks that seamlessly blend performance, energy efficiency, and cutting-edge technology to enhance your daily life.

These water geysers from AO Smith are designed to cater to various requirements, whether you need a compact solution for a small apartment or a high-capacity unit to serve a larger household. Each geyser is meticulously crafted with advanced features such as energy-saving modes, rapid heating capabilities, and user-friendly interfaces. The durability and reliability of AO Smith products make them a trusted choice among homeowners seeking longevity and performance in their water heating appliances.

Join us on a journey through the top 10 AO Smith water geysers, where we explore their unique features, energy-saving technologies, and the practical benefits they bring to your home. Whether you prioritize eco-friendly solutions, space-saving designs, or the latest innovations in water heating, AO Smith has a geyser tailored to meet your specific preferences.

Product List

1. AO Smith HSE-SFS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser)

Crafted by the trusted brand AO Smith, this water heater is a beacon of reliability and innovation. With a capacious 15-liter storage capacity and a powerful 2000 Watts, it ensures a consistent and satisfying supply of hot water for your household needs. Designed with your safety and convenience in mind, this AO Smith Geyser features a factory-set thermostat to prevent water from exceeding 75°C, and a double protection system with thermal cut-out and a multi-function safety valve. The outer body, made of high-quality ABS Plastic, not only exudes superior glossiness but also ensures durability. The inner tank boasts Blue Diamond Glass Lining for double corrosion resistance, guaranteeing a longer lifespan. Embrace energy efficiency with its BEE 5 Star rating, promising maximum savings on your energy bills. Trust in the durability of this water heater, backed by a 5-year warranty on the inner tank, 2 years on the glass-coated heating element, and an additional 2-year comprehensive warranty. Invest in comfort, efficiency, with this outstanding AO Smith water geyser.

Specifications of AO Smith HSE-SFS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser)

Brand: AO Smith Product Dimensions: 38.3W x 34.9H Centimeters Special Feature: Rustproof,Low power consumption Colour: White Body with Red Panel

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pros Cons Quick Heating with 2000 Watts Requires Adequate Installation Space Comprehensive 2-Year Warranty

2. AO Smith EWS-3 Glass Lined 3 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater (Geyser)

AO Smith EWS-3 Glass Lined 3 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater (Geyser) is a compact geyser that brings instant warmth to your daily life. This AO Smith water geyser, designed for efficiency and convenience, packs a powerful 3000 Watts within its sleek 3-liter capacity, making it perfect for small spaces and on-the-go hot water needs. Crafted with innovation, the inner tank features Blue Diamond Glass Lining, providing 2X corrosion resistance. The glass-coated heating element prevents scale formation, ensuring a longer lifespan. The inclusion of long-lasting anode rod technology, customized for hard water conditions, adds an extra layer of durability. This instant water heater is not just a purchase; it's an investment in comfort and convenience. Consult the Geyser Buyer's Guide for comprehensive insights, ensuring you make the right choice for your hot water needs.

Specifications: of

Brand: AO Smith Product Dimensions: 24.5W x 38.4H Centimeters Special Feature: Rust Proof,Durable Colour: White Wattage: 3000 Watts

Pros Cons Anode Rod Technology Requires Adequate Installation Space Glass-Coated Element

3. AO Smith HSE-SFS-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser)

AO Smith HSE-SFS-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) is designed to meet your family's hot water demands. This AO Smith Water Geyser boasts a capacious 25-liter storage capacity and a robust 2000 Watts of power, ensuring a consistent and ample supply of hot water. Safety is paramount, and this Water Geyser 2023 model incorporates a factory-set thermostat to prevent water temperatures from exceeding 75°C. The double protection system, featuring a thermal cut-out and a multi-function safety valve, further ensures your peace of mind. The outer body, crafted from high-quality ABS Plastic, not only adds a touch of sophistication with its superior glossiness but also guarantees durability. The inner tank, made of Blue Diamond Glass Lining, provides 2X corrosion resistance for an extended lifespan. With a BEE 5 Star rating, this AO Smith Water Geyser promises maximum energy savings, making it an environmentally conscious and cost-effective choice. Enjoy the reliability of this geyser, backed by a 5-year warranty on the inner tank, 2 years on the glass-coated heating element, and an additional 2-year comprehensive warranty. Invest in comfort, efficiency, and the trusted AO Smith legacy with this exceptional Water Geyser 2023 model.

Specifications: of AO Smith HSE-SFS-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater

Brand: AO Smith Special Feature: Actual Stdg. Loss Colour: White Body with Red Panel Wattage: 2000 Watts

Style: SHS-Red&White

Pros Cons Quick Heating with 2000 Watts Requires Adequate Installation Space Blue Diamond Glass Lining

4. AO Smith HAS-X1-015-RHS Storage 15 Liter Horizontal Water Heater (Geyser)

Designed for efficiency and space-saving elegance, this geyser is the epitome of innovation. With a 15-liter capacity and 2000 Watts of power, it ensures a consistent and ample supply of hot water for your daily needs. Crafted with precision, the RHS model optimizes space utilization with its horizontal storage design, making it an ideal choice for compact spaces. The Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank, offering 2X corrosion resistance, guarantees a prolonged product life. The metal outer body not only adds durability but also complements its sleek design. With a BEE 4-star rating and Advanced PUF Technology, this geyser stands as a green choice, emphasizing energy efficiency and reduced power consumption. AO Smith's commitment extends with an extended 7-year warranty on the inner tank, 2+2* years on the glass-coated heating element, and a 2-year comprehensive warranty. Make your best geyser selection with the AO Smith water geyser HAS-X1-015-RHS for a blend of performance, style, and sustainability.

Specifications of AO Smith HAS-X1-015-RHS Storage 15 Liter Horizontal Water Heater

Brand: AO Smith Product Dimensions: 50.9W x 33.8H Centimeters Colour: White Wattage: 2000 Watts Voltage: 250

Pros Cons Glass-Coated Heating Element Specific Mounting Space Needed Blue Diamond Glass Tank

Also read: Flipkart Diwali Sale is back, get up to 56% off on geysers from top brands

5. AO Smith SGS-GREEN-006 Storage 6 Litre 3KW Vertical Water Heater (Geyser)

AO Smith SGS-GREEN-006 Storage 6 Litre 3KW Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) is a space-saving solution designed to bring warmth to your daily routine. With a compact 6-liter capacity and a powerful 3000 Watts, this water geyser is ideal for quick and efficient heating, ensuring you have hot water at your fingertips. Crafted with innovation, the Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank provides 2X corrosion resistance, while the glass-coated heating element prevents scale formation, extending its life. The long-lasting anode rod, customized for hard water conditions, offers double the lifespan compared to a normal magnesium rod. Experience 33% faster heating with the Express Heat technology, a boon for busy mornings. This AO Smith water geyser not only prioritizes performance but also comes with a 7-year warranty on the inner tank, 2+2 years extended warranty on the glass-coated heating element, and a 2-year comprehensive warranty.

Specifications of AO Smith SGS-GREEN-006 Storage 6 Litre 3KW Vertical Water Heater

Brand: AO Smith Product Dimensions: 31.7W x 31.7H Centimeters Special Feature: Rust Proof,Durable,Fast Heating,Low power consumption Colour: White

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Pros Cons Long-Lasting Anode Rod Limited 6-Liter Capacity Express Heat Technology

6. AO Smith SDS-GREEN -025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser)

Meticulously designed by AO Smith, this geyser combines a capacious 25-liter storage capacity with 2000 Watts of power, ensuring a steady supply of hot water for your daily needs. The Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank provides 2X corrosion resistance, guaranteeing long-lasting durability. Crafted with innovation, the long-lasting anode rod, made from a custom alloy, works impeccably even in hard water conditions, doubling its lifespan compared to a standard magnesium rod. Enjoy the added benefit of free installation in select cities, facilitating a hassle-free setup. The glass-coated heating element prevents scale formation, extending the life of the heating element. Compact in size (44.4 cms X 44.4 cms X 38.3 cms) and backed by a 7-year warranty on the inner tank, 2+2* years extended warranty on the glass-coated heating element, and 2 years comprehensive warranty, this AO Smith water geyser promises reliability and comfort with inclusion of heater guide.

Specifications of AO Smith SDS-GREEN -025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater

Brand: AO Smith Product Dimensions: 44.4W x 44.4H Centimeters Special Feature : Rust Proof,Durable,Low power consumption Colour: White

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pros Cons Compact Product Dimensions No Included Additional Material Extended Warranty Period

7. AO Smith MiniBot 3 L Instant Water Geyser)

Crafted by AO Smith, a name synonymous with innovation and reliability, this water geyser offers a capacious 25-liter storage capacity and a robust 2000 Watts of power, ensuring a consistent and comfortable supply of hot water for your household. Featuring the advanced Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank, this geyser provides 2X corrosion resistance for long-lasting durability. The inclusion of a long-lasting anode rod, made from a custom alloy, ensures extended life, even in challenging hard water conditions. Installation is a breeze, with free installation available in select cities. Backed by a 7-year warranty on the inner tank, 2+2* years extended warranty on the glass-coated heating element, and a 2-year comprehensive warranty, this AO Smith water geyser is a reliable and efficient addition to your home with unmatched comfort.

Specifications of AO Smith MiniBot 3 L Instant Water Geyser)

Brand: AO Smith Product Dimensions: 23.6W x 31.7H Centimeters Special Feature: water heater Colour: White

Style: Indoor Installation

Pros Cons 5-Star Energy Rating Specific Warranty Conditions Corrosion-Resistant Tank

8. AO Smith HSE-SAS-010 10-Litre 2000-Watt Vertical Water Heater

Designed for the diverse water conditions in India, this storage water geyser ensures maximum protection against hard water and corrosion, guaranteeing longevity. With a 10-liter capacity and a powerful 2000 Watts, experience a steady supply of hot water within a temperature range of 25-75 degrees Celsius. The Blue Diamond glass-lined tank further enhances durability, ensuring reliability in every drop. Made in India's most modern water heater factory, this AO Smith water geyser is a symbol of quality and innovation. Backed by a robust 7-year warranty on the inner tank, 3 years extended warranty on the glass-coated heating element, and a 2-year comprehensive warranty, this water geyser provides peace of mind. Improve your bathing experience with the best in class AO Smith water geyser, delivering expert service and unmatched performance in every use.

Specifications of AO Smith HSE-SAS-010 10-Litre 2000-Watt Vertical Water Heater

Brand: AO Smith Product Dimensions: 30W x 55H Centimeters Colour: White Wattage: 2000 Watts

Voltage: 230 Volts

Pros Cons Expert Service Support Limited 10-Liter Capacity 7-Year Inner Tank Warranty

Also read: The ultimate guide to finding the best geyser for your home: A buyer's handbook

9.AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015-DG- SILVER Storage 15 Liter Water Heater (Geyser)

This AO Smith water geyser combines efficiency and style, featuring a 15-liter capacity and 2000 Watts of power to ensure a reliable supply of hot water for your needs. With a sleek silver design, it compliments your space seamlessly. Made with advanced technology, the Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank offers 2X corrosion resistance for durability. The geyser comes with a range of features, including a Smart Timer Mode for auto-on and auto-off, and a wireless remote for convenient control. Enjoy peace of mind with a 7-year warranty on the inner tank and 2+2* years extended warranty on the glass-coated heating element. With a BEE 4-star rating and Advanced PUF Technology for power savings, thisAO Smith water geyser is the epitome of efficiency and eco-friendliness.

Specifications of AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015-DG- SILVER Storage 15 Liter Water Heater

Brand:AO Smith Special Feature:water heater Colour:Silver Wattage:2000 Watts Voltage:270 Volts

Pros Cons Smart Timer Convenience Additional Charges for Installation Eco-Friendly Power Savings

10. AO Smith Elegance Slim Horizontal water heater Geysers White

AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015-DG-SILVER Storage 15 Liter Water Heater (Geyser) is made by AO Smith, a trusted name in water heating solutions, this water geyser combines style and efficiency. With a sleek silver design, it not only adds a touch of elegance to your bathroom but also delivers a reliable supply of hot water with its 15-liter capacity and 2000 Watts of power. Featuring a Blue Diamond Tank for 2X corrosion resistance, this AO Smith water geyser ensures long-lasting durability. The convenience of a wireless remote and the Smart Timer Mode, offering auto-on and auto-off functionality, make it user-friendly. With a BEE 4-Star rating and a 7-year warranty on the inner tank, this geyser is not just a utility but a smart and energy-efficient choice for your home. Bring home the AO Smith Water Geyser for a seamless blend of style and functionality.

Specifications of AO Smith Elegance Slim Horizontal water heater Geysers White

Brand: AO Smith Colour: white Maximum Operating Pressure: 8 Bars

Items in box: flexi pipe, mounting kit, user manual, warranty card

Pros Cons Smart Timer Convenience Specific Warranty Conditions User-Friendly Installation

Three best feature for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 AO Smith HSE-SFS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) Lower electricity bills Compact size and superior glossy finish Enduring performance AO Smith EWS-3 Glass Lined 3 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater (Geyser) Completely suitable for high pressure 8 bar pressure rating Designed for high rise buildings AO Smith HSE-SFS-025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) Enduring performance Designed for high rise building Peace of mind AO Smith HAS-X1-015-RHS Storage 15 Ltr Horizontal Water Heater (Geyser) Strong heavy gauge alloy steel tanks Glass coated heating element Energy-efficient PUF Injection Technology AO Smith SGS-GREEN-006 Storage 6 Litre 3KW Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) Faster heating Maximum energy savings with BEE 5 star racing Superior heating element AO Smith SDS-GREEN -025 Storage 25 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) Beautiful aesthetics to match your decor Unique dual tone fascia Easy temperature settings AO Smith MiniBot 3 L Instant Water Geyser custom alloy for extended lifespan. Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tank. Prevents scale formation AO Smith HSE-SAS-010 10-Litre 2000-Watt Vertical Water Heater 25-75°C for customized comfort. State-of-the-art manufacturing. Against hard water and corrosion AO Smith HeatBot-SZS-015-DG- SILVER Storage 15 Liter Water Heater (Geyser) Glass-Coated Heating Element Advance PUF Technology Efficient Inlet Water Diffuser AO Smith Elegance Slim Horizontal water heater Geysers 2X corrosion resistance. Convenient control. Inner tank assurance.

Best overall product

Experience unparalleled hot water convenience with the AO Smith HSE-SFS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser). Crafted by the trusted brand AO Smith, this water heater is a beacon of reliability and innovation. With a capacious 15-liter storage capacity and a powerful 2000 Watts, it ensures a consistent and satisfying supply of hot water for your household needs. Backed by a 5-year warranty on the inner tank, 2 years on the glass-coated heating element, and an additional 2-year comprehensive warranty, this water geyser combines efficiency, durability, and unmatched performance for ultimate comfort.

Best value for money product

Meet the compact one, the AO Smith EWS-3 Glass Lined 3 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater (Geyser), offering instant warmth to your daily life. Packed with a powerful 3000 Watts within its sleek 3-liter capacity, this geyser is perfect for small spaces and on-the-go hot water needs. With features like Blue Diamond Glass Lining and an extended 2+1* years warranty on the glass-coated heating element, AO Smith guarantees reliability. This instant water heater is not just a purchase; it's an investment in comfort and convenience, providing excellent value for your money.

How to choose the suitable AO smith water geyser?

Type of Geyser:AO Smith provides both instant and storage water geysers. Instant geysers heat water on demand and are suitable for quick hot water needs. Storage geysers store a specific amount of hot water for later use, ideal for consistent hot water supply. Energy Efficiency: Check the BEE star rating. Higher star ratings indicate greater energy efficiency. AO Smith geysers are typically rated 4 or 5 stars for optimal energy savings. Heating Element:Consider the type of heating element. AO Smith geysers often feature glass-coated heating elements that prevent scale formation, ensuring a longer lifespan and efficient heating. Tank Material:The tank material influences durability and corrosion resistance. AO Smith geysers commonly feature Blue Diamond Glass-Lined Tanks, providing 2X corrosion resistance for extended lifespan. Safety Features:Look for safety features such as a thermostat to control water temperature, thermal cut-out for overheating protection, and a multi-function safety valve for added security.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.