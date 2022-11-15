Apple accused of recording users' private activity without their consent: Report

Tech behemoth Apple has been dragged into a court in a new lawsuit accusing iPhone records users’ private activity without their consent. According to a Bloomberg report, plaintiff Elliot Libman complained that Apple claimed users are in control of what data they share when they use iPhone apps, but the guarantees are “utterly false” and violate the California Invasion of Privacy Act.

The report states, the lawsuit contends that Apple’s iPhones and other devices have settings that aim to disable all tracking and sharing of app information, but the company still collects, tracks, and monetises user’s data even after consumers have disabled sharing.

This comes after a new research alleged that iPhone’s Analytics collects user data even when it is turned off.

The iPhone Analytics setting to protect privacy!

Apple vouches for its iPhone devices to have robust privacy infrastructure. The company has built ad campaigns like ‘Privacy. That’s Apple’ making the feature its unique selling point. For that matter, it even has a dedicated analytics settings, which according to it, is designed to protect user’s information and enable them to choose what to share. The setting particularly promises that turning it off will “disable the sharing of Device Analytics altogether.”

What is the allegation against Apple in the research?

Two app developers and independent researchers Tommy Mysk and Talal Haj Bakry revealed that turning off the feature does not affect the data transfer and Apple was still gathering data about its users across several first-party apps.

Taking on Twitter, Mysk wrote, “The recent changes that Apple has made to App Store ads should raise many privacy concerns. It seems that the AppStore app on iOS 14.6 sends every tap you make in the app to Apple.”

Taking on Twitter, Mysk wrote, "The recent changes that Apple has made to App Store ads should raise many privacy concerns. It seems that the AppStore app on iOS 14.6 sends every tap you make in the app to Apple."

Sharing the image of a purported log of the requests, Mysk alleged that when the user browses the App Store app, comprehensive usage data is sent to Apple simultaneously. The data comprises IDs to map the behaviour into a profile. “The strange thing is that Apple introduced strict measures in iOS 14.5 to prevent developers from fingerprinting users,” he said adding that the level of details is too much even if the user has consented to sharing analytics data with Apple.

The researchers, however, didn’t share if Apple’s iOS 16 too collects data even when sharing analytics and personalized suggestions are switched off.