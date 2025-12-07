Apple Arcade brings classic mobile hit Subway Surfers to subscribers: Here’s how to download

Apple Arcade has added a major new title to its lineup, bringing the world’s most downloaded mobile game, Subway Surfers, to the subscription service. Now available as a premium edition called Subway Surfers+, the game offers subscribers a way to play without ads or in-app purchases. Originally released in 2012, Subway Surfers has been downloaded billions of times across multiple platforms, and its addition to Apple Arcade shows Apple’s ongoing strategy of converting popular games into premium experiences for its ecosystem. Apple has expanded its Apple Arcade games lineup, including Subway Surfers+.(Apple)

Subway Surfers+ brings the core gameplay that made it a global hit. Players swipe to avoid obstacles, jump over barriers, and collect coins while navigating vibrant cityscapes. The Apple Arcade version introduces new ways to progress in the game, along with access to legendary characters and past levels. Popular characters such as Jack, Tricky, Fresh, and Yutani are included, and the game can be played offline and across multiple devices, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. Progress is automatically synced via iCloud, so players can pick up where they left off on any Apple device.

Apple’s Strategy for Premium Games

This launch is part of Apple's ongoing efforts to make popular mobile games available on Apple Arcade in premium versions. Previous examples include Angry Birds Reloaded, Snake.io+, Smash Hit+, Temple Run+, and Mini Metro+. By cutting ads and in-app purchases, Apple hopes to offer players an uninterrupted gaming experience and encourage developers to create enhanced versions of their games that are exclusive to its platform.

Apple Arcade is priced at $6.99 (roughly Rs. 628) per month and is also included in the Apple One bundle, which adds Apple Music, Apple TV, and 50GB of iCloud storage. The service prioritises delivering high-quality, uninterrupted gameplay across multiple devices, with automatic progress syncing. Despite these features, reports from 2024 suggested that Apple Arcade faced challenges with growth, partly due to reduced payouts for developers and stricter project approvals. Apple typically adds new games at the start of each month, signalling its continued commitment to expanding the library for subscribers.