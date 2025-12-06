OnePlus 15R battery and charging details officially confirmed - All details

OnePlus has disclosed new details about the upcoming OnePlus 15R ahead of its launch on December 17, outlining upgrades to its battery, display and video capabilities. The company states that the device will take a larger step within the R-series by adopting features that were previously limited to its flagship phones. The OnePlus 15R is set to launch in India on December 17.(OnePlus)

OnePlus 15R: Battery and Charging Details (Revealed)

The company has confirmed that the OnePlus 15R will house a 7,400mAh battery, which is slightly larger than the 7,300mAh battery in the OnePlus 15. The company says the battery is built for long-term use and is expected to retain at least 80 percent capacity after four years of daily charging. It will support 80W SUPERVOOC charging and use Silicon Nanostack technology, which adds silicon to the anode to raise energy density and extend battery life. In China, the OnePlus Ace 6T offers an 8,300mAh battery with 100W charging, and reports had already suggested that the global variant would scale down its battery size.

OnePlus 15R: Key Features (Expected)

The OnePlus 15R will feature a 165Hz 1.5K AMOLED display that can reach 1,800 nits peak brightness. It can dim to 2 nits by default or 1 nit using the Reduce White Point feature. The screen holds TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certification, which suggests that it is designed to limit strain during extended viewing. The flagship OnePlus 15 also offers up to 165Hz support.

OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 15R will record 4K video at 120fps, a feature previously limited to the OnePlus 15. The company has not shared the full camera specifications but says the device will include a dual-camera setup without a telephoto lens, which was present on the OnePlus 13R.

The device will also support Plus Mind, a feature found on recent OnePlus phones. With the Plus Key, users can capture on-screen information, which Plus Mind can process to create reminders, events, or searchable notes.